I think BEI is substantially undervalued given the stability of its assets to withstand the current market turbulence and its likely reduction in interest expense over coming years.

Before I begin talking about the investment merits of Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) which trades under BEI on the TSX, let me take you back a few years when oil and natural gas hit rock bottom prices beginning in late 2014. Economic growth in Alberta sputtered for the next couple of years and unemployment hit a twenty-year high getting to over 8% by late 2016 as the engine that drove their economy was no longer firing.

This slowdown in economic growth panicked investors and many Alberta based companies saw their market capitalizations plummet even companies with little exposure to oil and gas, two of which that come to mind are BEI and Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF).

Despite the investor sentiment surrounding BEI and worries about tenant delinquencies and therefore rises in vacancy rates, the REIT maintained vacancy rates of less than 5% between 2015 and 2018 but traded as low as 40% below NAV.

Source: 2019 YEFS

As a result of maintaining a low vacancy rate and adding 313 total units between 2015 and 2019, adding 1,319 units in Quebec City, QC, 4,681 in Montreal, QC, and 2,585 in Kitchener, ON, and plenty of dispositions in Alberta, BEI was able to keep its FFO and BV per share values fairly constant. The previously mentioned cities where additional units were developed represented 0% of the portfolio in 2015 and are areas that have little economic dependence on oil and gas.

Source: Investor Presentation July 2020 Update

As shown in the price chart above, investors who bought in during the lows in 2015-2016 when the stock traded as low as $40/share were rewarded handsomely as the sentiment died down and the stock got as high as $50-$60/share between 2017 and 2019 and enjoyed the monthly dividend of $0.0834 ($1.00 annualized) while waiting.

However, the purpose of this article is not to discuss the past performance of this stock but its performance amid the current market chaos as I would argue we are seeing a case of deja vu with this REIT.

Investment Thesis

Why has BEI's balance sheet been so resilient?

The biggest reason I would suggest is the asset mix with 95% of their revenue coming from "affordable" multi-family units. Although Class A "luxury" units is ~5% of revenue, and can take a hit when in a recession as people lose their jobs, Class B and C units tend to be resilient as people still need a place to live and often serve as a fall back for those that get displaced from Class A units.

Source: Investor Presentation July 2020 Update

Another factor is the majority of the REIT's mortgages are also insured by the CMHC under the National Housing Act (“NHA”) mortgage program. This added level of insurance offered to lenders allows the REIT to receive preferred financing rates while minimizing the risk of mortgage renewals or extensions, and significantly reduces the potential for a lender to call a loan prematurely.

Although BEI's weighted average capitalization rate has been ~5.30% at 2019 and 2018 YE which measured in isolation does not look impressive, given the low cost of capital largely driven by the low cost of mortgage financing has enabled BEI to enjoy a respectable spread of more than 170 bps over the cost of capital.

Source: 2019 YEFS

I think that BEI presents an even more compelling opportunity on the current pullback than it did in 2016.

First because interest expense is a large expense for any REIT not just BEI. As the Bank of Canada (BoC) has been pumping liquidity into the financial system over the past few months, long-term benchmark rates (i.e., the 10-year bond yield) have fallen tremendously. The BoC has not signaled any intent on raising interest rates in the near term, so REITs will be benefactors, but the extent of which will depend on their maturity schedules and other variables.

With $700M in term debt (24% of total debt) to be renewed over the next two years, I expect BEI to be able to refinance into lower interest rates which should significantly reduce their interest expense.

Source: 2019 YEFS

Source: Q1 2020 Results Conference Call Presentation

Second, although we are still likely in the early days of the pandemic and there is no telling how long the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) will last which has certainly stabilized BEI's results, BEI has still been able to collect at least 97% of revenue and maintained a vacancy rate of less than 5% through COVID. These numbers are hardly any worse than pre-COVID.

Source: Investor Presentation July 2020 Update

Although FFO may fall if high unemployment rates persist across Canada, BEI can afford temporary drops in profitability with a low Net Debt to FV of only 48%.

Third and most important, consider the geographic mix in 2015 versus that in 2019. In 2015, the overwhelming majority of units (74%) which represented 80% of NOI were in Canadian provinces that are heavily dependent on the ailing energy sector.

Source: 2015 YEFS

As of 2019 YE, Alberta and Saskatchewan represented 73% of NOI.

Source: 2019 YEFS

BEI’s long-term goal is to reduce Alberta/Saskatchewan's concentration to ~50% and have the remaining 50% of the portfolio in other secular high growth and under-supplied markets including, but not limited to, the Greater Toronto Area and Vancouver. To accomplish this, the Trust intends to strategically partner, acquire and/or develop 10,000 to 15,000 apartment units in these secular high-growth, under-supplied markets, while also divesting a small portion of its non-core assets in Alberta/Saskatchewan.

In an effort to further diversify their geographic footprint, BEI has entered into two separate 50/50 JVs. One with Redwood Properties and the other with RioCan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF).

Source: Investor Presentation July 2020 Update

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Boardwalk entered into a 50/50 JV with Redwood Properties to develop a 365-unit multi-residential, purpose-built rental complex, located near downtown Brampton, Ontario, with an estimated total cost of $200-$215M. Estimated construction completion of Tower 1 and Tower 2 to be 2022 and 2023, respectively.

In the third quarter of 2019, and subject to zoning approvals, Boardwalk and RioCan entered into a JV to develop a mixed-use project consisting of two towers; one 25-storey and the other a 16-storey tower. The towers will consist of 470 residential units totalling approximately 418,000 buildable square feet and approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space. The land is 100% owned by RioCan. Subject to zoning approval and confirmation of total buildable area, the total purchase price has yet to be finalized.

Further information on these JVs can be found in the 2020 quarterly reports.

Conclusion

Although the 3% dividend yield is hardly anything to get excited about, I have argued in previous articles that strong undervalued companies can be made into income investments by employing option strategies but that is not the purpose of this article. Although the yield may be low, it is highly unlikely that it will be cut given the 40% payout ratio at Q1 2020, and more importantly to maintain its REIT status, it must payout 90% of pre-tax income in the form of distributions, and unfortunately for BEI, they don't have a lot of room to be able to make those cuts. I bring this up because I get questioned on the dividend sustainability with every article I write.

Given the steady occupancy rates, reductions in interest expense, and plans for geographic diversification, I think the fact that this stock trades at a 50% discount to BV is absurd as a complete apocalypse would have to ensue for the portfolio NAV to fall by 50%. That being said, I am more than happy to buy real estate at 70 cents on the dollar as was the case through 2015-2017 and ecstatic when it's priced at 50 cents on the dollar which we are seeing now.

Source: Investor Presentation July 2020 Update

