Itau has some long-term structural challenges from fintech-driven disruptive consumer and business finance entrants but also has been investing in its own tech capabilities.

I wasn't overly fond of Itau Unibanco (ITUB) back in the fall of 2019, and while COVID-19 wasn't on the radar then, Itau's performance since then has been lackluster - lagging the Brazilian exchange by more than 20% and Banco Santander (BSBR) by about 15%, while outperforming Bradesco (BBD) by about 10%. Competition from new non-traditional banking sources remains a significant issue, as does the government's handling of the economy, but I will say that Itau seems to be handling its credit exposures and costs more realistically and proactively than it has in the past.

I think Itau shares can likely produce a double-digit (mid-teens) return from here, but investors need to be aware of the well above-average volatility that will probably always go with investing in Brazil and the bank sector in particular. I like how Itau is handling this credit cycle, and my only real issue with a more forceful "buy" call is that I think there are American banks trading at even bigger discounts to fair value with lower risk profiles.

A Mixed, And Somewhat Weak, Second Quarter

Relative to the headwinds created by COVID-19 in an already-challenged Brazilian economy, I can't say that Itau's second quarter was all that bad, but the earnings quality was a little soft. While lower provisioning expense brought bottom line results in-line with expectations, pre-provision profits were about 10% lower than analysts expected. I'm going to attach a little "asterisk" here, though, in that even more so than among U.S. banking analysts, there's almost no agreement between analysts covering Itau and other Brazilian banks as to what should be included or excluded from "core pre-provision earnings".

Revenue fell 5% yoy and 4% qoq, with net interest income down about 4% yoy and flattish sequentially. Overall, net interest margin fell 90bp yoy and 50bp qoq, while client NIM fell about 80bp on much weaker loan yields. Fee income declined 7% yoy and 12% qoq, with notably weak results from cards, and insurance income declined 10% yoy and 3% qoq.

Operating expense control was actually pretty good, down about 4% yoy and up just slightly sequentially. Pre-provision profits, at least the way I calculate them, fell 6% yoy and about 8% qoq, which was relatively weak next to its peers. Recurring net income fell 40% yoy and rose more than 7% qoq. Book value per share was flat year over year and up 2% quarter over quarter.

More Losses Will Come, But Credit Looks Manageable

I've been critical of Itau management in the past for a Pollyannish attitude towards the economic cycle and likely credit losses, but I can't find a lot to fault with how they're handling this cycle. Management has been pretty active in working with clients to restructure debt, having restructured about R$52B of mostly consumer and SME debt, and that helped push the non-performing loan ratio down 40bp quarter over quarter.

Reserves now cover 281% of current NPLs, which is a little less than Bradesco (299%), but better than Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY) (224%) and Santander (272%). Overall, coverage (132%) is also solidly better than Bradesco (124%) and Santander (83%). Itau management believes that the economy may have bottomed in April, but acknowledges the considerable uncertainty regarding the road back and warned that credit losses could still climb from here. As far as COVID-19-vulnerable industries, Itau doesn't have all that much exposure, with negligible exposure to industries like tourism and hospitality.

Loan growth is still a mixed bag, with almost no sequential growth in lending to Brazilian customers on a sequential basis, as a mid-single-digit drop in loans to consumers was offset by low single-digit growth in business lending (including lending to small businesses).

Structural Challenges... And Opportunities

One of the biggest ongoing challenges for Itau is managing the entry of tech-driven competition. Not only has the company seen increased tech-driven competition in payment tech (companies like StoneCo (STNE)), they're seeing more competition in app-based personal finance as well, and the customers that find these alternatives appealing are often some of the more desirable customers for a bank (younger professionals).

The good news is that Itau has the scale to invest considerable resources in fintech, and they've been doing so. Also, while Itau has been criticized in the past for its lower leverage to SME and personal lending, that's arguably shielding them now as the larger corporate lending business has seen less disruption.

One other structural opportunity is for Itau is on the cost side. As banks like Bank of America (BAC) have tried to leverage fintech investments to offer more services digitally and close branches, I believe Itau has additional branch closure opportunities that can help reduce the cost basis over time.

The Outlook

While COVID-19 has been a serious and unexpected interruption to the Brazilian economic recovery story, I don't think it changes too much for Itau over the long term. I still believe that Itau can achieve long-range ROEs above 20%, but I think the "glory days" of mid-to-high 20%s ROEs are over, at least on a sustained basis. My year-by-year estimates work out to a core earnings growth rate of around 7% to 8% over the next decade, versus a trailing long-term rate around 10%.

One somewhat important unknown is the pace of capital return. Management said that they want to get their CET1 ratio back to 13.5% (versus 10.4% this quarter), and I believe that could pressure dividends until around 2023.

The Bottom Line

As I said in the open, I do believe that Itau is meaningfully undervalued, as investors gain more confidence in the eventual Brazilian recovery, these shares should come back. I do see some long-term challenges for the traditional banking sector, but I believe Itau will be hard to dislodge and I believe they're investing the resources to remain competitive. I also like the more realistic attitude regarding reserving and future loan losses expressed by management. All told, while Itau can't really be my favored pick when a lot of U.S. banks offer similar or better upside with lower risk, this isn't a bad way to play an eventual Brazilian economic recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.