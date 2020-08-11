Pharma Medical Cannabis More Robust And Resilient (Podcast Transcript)

Europe's funds and cannabis market vs. US and Canada, preferring CBD to THC, R&D of other cannabinoids, ancillary players and the three waves of the cannabis industry.

So great to have you back. Really excited to have our guest on today. Rahul Bhushan who is a Co-Founder of Rize ETF, which is an issuer of European funds. They're the only globally focused medical cannabis fund in Europe and have been at the forefront of thematic investing in Europe.

They started in other sectors besides cannabis, and now they have an ETF that is focused only on the medical pharma side of cannabis. And great discussion today, more focused on the European markets. Why Europe favors CBD over THC, dissimilar to the United States which favors the recreational side more but this is more on the medical side in the pharma side.

And why Rahul is so excited about that part of the industry? And why he sees so much growth there, especially in Europe, developing the other cannabinoids and being excited about those prospects? And seeing what runway there is for the holdings in their ETF. We talk about players like GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG), a great ancillary player; Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG), IIPR which is a stock that has come up from a lot of listeners wanting us to cover.

We touched on it a bit in this conversation. And just a great discussion on hearing more from the European side favoring passive over active management in certain situations. This ETF follows a passive management style and Rahul discusses why that is. A lot of great things that Rahul brings up in terms of deepening our understanding of where the cannabis industry is headed.

Rahul, welcome to the cannabis investing podcast. Really happy to have you on the show. Thanks for taking the time and joining us

Rahul Bhushan: Thanks for having me. Yeah, Rena good to be connected.

RS: Yeah, definitely. So talk to us about how you got started. I mean, you're more in -- I usually ask people how they get started in the cannabis field. But you're really coming at us from the ETF side into the cannabis field.

So talk to us about how you got started in the in the ETF space?

RB: Sure. So our company is called Rize ETF. Myself, I've been in the ETF space for just around five years now. And prior to that I was on the banking side but still exposed to ETFs but not specifically looking at ETFs.

Of course, the ETF wrapper is one of the most transparent and I would say simple wrappers out there for fund investors. And so the background of the founders, the four founders of Rize ETF were a London based ETF asset manager or ETF issuer as some people like to call companies specializing in ETFs.

But our background in ETF really goes back to 2013. When we were brought in by a company called ETF Securities, again, a London based company specializing in ETFs, to build out their ETF platform.

At the time ETF Securities, contrary to what the name would suggest, didn't have any ETFs. They were actually specialized in ETCs. So when I say ETC, I mean, exchange traded commodities. And so they had built an entire business around commodity investment through investable wrapper format, so, ETC format, which are essentially these debt instruments, but they trade on exchange.

And so they wanted to essentially diversify their business away from just purely commodities. And so the Rize team, the forefounders of our business, as well as one other individual, we were brought in to basically set up that UCITS ETF business.

And so between 2013 and 2018 we obviously set the business up and we grew that business from zero to obviously 20 funds. We had funds across equities, fixed income alternatives. And the idea really was try to hold in on some of these more niche new and innovative areas where other ETF issuers like the big names, like iShares, Vanguard, State Street weren't really focused on.

So we built our suite of funds. And we became most successful in particular area of the ETF space, which was the thematic area. So in 2014, we actually launched Europe's first thematic fund. And it was a fun focus on the robotics sector.

Now, of course, the robotics sector was interesting at the time because there was no off the shelf classification system to really define companies exposed to robotics. And so we had to do that and create that ourselves and then build investment strategy and identify the companies, classify the companies and invest in the companies with greatest exposure to the tailwinds of robotics and automation.

So that we did in 2014. We launched Europe's second thematic ETF in 2015, which was a cybersecurity ETF. Both of these funds still exist. They're now under the Legal & General umbrella.

And so, in 2018, the business had grown. It had 20 funds. It had 3.5 billion in assets. And so Legal & General came along and essentially bought our business. So they only bought that UCITS ETF business which we had created in 2013 and grown over the course of five years.

So that business essentially became absorbed into the Legal & General business. Legal & General, for listeners who don't know are the UK's largest asset manager. They're very UK centric in their business and then have only in recent years expanded into Europe, but not particularly global in their reach.

And so we were absorbed into that business. But a couple of things happened as we were absorbed. Number one, the strategy changed quite a lot. And they wanted to opt for more of a, let's say, supermarket approach to ETFs, build out a whole range of funds across various segments within the ETF space.

They didn't want to focus on thematic investing specifically, which was our bread and butter and where we wanted to focus because that's where we saw the opportunity. The second thing was, of course being absorbed into a larger organization just wasn't as exciting as being part of a smaller shop.

And then the third thing is we had some interested people who basically said to us if you guys want to strike out on your own and set up a business specialized around thematic investing we'll back you. So we really took the plunge.

And I think it was four or five months after joining Legal & General, we just resigned during the same week. And we then started planning our next venture. And so in 2019, we set up the new company Rize ETF, as a business worth thematic ETF investing specialists.

And 2019 was really spent just setting all the infrastructure up for the company, setting up the fund issuer, getting the partnership in place with the administrator custodian, having a management company contract, setting up the investment manager and so on. And so 2019 was really a busy time for us, but really what we were doing was all of that operational setup.

And at the same time, we were actually building our first two funds as well. So the first two funds that we launched and we launched them this year alongside the launch of our business were a cybersecurity ETF.

So essentially the second cybersecurity ETF in Europe which competed against essentially our old fund, and still does, as well as a medical cannabis ETF. And the medical cannabis area has always been exciting to us, but we just never really managed to focus on that space, because you can imagine conservative institutions not wanting to launch a cannabis product and the challenges of pushing that through a product committee.

And so obviously with our own business, we didn't have any committees and we could actually launch the products that we wanted. So really, the medical cannabis sector is one we've been excited about for a number of years just never managed to launch a product and now we finally could. And so we spent the best part of nine months building that fund and putting it together.

We partnered with a group in the US called New Frontier Data which are the leading cannabis intelligence firm in the space. And we essentially worked with them to develop a universe of companies that are exposed to the cannabis sector and then layer an index on top of that to essentially invest only in those companies that had medical cannabis specific exposure.

And so we launched that ETF in the beginning of this year. It has 27 companies in its holdings. And as mentioned, it is very geared around the medical opportunity.

RS: Yeah, nice. I love New Frontier Data. They have a lot of great stuff. That sounds like a winning partnership. How much pushback or how much discussion was there when deciding which ETFs to launch when you guys started, or restarted Rize in terms of focusing on medical cannabis and cybersecurity? Were there other options? How did you decide to lead with those two first?

RB: We constantly have heated debates within the team in terms of what products should come next. It is quite exciting because there's so many good ideas out there. And I think even with COVID-19 we've seen the pandemic catalyze a number of thematic investment opportunities that we weren't really paying as much attention to perhaps in the past.

And they really accelerated some of these dramatic growth tailwinds, which underlie a lot of these investments. And so, we certainly have debates within the team. We chat quite regularly. And these two ideas really were a combination of wanting to launch something that would create a lot of PR and noise and is arguably the most difficult product to launch as a thematic investment.

And I was speaking specifically about medical cannabis, because of all the legal and regulatory considerations that you have to think about when building this kind of a fund in Europe. It is very different to North America. And the cybersecurity one was probably a little bit more opportunistic.

We had a cybersecurity fund previously, which we built, and we scaled it to $1 billion in AUM. And so with that product, what we really wanted to do was bring to market something that was an update to the old product, which addressed a couple of the challenges or the concerns that certain investors had with the old products. And so that's what we did with that with that fund.

RS: Interesting. And how did you guys decide to go the indexed route? Are all your ETFs going to be indexed?

RB: It is a good question. For us, we certainly like the indexing approach where the theme is very easy to carve out from a traditional sector. So give you a couple of examples. If you're building let's say, a FinTech ETF, it is not that difficult to look at the financial sector and then carve out companies that you would classify as FinTech companies.

The same is true for the agricultural sector. If you want to build an agri tech, or food tech ETF to create that carve out is not that difficult. So these are slightly more specific areas. And I'll give you another example, if you're building a healthcare ETF to carve out the telehealth companies is a much simpler exercise than, for example, if you are building something much more generic like let's say disruptive tech or digitalization or ageing demographics.

These are slightly less tangible themes and in our view may actually be better captured in an active approach. And although we're an ETF issuer we're very open to building active products where we see that the theme is perhaps better captured through the insights of a fund manager.

But I think where the themes are slightly more specific, where they're slightly more focused, where they are carve outs from traditional sectors. Another example of course, the cyber security carve out from it from the traditional security and defense sector.

I think, there we feel that the passive approach is perhaps a better way to play the sector because you can identify all the companies. You can classify them. You can look at them individually. And you can even go into their financials to understand how profitable they are.

And then you can try and build, obviously build an index that captures the companies that are best exposed to the particular tailwinds of whatever theme you're trying to track. So, it is an interesting question. We talk about this quite regularly.

And at the moment for the four products that we have, we have done them path, I'm sorry, the two products that we have, and the two products that we're about to imminently launch we have opted for a passive or a systematic rather approach.

But that's not to say that our products number five and six and seven or eight or as we go forward, that we won't consider other avenues. And in Europe the active ETFs market is still very new. There's only a few funds. How active they are is also a question, because even though they might be classified as active, but some people would look at them and say, well, this looks like a rules based strategy to me. So it is passive.

But really what we haven't seen yet in Europe are active thematic ETFs. And so that's certainly an area we're interested in. And we're keeping our eyes and ears open for new thematic opportunities, which we feel could be well captured in that way.

RS: That's interesting. Would you attribute that to a culture thing about Europe not having a lot of actively managed ETFs? Do you think that's because it is been more traditional? Or what do you think the answer is?

RB: Yes. I mean, for us the main reason is why we feel a lot of active managers who haven't gone into the ETF space is really fees and transparency. And I think transparency is arguably even more important than fees. Because what you've seen is some active funds today, especially institutional share classes are offered at the same fee levels as ETFs.

So you could buy an active fund that 50 basis points these days. And, of course, a lot of these active managers are ready to pay rebates to early investors. So to get those assets up to 100 million, 200 million, wherever the thresholds are, where everyone can start buying these funds.

Of course, as an active manager, you also need the track record. So assuming you have a good track record trying to raise assets into your fund, it becomes a lot easier, even at more expensive price points.

But really, for us, what we keep hearing is that transparency arguments. People don't want to reveal their holdings or their portfolios on a daily basis. Because I think they're a little afraid of giving away their IP, their investment process.

And of course, ETFs are the exact opposite of that. They're all about low fees and transparency. And so I think we're either going to see active managers become more comfortable with transparency or what we're going to see is the regulators allowing ETFs to be launched that aren't daily transparent.

It is more likely, I think in the beginning that we see the second point there, which I think the regulators are more likely to start allowing the launch of ETFs that aren't fully transparent and aren't disclosing holdings on a daily basis. Perhaps they'll allow weekly or biweekly or perhaps monthly.

But that's I think where the industry is heading. And I think as that happens, you're going to see a lot of the traditionally active managers who have been saying. We hate ETFs, active is massive those guys are going to come to the market and start launching active ETFs.

Because I think what the active community is realizing is that assets are moving away from active strategies to passive strategies. And it is just a good hedge to their business to have an ETF offering as well. And of course if they have a multi asset business, chances are those multi asset guys are buying ETFs, but they're buying ETFs from iShares or Vanguard or Deutsche Bank.

And they would much rather have an ETF business of their own so those multi asset guys can just buy their own funds, so they keep it in house. So I think that's the trends we're likely to see. I don't think we're going to see active managers getting comfortable with daily transparency in the near term.

RS: Yeah, that's an interesting point. Let me ask you, just practically speaking, who can buy your funds? Do you have to be in Europe? Is that the only way to partake in that?

RB: As long as a broker is making markets in the fund or has accessibility to someone who's making markets in the fund, our market maker are SocGen here in Europe. So any broker that's connected to SocGen or any of the other major market makers that show price for ETFs on exchange, they should be able to buy the ETF.

Now of course UCITS ETF products are very much a European product. And as far as our marketing activities go, we only sell to European investors, because those are the investors we know and who we've been speaking to for the best part of 10 years.

We focus on that market, but that's not to say that somebody sitting somewhere else in the world who likes us or one of our strategies can't buy it, I just wouldn't be able to give very much insight into how they would buy it. In Europe it is something I can do, because there we're plugged in with all the relevant data providers that are showing a price on our ETF.

RS: Right. So talk to me for a second. I mean, as you mentioned, it is focused on the medical cannabis side. And also its companies that are obviously in legal markets, so there's not going to be any US MSOs.

What are your thoughts about the cannabis market? Where do you see it going forward? And are there thoughts down the line to add another ETF in the sector as regulations move and change? Is there talk about that? Or are you staying focused on this part of the sector?

RB: I think it is a good point. We have been thinking about this quite a lot whether we should be adding a second ETF, which is, let's say whole of market as opposed to medical only. I think we're more likely to start thinking about that, I think the moment we start hearing from our investors that they want that whole market opportunity.

I think at the moment, given that Europe is traditionally much more conservative than North America, I think people still need to get comfortable with a medical opportunity. And so we're spending our time doing that.

And there still isn't as much comfort as we'd like to see, I think, even in the medical side. So we had a webinar yesterday, for example, where we were speaking to the 33 investors in Germany to basically explain that the ETF that we have, it is a medical cannabis ETF, but 70% of the basket is pharmaceutical cannabis companies.

That was a revelation for a lot of these people. And so we were seeing questions come in the moment, we use the word pharmaceutical cannabis, where people were just asking us, we weren't aware that this was a pharmaceutical play or a biotech play.

And we should think about it as a satellite, perhaps in our healthcare application. And so I think we're still speaking to investors. And they're getting familiarized with the theme, with the subsectors, with the companies. And I think we're still probably a few years away from thinking about that whole market product.

So that's I think, where we are. But to go back to the beginning, I suppose when we were thinking about launching this cannabis product, what went through our mind? We've always really seen the cannabis opportunity set in three waves.

And I think the first wave was very much the Canadian wave that we've seen. All the cultivation companies like, Canopy (OTC:CGC), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Aurora (OTC:ACB), Cronos (OTC:CRON), these guys really benefited from that 2016-2017 cannabis wave of excitement in cannabis stocks. And they really rose to astronomical levels.

And certainly, even I would say to points where the management teams were probably scratching their heads trying to figure out well, okay, made all these promises now we have to make sure our revenues and an earnings reflect these promises. And of course, that that didn't happen. And in 2018 and '19 we saw the market really struggle and I'm speaking specifically about the whole of the cannabis market.

And so the evaluations came down and that the price of a lot of these stocks came down. And of course, it hasn't been helped this year with the pandemic. Of course, we've seen a lot of the names recover since the middle of March, 17th of March, nonetheless some of these companies did experience severe drops in the earliest or two and a half months of this year.

But the first wave if we go back to the waves, I think the first wave for us really was that cultivation wave. And that happened and I think ended at some point in 2018. And as the market was tumbling, I think a lot of these cultivation companies realized that, we've been cultivation companies, let's now build out our retail presence.

And so they metamorphosed in that period to focus on brands. How do we build strong consumer brands where our products have longevity and can command higher price points? And so the cultivation companies were saying, okay, let's focus on the retail side, let's build brands, let's focus on the consumer product side.

And so there was a little bit of a shift and they went from cultivation companies to cultivation and retail and wholesale companies. And so that was interesting to watch. And we see that as being the second wave. And we think that we're still in the second wave for a lot of these players.

Now, the third wave that we think about here is medical wave which is coming through underneath, which is really powered by a completely different opportunity set of companies. It is not the Canadian majors. It is not the MSOs that you mentioned. It is not the Tilrays, the Canopys, the Auroras. It is really the GWs (NASDAQ:GWPH). It is the Zynerbas (NASDAQ:ZYNE). It is the Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA).

It is the pharmaceutical companies that really are making headways in that space to bring new and exciting medicine to the market. And of course, we've seen it with GW with the launch of EPIDIOLEX. Now it is approved in 28 countries in Europe. It is going to be rolled out over the next two years. Obviously, GW has massively benefited from the approval of that drug by the FDA and the EMA. And so that's really the area that we like the most, simply because it presented an opportunity that we felt was slightly more resilient, because again some medical plays, healthcare names tend to be slightly more resilient, less volatile because the companies really knew what they're doing.

They're healthcare companies. They're not a cultivation company, today or retail tomorrow, a production company tomorrow. The messaging to the market was very clear. We are creating medicines and we're exploring cannabinoids to really create new types of medicines that treat new conditions for which there may not be any other viable or scalable alternatives.

And so we liked that element. And so we immediately jumped to that third wave, where we wanted to bring something, let's say more resilient and robust and less volatiles to the market. Because again, the European market is slightly more conservative, whether they want to ride the roller coaster of cultivation stocks, we just weren't sure.

And so as a result we did focus on the medical opportunity. So if you think about the cannabis market as a whole, there is around -- and this is using some of the data and inputs we have from New Frontier Data. There's around 303 companies globally publicly listed companies in the cannabis space.

If you take away companies on unregulated exchanges, and that captures the Canadian Securities Exchange, you have around 90 companies who which trade on regulated exchanges, speaking specifically about NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, Toronto, Toronto Venture, London, Switzerland, etc. Australia is another important one.

So you really have 90 companies. But really then if you if you start filtering companies for which ones are the most liquid, which ones have a market cap above the threshold where we set it. Ultimately, in our basket, we end up with 27 companies.

So we literally go from 303 companies in the cannabis universe to 27 companies in our basket. And so that's the level of filtration that was required to really make sure that we were capturing the best exposed opportunities to that medical cannabis tailwind.

RS: It is interesting. I also feel like I mean, you mentioned that European investors are more conservative. I also feel like cannabis is so entrenched in the American culture and society in a way that I feel like it is not in Europe.

And I've heard from other what's the word experts in the cannabis field when they've travelled to Europe thinking like, Europe's about to make it legal, I mean, obviously not the continent but different countries at different times.

And they'll go to Europe for a cannabis seminar or a conference and they'll be like, actually, their take on cannabis is very different than Americans. And I think for the reasons you're describing, it makes a lot of sense for the ETF to be focused on the pharma names as a way to normalize it or make it more familiar to investors. Would you agree with that as well?

RB: 100%. That's right. That's spot on. Because I think in Europe, the biggest growth market at the moment is probably CBD. And we've seen some surveys from New Frontier Data around how comfortable European consumers are with CBD products as opposed to THC based products.

And of course THC products are really only available from the pharmaceutical companies not on your supermarket shelf shelves or in health shops unless they're below the threshold which I think is 0.22% in the UK at least.

And I think it might be 0.3 in North America or somewhere at that point. They're then classified as hemp derived or CBD products. And I'm speaking specifically about some of these oils, CBD oils or hemp oils that are available in the health shops.

But I think that's right. I'm not sure if people really in Europe are yet at a point where they're comfortable with THC derived products necessarily. And so certainly we're seeing more growth in the CBD space.

It seems to be the area that's captured most people's imagination. And of course people that are suffering from conditions where CBD has proven efficacious, whether it is pain, anxiety, or whatever the case may be, then I think that's where people are looking for products to essentially help treat those conditions.

And speaking of CBD, what's really interesting is that we've been thinking about CBD recently in slightly more specific form because from our conversations with New Frontier Data, there seems to be the view that the CBD market globally. And I'm not speaking specifically about CBD for medical use cases, but also CBD in soft drinks and CBD in lotions and CBD in oils and CBD perhaps even in makeup products.

I think the view is that CBD itself can become a big market opportunity over time. Because there's just so much buzz and excitement around this particular cannabinoid. And to your earlier point will we build a whole of market cannabis product. I think we're more likely to build a CBD product before we do that.

And there might be a way to actually do that. And we've been thinking about that in the recent months. I think we'll need enough companies that are doing exciting things in that space. And, of course, you don't want to just capture the L'Oreals or the Estee Lauders from a makeup perspective you want to you want to capture more application companies so to speak.

But New Age Beverages, Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF), these guys are obviously the major ones. But I think you can also see -- and we think that you're going to see a lot more players pop up in that specific space. So we're keeping a close eye on that.

RS: That's interesting. Yeah, I was going to say like, you would need the market to mature a little bit because we talk about that a lot on the podcast, the CBD. I mean, I think also once CBD becomes, I guess a more responsible sector in terms of all the players, not just the leading players. I think once that happens, we're going to be on to CPG and the next cannabinoids CBDs become totally as normalized as it is going to get.

But I do think that that's a really great take on the European market in terms of a thematic ETF to focus on CBD especially the success that GW Pharma as you mentioned, specifically in the UK has had in terms of people's knowledge about what CBD is that seems to ring true.

Talk to me a little bit about what you see like for Europe relating to -- I mean what you said just now is a really strong point about CBD versus THC. But what is your sense about the UK I guess in particular because that's where you're based?

But also there has been a lot of disappointment, I would say pre COVID when people were still talking about other things besides the pandemic, how the rollouts in Europe had been somewhat disappointing? What's your take on the market there?

RB: Yeah, it is a good question. We certainly see an interest from an investment perspective. And we run into this interesting conundrum where fund managers are quite excited about cannabis, they want to learn about the space, they want to, in many cases, invest in the space.

But the real battle for us is, is really the compliance officers who don't have any incentive to really understand how we've built our product, how we carve out anything that's legal, anything that's recreational, anything that's alcohol, tobacco vaping. All that comes out of our fund.

And we're left with this this pharmaceutical opportunity set, as I mentioned. And we don't have a direct contact with these compliance officers, a lot of these fund managers. So we can only hope that the information we send to a fund manager who wants to invest in our fund, it gets passed on to the compliance guy who then looks at it and says, okay, I'm happy, I'm comfortable with this process, with this due diligence process that Rize ETF are doing to make sure that they're only investing in medical companies.

But there seems to be just this blanket view that anything cannabis related is bad and we shouldn't touch it. And I think we have to spend a couple of -- it is going to take a few years for us really to get that message to all these people, and where they actually then take the time to sit down and just understand exactly what the process is and how we filter away companies that don't fit the objectives of the fund.

So that's on the investment side. I think it is too different on the on the consumer side because there's just general skepticism I think around anything in Europe that the moment you say cannabis this or cannabis that or THC can solve this or CBD can solve that. And of course, the industry is guilty of this.

There's been a lot of companies that are now being investigated in particularly US where they've made these bold healthcare claims about certain cannabinoids that aren't true. And so Europeans are also quite skeptical in nature, I would say. So they would perhaps less open to trying new things and deviating from the norm.

And so I think that it is going to be a similar timeframe as more investors get more comfortable, you will see much more in the press as well. And what you'll see is that consumers also start getting -- it is going to take a few years before consumers really are at a point where they're saying, okay, I'm using these products, why don't I now invest in the companies that are making these products?

So I think we're probably a few years away from that in the UK, what is interesting. And this is a stat from New Frontier Data as well. They did a survey I think it was a year and a half ago where they looked at the number of Americans that support full medical cannabis legalization. And I think that figure landed at 93%.

In the UK, just for comparison purposes, that figure is 77%. So it is still high. So you'd expect that the market would be far more receptive to medical cannabis products. But I think, in general, there also tends to be a little bit of a disconnect between what people say and then what people do. So, I think we should probably expect that failure to rise over time.

But, I think, from our perspective the focus isn't so much on speaking to consumers directly, necessarily. I mean, we're trying to educate investors, and we're hoping that as more investors get educated, they'll turn around and speak to their private clients or their high net worth individual or all of their advisory clients as well as their fund managers to really explain what the opportunity set looks like that there are different opportunities within the county cannabis opportunity set; recreational on the one hand; CPG perhaps on the other; CBD as a number three; medical, number four; pharmaceutical, if you want to carve that out specifically as its all segment.

So I think we have to do a lot more education around what the investment opportunity set looks like. And even from the perspective of what can you and can you not buy from Europe. Because as a UK investor, you're going to be subject to different rules as compared to if you're based in Germany.

So for example, in the UK, if you're based in the UK, you cannot invest in any company where its activities is carried out in the UK would be deemed illegal. So you can't buy any recreational, you can't buy Tilray for example, right because Tilray are selling into the recreational market in Canada, so you can't buy that as a UK investor.

But in Germany, you can because in Germany, the rule is okay, if you're buying into a company that is conducting activities in a market where those activities are legal in that particular market you're allowed to invest in that company. And that's the case for most of Europe.

So to build the fund for the European market as a result of that actually it makes it quite difficult. And there's a couple of hoops to jump through and hurdles to get through. But I think there's education that needs to happen even there what are you are you not allowed to buy?

Because what we see in North America is that most of the AUM in the big cannabis ETFs is retail AUM and of course, the retail market in Europe is far more intermediated and also not as big. So, I think overtime, it is combination of education both for the investment guys, but then also for the consumers so that they start calling up their financial advisors asking for, an investment in in these type of products.

RS: Yeah, this goes hand in hand with what I wanted to ask next. I mean, aside from spreading the cannabis gospel, which I fully support. In terms of like, exactly what you're saying as a way for investors to come on board into the space and also something that you have in your fund as well are the ancillary players.

It is been talked a lot about, or it is been talked about some now, in terms of all the volatility we've seen, pre COVID. And during COVID, in terms of the US players, the Canadian players. And also people's hesitation to even if it is legal for them to invest in those companies.

I know there are investors that are hesitant to do so until in a US player, let's say until it is federally legal in the States. But then there's companies like GrowGeneration and Scotts Miracle-Gro that are non-plant touching. Do you want to talk a little bit about your feelings about the ancillary players?

RB: Yeah. I mean, our fund if you start to unpack it, there's really four sub sectors. I mentioned before that 70% is medical pharma cannabis. If you look at the remaining 30%, around 15% is agritech and supplies. And these are really the companies that you mentioned there GrowGeneration, which came into our fund in March after they uplisted from the OTC market onto, I believe it was the New York Stock Exchange.

But they uplisted to one of the one of the US regulated exchanges. Scotts Miracle of course has been in our fund for a while. Of course Scotts Miracle-Gro it is not their core business. I think they have some subsidiary that's exposed to hydroponics. So that's their exposure to the space. So they're not as much of a pure play I would say as GrowGeneration.

So GrowGeneration is -- I think it might even be one of the most profitable companies in our -- after GW might be one of the one of the more profitable companies in our ETF and it is been interesting to watch their earnings expand, especially in the first quarter of this year where they came in.

I think they beat expectations, but they're an exciting company, and certainly a reason for why we wanted to bring the company into the basket in March, in addition to the fact that we could now invest in it because it uplisted from the OTC market. And we can't actually invest in anything that's OTC.

Because, again, we just don't feel like the regulatory standards are high enough on the OTC market as they would be on a major exchange like the New York Stock Exchange. And of course, these companies have to go through a lot of due diligence and governance processes to get that uplisting onto a major exchange.

Because these exchanges have their own processes. So the first 15% of the 30% is agritech. The remaining 15% is hemp and CBD. So that's where companies like Charlotte's Web, Ecofibre, Elixinol, where they fall.

And really the companies there are combination of US and Australian companies for the most part. And what we like about that particular sector is that it is the natural plant based organic alternative to the pharmaceutical stuff.

And I think some people, whether it is because of affordability or because of preference will opt for that natural and organic alternative. Whereas I think on the pharmaceutical side, what's going to end up happening is eventually when you can synthetically derive CBD THC, etc, that's how it is going to be derived because you can maintain, the same level of quality with every batch.

And that's important from a pharmaceutical perspective and it is certainly important from the perspective of the regulatory agencies like FDA, EMA, etc. Because plant derived is always going to have it is never going to be -- it is going to look more like a full spectrum as opposed to an isolate.

And I think what these guys are trying to achieve is certainly the same level of standard across every single medicinal batch on the pharmaceutical side. So I think there will be some people that opt for surely the pharmaceutical medicine, especially where it is covered by insurance like in Germany. But I think on the other side, there's going to be people that just prefer the natural organic plant-derived stuff which is available in your whole foods or wherever people tend to buy these things.

In the UK, it is Harrods and Barretts. So I think really, we wanted to make sure we captured that that segment as well, because there's never been a time where people are more interested in natural organic plant derived medicinal options then right now.

And I think that opportunity set may also grow overtime. And yeah, that's the reason we wanted to capture that. Where we see the growth opportunity. I mean, we see it in all of these areas. The companies we don't capture in our fund are really companies that may be ancillary to the cannabis sector, but which are exposed still to the recreational market.

So, for example, I use a good example, innovative industrial properties. Now these guys got the New York Stock Exchange listing when the Cole Memo was still in play. And so they essentially managed to list -- the Cole Memo essentially said that the US would not prosecute any company that was operating legally under state law.

But of course, I think it was Jeff Sessions in the US when he came in with Trump essentially removed the Cole Memo. And innovative industrial properties managed to keep their listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

But if you were to speak to the company, what you quickly discover is that although they make every concerted efforts to only lease to medical growers, they make an explicit reference in their public disclosures that they cannot have, they're not able to have a look through on every single one of their clients.

So there may be some growers that they are leasing to that may have recreational exposure or growing for the recreational and end use market. And so that poses two problems from a European investor's perspective.

Number one, under the rules from a UK investor perspective, these guys are not operating legally under federal law. They still have the New York Stock Exchange listing for whatever reason. And we don't really know why. But I imagine it is because the New York Stock Exchange hasn't made concerted efforts to speak to them after the Cole Memo was removed.

But I think medical cannabis and recreational cannabis are both federally illegal. So whether they have direct or indirect exposure, technically they are operating legally under federal law. Of course, at a state level, it might be legal and whether they're going to be prosecuted is another question.

But from the perspective of a European investor we can't really touch that. But again, it is an example of an ancillary company that's perhaps to some extent directly, but in other ways indirectly exposed to both the medical and recreational end use markets.

So we obviously have to be careful when we invest in companies like that. On the other hand hemp-derived CBD is legal as of 2018 when Farm Bill came into place. So Charlotte's Web is okay, from an investment perspective, because they're only focused on that area.

RS: Yeah. I mean, the things that you bring up about IIPR for legality reasons for Europeans, but for the similar reasons, it is legal for American investors, but I think a lot of concern in doubt. I mean, there's a lot of excitement about that read, I know.

But there's also definitely some doubt I think, for some of the reasons that you're mentioning that it is unclear exactly like what will happen; a, when the laws change; and b, it is unclear exactly who all of their tenants are. So, yeah, those are questions that I grapple with when thinking about that stock as well.

So those are good points to bring up. I think in general for investors, even though there's a lot of bullishness. And GrowGeneration, I just wanted to reiterate is in our, we have like a hashtag model cannabis portfolio that we like to talk about it.

And that's one of our bigger holdings. And definitely, I think one of the top ancillary players. I would say for the profitability point that you mentioned, and they seem to be doing well in terms of their financials.

So, winding down a little bit, what is your vision? I mean, you've spoken a bit about it already. But what is your vision in the next couple of years in keeping with the fact that COVID has come and is here to stay?

We're talking about it before how much it is affecting everything given that, I mean, you mentioned that a lot of people are interested in the more natural products. I think also people are more interested in anti-anxiety that's coming to them in a natural way things to help cope with what everybody's going through right now.

How much do you think that affects the sector in Europe? And I guess, b; like, what's your vision for the sector in the next year or two given that?

RB: So yeah, it is a good point. I mean, we've seen the sector recover quite strongly from the lows in mid-March. So that's been that's been exciting to see. And obviously it was very affirmative for the industry to see to have medical cannabis classify as an essential business during the pandemic.

So, essentially people were still able to access perhaps medical cannabis during this very difficult period. So I think that's been a strong affirmation for the legislative and safe view on the industry and how important it is for these dispensaries and physicians to be able to prescribed medical cannabis during this period.

So that was nice to see and good for the industry I think it provided some level of boost. The other thing of course, is there is the natural resiliency of anything that's healthcare focused or healthcare related.

People who are suffering from things like chronic pain or anxiety, if they're using cannabis to treat that, just because we're in a recession doesn't necessarily mean that they're going to stop that expenditure. I mean for them, that's pretty necessary expenditure, because it is medicine. It is certainly not a discretionary spend, like going to the movies right or eating out.

So I think for the medicine there tends to be a much more of a natural resiliency of the cash flow of these companies, let's say, because their consumers is not going to just change their habits from one day to the next, just because we're moving into a slightly more economically challenging time.

I think the other thing and I think this is also a strong piece of validation for the sector. I think it was Illinois in the US that -- I think the rules have changed there now. And of course people are very much thinking about cannabis from the viewpoint of what can this plant do to help battle the opioid epidemic in the US?

And I think it was Illinois that said that we're a physician or have implemented, I don't know if it is law, but there's something there. I don't know the specifics of it, but I was speaking to somebody at New Frontier Data the other day and he mentioned that -- I think the way it works is that if a physician prescribes an opioid derived Medicine, then the patient is automatically enrolled into the state's medical cannabis program.

So you basically then have the option between, okay, do you want to consume opioids for your pain or will you opt for the medical cannabis option, of course, medical cannabis offers a low cost much less risky, less addictive, and highly efficacious, as well as plant derived alternative to that opioid based drug.

And so I think what we might see is a slow replacement of medical cannabis. I mean, I don't think it can fully replace it. And this is my personal view. But I think opioids are probably better at fighting certain conditions from which patients suffer a lot of pain.

I don't know if medical cannabis has really been proven efficacious, where there is significant pain, I think where there's pain that's not as acute perhaps it is been more efficacious, although I don't know the specifics here.

As obviously, we don't really have that close an eye on the research that's coming out all the time. But I do think that certainly the rates of addiction and deaths that are resulting from the opioid epidemic can perhaps be reduced if some patients start moving to this other option in cannabis.

So I think it is an interesting time for the industry. It is re-finding its feet from the difficult period in 2018, 2019. The pandemic has, I think catalyzed some new opportunities for the sector. And this is before we've even talked about the speed at which most states will want to catalyze economic growth, and also tax revenues, which I think are already being generated in places like Colorado, and I think it is even as high as $1 billion per year.

And you can imagine what that figure looks like on a pan-US level. But I think personally that we're going to see interesting trends this year. And I think with the election coming up we might see some radical moves by either Trump or even Joe Biden endorsing full legalization.

At the moment, I think he's only really talking about decriminalization of medical cannabis specifically. I don't think he said anything more. But how these politicians are, they might swing from one side to the other side, if it is going to get them to vote.

So it is certainly an interesting time, I think, to just be keep keeping an eye on the sector and looking at what's happening at a stock by stock level. And we certainly are active at looking at the earnings of companies that were invested in. And coming back to GrowGeneration, it is one of the companies that really does excite us.

RS: And what do you think in terms of Europe? Do you think the COVID affects their take on legalization in any way?

RB: And I believe it is going -- I mean most -- I think when it comes to cannabis, the US really leads the way. And then I think most countries just borrow ideas from what they're seeing over there across the pond.

I do think that the stigma is definitely coming down and has been coming down over the last few years. I think Luxembourg has been talking about full cannabis legalization, which means medical and recreational.

I think Portugal is pretty liberal in their views there as well, Switzerland as well. So I do think that all governments around the world will have to start thinking about how do we generate more tax revenues, how do we create new industries, how do we catalyze growth.

And perhaps cannabis will become one of the areas that they decide to open up to create entrepreneurship, innovation catalyze growth in that way. Because the world has entered a period now where growth has essentially disappeared.

And the stay at home economy has meant good things for certain companies. But for the most part, it is also meant a huge loss in jobs, especially in the service sector. And so, countries really have to think about how do they reinvent themselves in an age of digital digitalization.

And I think what's interesting is, and we've been watching this space as well, which is a psychedelic space, which is, I think slightly more linked to mental health. So there might be something that happens there as well.

RS: Yeah, it is definitely the next space. I'm also peripherally following it. It is really interesting to see what's happening there. Do you think that cannabis has proven itself as a recession-proof industry? Do you think this time has -- I mean, you mentioned it a little bit. But do you think this has solidified the industry?

RB: I think to say recession-proof is probably slightly ambitious statement. I think I certainly would say that it has proven itself, comparatively resilient to many of the other sectors, relatively resilient. I would say that it is a market that that continues to be in need of capital to spur growth.

So I think the sector has had to find its feet as the valuations have come down. So and the companies that survived this difficult period will have completely changed their tactics. They might have had really ambitious growth plans. They've pulled those back.

They might have had -- if you're a cultivation company, you might have had to ring up your friends at innovative industrial properties and said, hey, can you buy these assets from us so we can lease them back because we need the cash flow.

And so, I think banking reform is certainly going to change that as well where these guys can actually have access to debt. At the moment, they just have to keep going back to the equity capital markets and diluting existing shareholders every time they need capital.

Which obviously discourages people from investing in the shares of these companies. Because you're just investing in something that's deflationary. So it is not particularly motivating to give capital to companies that are so desperately in need of it and can only go to the equity capital markets to seek it.

So I think they have had to reinvent themselves. I think it is going to be a combination of reinventing their business models waiting for positive legislation. And we're focused on the medical side so we certainly hope that there's going to be more government sponsored programs to research and understand more of these cannabinoids and where they can have therapeutic use cases.

And as that happens, perhaps that will translate into companies that will be born out of that research, perhaps at universities or other areas, other centers of research and perhaps that also mean more companies coming to market. What's really interesting I think about the therapeutic side is we only really understand two cannabinoids at the moment.

And so once we've been talking about, but there's over 100 cannabinoids in the plant plus terpenes plus flavonoids. And so I think there's a lot of research going into looking into areas like the ones we've talked about anxiety, pain, arthritis, especially in Europe where there's an ageing population, but then also other areas like glaucoma, other types of cancers, gastrointestinal diseases.

So it'll be interesting to see what comes with that research. And what companies are born on the back of that research.

RS: Yeah, definitely. And I agree with the salience of meeting banking reform in the States. It is such an imperative for companies to get to the next level. I was just talking to Kim Rivers, the CEO of Trulieve. And this is her big point right now during this time as companies are proving themselves, despite all the regulatory challenges, it makes no sense for banking, not to be a little bit easier for them.

So I would agree that that would do a lot to change this sector. And it is interesting all the things that you mentioned, like going forward to look at where that's heading. And I'm also curious to see how much the movement in the psychedelic space influences movement in the cannabis space.

So Rahul, this has been a great conversation. As we come to the end, do you want to leave listeners with anything or tell them where to find Rize ETFs?

RB: Absolutely. I mean, firstly, thanks to everyone that's listened in. We're very excited to be managing a fund on the medical cannabis sector. If you're based in Europe this is the only global medical cannabis fund in Europe, that invest in companies are all around the world and is not exclusive to any particular region.

We're open to having a conversation with anyone who wants to. And we're quite interested in obviously, seeing how this how this market evolves and helping investors all around Europe to access some of these more interesting companies.

What's really incredible about this space from a speaking personally here is that we do have -- there's so many new companies that are uplisting from the other exchange -- from the smaller exchanges in today's day and age. And so just in in March, we had three companies up lists.

In September I think we're going to see a couple of more. FSD Pharma is another one that's up listed recently are doing interesting things. So it is a really exciting place to be if you're working in it.

From an investment perspective, it is certainly interesting for us because it is evolving very quickly. There are some really exciting investment opportunities and we're certainly trying to capture them.

On the consumer side, I think at the same time there -- we will still need some of the more stigma to come down. But where we think it is going to come down initially at least is on the medical side and people will start perhaps experimenting with some of these CBD or THC or other cannabinoid derived solutions which are available on either pharmaceutical shelves or on the natural health shop shelves.

And as that happens perhaps the expectation is that people will become more comfortable with using these particular types of products. And hopefully that will translate into the stock price of some of these companies we're investing in.

RS: I bet a lot of investors are saying amen at this point.

RB: Yeah, exactly. It definitely turns you religious, if you have been a cannabis investor since 2015. You've had the chance to ride the roller coaster up and all the way back down. And today I think people that have been in this market might be a bit disillusioned.

But I think now is the time to really pick your sector. Do you do go for the recreational? Do you go for the medical? Do you go for the agritech? Do you go for the ancillary companies? And so there are much more options out there today for investors to really hone in on a particular segment.

And as that happens, I think we'll see in hopefully the share price of the companies that are rallying where most of that interest appears.

RS: Right. Rahul this has been a really great conversation, really interesting. You've brought a lot of new information to my doorstep, I bet to listeners too. So thank you so much for taking the time and coming on the show.

RB: Thanks for having me. I look forward to a chat in the future as well.

RS: Yeah, definitely. I want to stay in touch and see what rises up to next and get your thoughts on how Europe is progressing, how you're progressing with spreading the gospel. So definitely keep in touch and thanks a lot for coming on today.

RB: Thanks Rena. Good speaking to you.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.