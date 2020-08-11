Downside Protection For Retirement Portfolios

Three portfolios are built for comparison during this recession, including a traditional 40% stock/60% bond, Defensive, and Defensive, which includes a basket of alternative funds.

Performance of twenty three funds are covered using Mutual Fund Observer Risk and Risk-Adjusted Return Metrics and YCharts. Portfolio Visualizer is used to highlight eight funds.

This recovery is likely to take until 2022 before reaching pre-coronavirus levels, and investors counting on a "V-shaped" recovery are likely to be disappointed.

I wrote in Investing in the Coming Decade, stating why I believe that a "V-shaped" recovery is unlikely and that it will take until 2022 before the economy returns to pre-coronavirus levels. I don't believe that the market is pricing in a prolonged recession. Gary Shilling, author of The Age Of Deleveraging and economic adviser, wrote in an article titled "Stocks May Start Sliding About 7 Weeks From Now":

The recent Treasury bond rally fits with our forecast that the recession has a second, more serious leg that will extend well into 2021, despite massive monetary and fiscal stimulus. Declining business activity saps private credit demand and makes Treasuries shine as havens. A deep recession also breeds deflation to the benefit of Treasuries.

My sentiments exactly, I have a lot of respect for Mr. Shilling's insights. The stock market typically performs well in the months leading up to an election. I have taken profits and increased conservatism in my portfolios. This article looks at funds that individual investors can use to reduce downside risk, whether a correction occurs in seven weeks or seven months.

I look at twenty-three funds that have done well for the past 12 months and had low drawdowns during the market correction. The funds were selected using Mutual Fund Observer metrics for drawdown, downside capture, correlation, beta, Ulcer Index, and Martin Ratio for the past 24 months. I use Portfolio Visualizer to select the funds and set allocations based on the past 12 months ending March 2020 at the bottom of the correction. I then use Portfolio Visualizer to backtest three Model Portfolios. With the economy in a recession, massive stimulus, coronavirus and no vaccine expected on a large scale until mid-2021, low interest rates, and high valuations, the investing environment is guaranteed to be different in the coming year than the past. For this reason, my preference is to add a basket of alternative funds to an already defensive portfolio.

The funds are divided into 4 groups, from most conservative to most aggressive (low correlation to the market). Investors wishing to reduce downside risk and who are not impacted by taxes should take the typical route of reducing exposure to riskier stock funds and building cash reserves. Groups 1 through 2 contain bond and mixed asset funds that are lower-risk and that many investors may find suitable for the long run. Group 3 funds have had low-to-moderate drawdown with high returns. Funds in Group 4 have the lowest correlation to the stock market. Most investors should limit exposure to gold and alternative funds to 15 percent of their portfolio or less, in my opinion.

Basket of Alternatives

Table #1 shows the Lipper Categories from the Mutual Fund Observer screens for the funds that are not institutional and have minimum required investments of $50,000 or less. The S&P 500 (SPY) is provided as a baseline. They are roughly sorted from those that have the least-risky performance to the highest based on Maximum drawdown over two years, the Ulcer Index (which measures the length and duration of drawdown), MFO Risk Ranking (best 1 to worst 5), and Bear Market Rating. Martin Ratio is the risk-adjusted performance. Note that within each Category, there is a wide range for maximum drawdown. Within these categories, some funds outperform by a large margin.

Table #1: Two Year Performance of Lipper Categories (Two Years)

(Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer)

My preference is to hold small allocations to funds in a basket of alternatives, rather than larger investments in fewer funds. Investors wanting to hold fewer funds should focus on alternatives in Group 3 rather than Group 4.

The concept of a basket of funds is illustrated in Table #2, which has three baseline funds, 1 gold fund, and five alternative funds. When conditions are right, some alternative funds and gold shine, and when conditions are not right, the suffer severely. My preference is to invest in a basket of funds that I think will do well, knowing that a few will not. The newest funds with unproven track records are not shown.

Table #2: Baseline and Alternative Fund Performance By Year

(Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer)

Table #3 shows the same information by longer time periods. What the data shows is that many of the funds perform differently over stages of the business cycle. They can reduce the volatility in a portfolio, but investors should have realistic expectations about long-term performance. Low interest rates will impact the performance of some of these funds over the next few years.

Table #3: Baseline and Alternative Fund Performance By Period

(Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer)

Finalist Funds

The Efficient Frontier measures returns against volatility for a given time period. Portfolio Optimization link for the funds in the Efficient Frontier below is here. TAIL and SWAN have similar strategies of investing mostly in treasuries with call options on the stock market. TAIL is actively managed, while SWAN is passive. Notice the different locations in the chart of the two, as well as the location of the S&P 500. The Model Portfolios and funds are oriented toward reducing the risk of another bear market in the short to intermediate term. Each of the funds had a positive return for the 12 months prior to the bottom of the correction.

Chart #1: Efficient Frontier or Finalist Funds (April 2019 - March 2020)

(Source: Created by the Author Using Portfolio Visualizer)

The funds that are consistently chosen by Portfolio Visualizer when Maximizing the Sharpe Ratio from April 2019 until March 2020 is here. Note that I used Group Constraints to limit gold and alternatives to 23% of the portfolio. The Portfolio Visualizer Backtest Portfolio Asset Allocation shown below has three portfolios: 1) Traditional 40% stock/60% bonds, 2) a Defensive Portfolio with about 20% stocks that is still fairly traditional, and 3) a portfolio that is defensive and allows up to 23% of the portfolio to be put into a gold fund and basket of alternatives. This can be found here.

Chart #2: Backtest Performance of Model Portfolios (December 2018 - July 2020)

(Source: Created by the Author Using Portfolio Visualizer)

For people near or early in retirement, a large bear market can have a devastating impact on income over their lifetimes. The Sharpe Ratio measures the risk-free returns divided by volatility, and the Sortino Ratio measures the risk-free return divided by the downside deviation. In other words, all three Model Portfolios had a higher return when adjusted for risk than the S&P 500. I seek portfolios that reward the risk taken more than overall returns.

Table #4: Backtest Metrics of Model Portfolios (December 2018 - July 2020)

Portfolio CAGR Stdev Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio US Mkt Correlation Traditional 40% Stocks 60% Bonds 11.3% 9.1% -8.3% 1.0 1.6 0.99 Defensive 11.9% 5.8% -4.4% 1.7 3.2 0.92 With Basket of Alternatives 13.0% 5.4% -3.0% 2.0 4.9 0.87 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust 13.1% 21.1% -19.4% 0.6 0.9 1.00

(Source: Created by the Author Using Portfolio Visualizer )

The funds and allocations in the Model Portfolios follow.

Table #5: Traditional 40% Stock/40% Bonds Allocation

Ticker Name Allocation VFISX Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Inv 10% DODIX Dodge&Cox Income 30% VASIX Vanguard LifeStrategy Income Inv 25% SPY SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF 35%

I included the Hussman Strategic Total Return Fund (HSTRX) as a conservative fund that outperforms during recessions and the T. Rowe Price Multi-Strategy Total Return Fund (TMSRX) even though its inception date is 2018 and it uses derivatives, but limited allocations.

Table #6: Defensive Portfolio Allocation

Ticker Name Allocation VFISX Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Inv 20% DODIX Dodge&Cox Income 30% SPY SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF 20% GLD SPDR Gold Shares 5% HSTRX Hussman Strategic Total Return 5% TMSRX T. Rowe Price Multi-Strategy Ttl Ret 5% FIXD First Trust TCWOpportunistic Fxd Inc ETF 5% QLTA iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF 5% RFCI RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF 5%

The final Model Portfolio had funds and allocations given constraints chosen by Portfolio Visualizer to maximize the Sharpe Ratio in the year leading up to March 2020. I chose to limit allocations to most alternative funds to 3% or less. Interested readers can make reduce funds or make adjustments using this resource.

Table #7: Defensive Portfolio with a Basket of Alternative Funds Allocation

Ticker Name Allocation VFISX Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Inv 20% DODIX Dodge&Cox Income 15% SPY SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF 20% GLD SPDR Gold Shares 5% HSTRX Hussman Strategic Total Return 5% TMSRX T. Rowe Price Multi-Strategy Ttl Ret 5% FIXD First Trust TCWOpportunistic Fxd Inc ETF 5% QLTA iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF 5% RFCI RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF 5% SWAN Amplify BlackSwan Gr&Trsry Cor ETF 3% DRSK Aptus Defined Risk ETF 3% TAIL Cambria Tail Risk ETF 3% ATACX ATAC Rotation Investor 3% BTAL AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta 3%

Performance statistics for funds are shown in Table #7. Notice that the two funds with similar strategies (TAIL and SWAN) have dramatically different correlations to the market, with TAIL having a -0.68 while SWAN's is +0.80.

Table #8: Finalist Fund Metrics (December 2018 - July 2020)

Ticker Name RTN MaxDD Sortino Mkt Correl TAIL Cambria Tail Risk ETF 5.5% -14.3% 0.5 -0.93 BTAL AGFiQ US Mrkt Ntrl Anti-Beta 10.8% 8.0% 1.4 -0.72 VFISX Vanguard Short-Term Treas 4.9% -0.2% 7.6 -0.68 FIXD First Trust TCWOppor Fxd 11.9% -1.3% 7.8 0.15 GLD SPDR Gold Shares 32.8% -4.1% 6.7 0.26 RFCI RiverFront Dynamic Core Inc 10.0% -1.4% 5.7 0.27 QLTA iShares Aaa - A Rtd Corp Bond 14.8% -2.1% 6.6 0.34 HSTRX Hussman Strategic Ttl Rtrn 16.3% -2.0% 6.3 0.35 ATACX ATAC Rotation Investor 40.9% -8.1% 6.0 0.40 DODIX Dodge&Cox Income 11.1% -3.1% 3.6 0.63 DRSK Aptus Defined Risk ETF 13.7% -2.2% 4.3 0.64 SWAN Amplify BlackSwan Gr&Trsry Cor 17.1% -3.6% 3.9 0.80 TMSRX T. Rowe Price Mlti-Strtgy Ttl Ret 8.6% -4.7% 1.8 0.81 VASIX Vanguard LifeStrategy Inc 10.2% -4.3% 2.6 0.83 SPY SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF 13.1% -19.4% 0.9 1.00

(Source: Created by the Author Using Portfolio Visualizer)

The following table from Portfolio Visualizer shows the correlations between funds and the Model Portfolios. The red line shows that the correlation of a fund and itself is 1. As an example, note that movements in BTAL are largely inverse (-0.71) to the S&P 500 during this time period, but also to a TMSRX to a lesser extent (-0.54).

Table #9: Finalist Fund Correlations (December 2018 - July 2020)

(Source: Created by the Author Using Portfolio Visualizer)

Half of the funds in the previous table are standard and straightforward. Let's take a look at the other half in more detail. The following chart shows the performance of SWAN, TAIL, DRSK, and BTAL. While SWAN (purple) and TAIL (orange) have similar strategies, with TAIL being actively managed and SWAN being passively managed, the results are polar. TAIL seems to provide more downside protection, while SWAN has higher overall performance with less downside protection. One or both may be appropriate for an investor depending upon their outlook. DRSK (blue) and BTAL (green) also have polar performance. BTAL performance is best when low-beta funds outperform high-beta as they do during a recession, while DRSK is likely to have higher overall performance but less downside protection. Notice that BTAL has been performing poorly, as the market anticipates a "V-shaped" recovery and growth funds are doing well.

Chart #3: Role Of Risk-Managed Funds

Data by YCharts

HSTRX, ATACX, and TMSRX cover a wide range of market correlations because they have different strategies. ATACX did not follow the market down and has had high returns, but is subject to sharp drops in prices.

Chart #4: Funds with Wide Range of Market Correlations

Data by YCharts

For more information on these funds, please see the links below.

Table #10: Additional Information for Selected Finalist Funds

(Source: Author)

Group #1. Low-Risk, High-Performing Funds

Group 1 contains bond funds. Interest rates are low, and much of the recent return came from falling yields pushing up bond prices. These funds provide protection during stock market corrections, but performance is not likely to be as robust with interest rates so low.

Table #11: Low-Risk, High-Performing Funds

Symbol Name Lipper Category 1Yr Rtn MAX DD Ulcer Index Martin Ratio ER Yld AUM $M VTBIX Vanguard Total Bond Market Core Bond 10 -0.8 0.4 23.8 0.1 2.4 192,533 QLTA BlackRock Aaa - A Rtd Corp Bond Corporate Debt A Rated 13 -3.7 1.1 11.0 0.2 2.6 1,427 VIPSX Vanguard Infl-Prtctd Sec Infl Prtctd Bond 10 -1.3 0.7 13.4 0.2 1.7 30,006 DODIX Dodge & Cox Income Core Bond 10 -3.1 0.9 10.0 0.4 2.7 64,150

(Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer)

The gray-shaded area reflects that the U.S. is currently in a recession.

Chart #5: Low-Risk, High-Performing Funds

Data by YCharts

Group #2. High-Performing Core Funds

Group 2 contains conservative mixed asset funds that have performed well during the past year. VASIX and the Fidelity Freedom Index Income Fund (FIKFX) have outperformed on a risk-adjusted basis as measured by the Martin Ratio.

Table #12: High-Performing Core Funds

Symbol Name Lipper Category 1Yr Rtn MAX DD Ulcer Index Martin Ratio ER Yld AUM $M VASIX Vanguard LifeStrategy Income Inv Mxd-Ast Trgt Allc Cons 9 -4.3 1.3 5.8 0.1 2.5 5,283 EXDAX Manning & Napier Consv Term Mxd-Ast Trgt Allc Cons 9 -5.9 1.8 4.4 0.9 1.5 845 VWINX Vanguard Wellesley Income Inv Mxd-Ast Trgt Allc Cons 8 -8.6 2.8 2.5 0.2 2.8 58,597 FIKFX Fidelity Freedom Index Income Inv Mxd-Ast Target Today 8 -3.1 0.9 8.1 0.1 1.7 642 SWCGX Schwab MarketTrack Consv Portf Mxd-Ast Trgt Allo Mod 7 -8.9 2.9 1.9 0.5 2.0 309 SWLRX Schwab Monthly Inc - Max Payout Retirement Income 7 -3.7 1.1 5.8 0.2 2.5 80

(Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer)

Chart #6: High-Performing Core Funds

Data by YCharts

Group #3. Moderate to High Protection, High Return

The following funds attempt to manage risk and were successful this year.

Table #13: Moderate to High Protection, High Return

Symbol Name Lipper Category 1Yr Rtn MAX DD Ulcer Index Martin Ratio ER Yld AUM $M TMSRX T. Rowe Price Mlti-Strtgy Tot Rtn Alt Multi-Strategy 9 -4.7 1.4 5.5 1.2 2.4 80 SWAN Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treas Core Large-Cap Core 19 -2.6 0.8 21.7 0.5 0.8 510 HSTRX Hussman Strategic Total Return Mxd-Ast Trgt Allc Cons 17 -2.0 0.7 22.7 0.8 0.8 320 PHDG Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged Absolute Return 14 -5.8 2.4 5.5 0.4 1.4 85 DRSK Aptus Defined Risk ETF Flexible Income 14 -2.7 1.2 10.5 0.8 1.4 378

(Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer)

Chart #7: Moderate to High Protection, High Return

Data by YCharts

Group #4. Low- and Negative-Correlation Funds

Group 4 represents the riskiest funds that have had moderate protection during the recent bear market and high returns. Investors may be attracted to these when they believe that markets are likely to fall. They are the least correlated to the S&P 500.

Table #14: Negative-Correlation Funds

Symbol Name Lipper Category 1Yr Rtn MAX DD Ulcer Index Martin Ratio ER Yld AUM $M TAIL Cambria Tail Risk Absolute Return 11 -7.7 5.1 1.9 0.6 1.0 310 BTAL AGFiQ US Mrkt Ntrl Anti-Beta Alt Eq Mrkt Ntrl 13 -7.7 3.7 3.2 2.1 0.8 231 ATACX ATAC Rotation Absolute Return 58 -3.5 1.7 33.2 2.0 0.6 221 GLD State Street SPDR Gold Precious Metals 37 -4.6 1.6 22.6 0.4 0.0 78,434

(Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer)

Chart #8: Negative-Correlation Funds

Data by YCharts

Retirement

As someone approaching retirement within a few years, playing defense with investments is more important than offense. I believe that what we are experiencing is a bear market rally, and there will be buying opportunities within the next year. The strategies described in this article are not bearish, but recognize the challenges of this recession. My own portfolio lies somewhere between the defensive portfolio and the portfolio with a basket of alternative funds. Each month, I like to review if my assumptions are correct and if I am still on track.

Best wishes, and stay safe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAIL, BTAL, ATACX, TMSRX, DRSK, SWAN, HSTRX, SWLRX, EXDAX, VWINX, FIKFX, DODIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. In September 2019, I began contributing to the Mutual Fund Observer monthly newsletter.