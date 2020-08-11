A new trend channel has formed off the March low and it could help guide the stock higher in the coming weeks.

Chinese internet firm Baidu (BIDU) saw its stock price fall 70% from the summer of 2018 through the March low. The stock has rebounded in recent months and seems to be forming a new upward trend. The trade tensions between the U.S. and China have undoubtedly taken a toll on the company’s revenue and earnings, but the overall economic slowdown in China may have played a greater role in the stock’s slide.

Baidu is scheduled to report second quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday. Investors are hoping the company can surprise to the upside like it did with first quarter results. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.38 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion. The company reported EPS of $1.43 in the second quarter of 2019 on revenue of $3.73 billion, so the estimates are for slight declines on both the top and bottom lines.

Baidu saw revenue and earnings move in different directions in the first quarter. Earnings jumped 205% from Q1 2019 to Q1 2020, but revenue fell by 11%. Over the last three years earnings have grown at a rather pedestrian rate of 4% per year while revenue has grown by 14% per year. Analysts expect earnings to decline by 14% for 2020 as a whole while revenue is expected to grow by 1.2%.

Things are expected to improve greatly for Baidu in 2021 with earnings expected to increase by 31.8% and revenue expected to grow by 15%.

Beyond the earnings and revenue picture, the company’s management efficiency measurements are slightly below average. The return on equity is 11.1% and the profit margin is 14.7%. The ROE is below average and the profit margin is average.

The stock is currently trading with a trailing P/E of 126.9 and a forward P/E of 19.3. Baidu has beaten estimates in nine of the last 10 quarters with some of those beats being by a wide margin. First quarter EPS results were 121% above estimates and Q2 2019 and Q3 2019 earnings beat estimates by 66.3% and 60.4%, respectively.

A New Upwardly Sloped Trend Channel Has Formed

The daily chart shows how the stock has been trending higher since the March low. A channel appears to have formed with the stock trading down near the lower rail at the present time. The stock has been dancing around its 50-day moving average for the last few weeks with the stock just above the trend line at this time.

The daily stochastic indicators were in overbought territory, but they made a bearish crossover on Friday. This could indicate that the stock will move lower ahead of the earnings report on Thursday. The lower rail of the channel is currently in the $118.50 area and could provide a second layer of support over the short term.

The weekly chart shows the massive decline from mid-2018 through the first quarter of this year. The recent rally has moved the stock back above its 52-week moving average. It moved above the 52-week back in December before falling back down below it in the first quarter as the COVID-19 virus started to impact the Chinese economy.

I am encouraged by the fact that the 13-week moving average just made a bullish cross of the 52-week. The 13-week also moved above the 52-week in the first quarter, but it couldn’t maintain the momentum. There was a similar pattern toward the end of 2016 and beginning of 2017. After the 13-week crossed above the 52-week the second time, the stock rallied sharply over the next six to eight months.

The Sentiment toward Baidu is Skewed to the Bullish Side

One of the more surprising things about researching Baidu, at least to me, was that all three of the sentiment indicators were skewed to the bullish side. After such a big decline in the stock over the last few years, I was surprised to see the optimism. There are 40 analysts covering the stock currently with 30 “buy” ratings and 10 “hold” ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 75% and right at the top of the average range. It isn’t extremely optimistic, but just skewed toward the bullish side.

The short interest ratio is at 1.66 and that is one of the highest readings since the beginning of the year. The ratio has been rising because the average daily trading volume has been falling moreso than because of an uptick in short interest. If it was the other way around, it would be more of an indication that bearish sentiment was increasing.

The put/call ratio for Baidu is at 0.689 with 112,933 puts open and 163,958 calls open at this time. That ratio is well below the average stock, but it is in the same range of where Baidu’s ratio was back on May 18. That was the date of the last report and the ratio was at 0.76 at that time. The ratio was elevated in late May through the beginning of July, but then it dropped and has remained on the lower end of its range for the past three months.

All three of these sentiment indicators are pointing toward investors and analysts being slightly more bullish toward Baidu than the average stock. None of the readings are at extreme levels, but they are a slight concern ahead of the earnings report. They could indicate that expectations are pretty high heading into the report.

My Overall Take on Baidu

The overall picture is a mixed one for me. The fundamentals are slightly better than average with earnings growth seemingly trending in the right direction, but the management efficiency measurements are slightly below average. Revenue growth hasn’t been all that great, but the forecasts for the remainder of 2020 and for 2021 look good.

On the technical side, the reversal off the March low is encouraging and I like the fact that the 13-week moving average just made a bullish cross of the 52-week. The rally has been solid, but not as carried away as what we have seen from some other tech and internet stocks.

The sentiment is a small concern, but not a major one. As a contrarian I would rather see some sense of bearish sentiment for Baidu. I don’t think the sentiment is so bullish that it will keep the stock from moving higher, but if the earnings report disappoints at all, it could lead to a more violent drop than it would if the sentiment was more bearish. The more optimistic investors are heading into a report, the more violently the stock tends to react to any signs of disappointment.

With Baidu’s history of issuing big earnings beats, I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw another one on Thursday. The last report came on May 18 and that huge upside surprise caused the stock to jump to the upper rail of the trend channel on the daily chart. I could see that happening again this time around and that could put the stock up near $145 in the next few weeks.

