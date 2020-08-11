We believe that Iron Mountain is one of the few 7%+ yield stocks, showing sustainable distributions.

The dividend remains covered under current expected AFFOs. The stock offers an attractive medium-term return potential, even under further deceleration in its underlying financials.

While the U.S. indices have been hitting all-time highs over the past weeks, we have been focusing on attractive income opportunities to extract more tangible and predictable returns. A few days ago, for example, we covered AvalonBay Communities (AVB), explaining how investors could still achieve double-digit returns by buying at an attractive valuation.

We view several, attractively priced, income opportunities, particularly in the real estate sector. One of these is Iron Mountain (IRM). The storage and information management services company recently announced its Q2 2020 results, demonstrating once again its financial resilience. We believe that the stock currently presents one of the most attractive income-producing picks in the market.

The stock offers a tremendous income opportunity, currently yielding a massive 8.4%, while also having the potential for capital appreciation. It overall makes for a unique total return opportunity, as this article attempts to explore.

Image source: Investor presentation

In this article, we will:

Go over the company's latest quarterly results

Assess the stock's income-producing qualities and explore its potential medium-term returns

Highlight some potential risks

Conclude why the stock remains a great pick for income-oriented investors.

Q2 results

On August 6th, the company reported its Q2-2020 results. Despite the challenges faced under these unprecedented times caused by COVID-19, the company managed to deliver robust financial metrics.

Revenues for the quarter were $982.2 million, suggesting a 7.09% decline compared to Q2-2019. However, there are two things to note here:

Excluding FX changes, revenues declined by 5.6%

Further, the decline was only attributed to Service revenue, and storage revenues actually increased.

The second point is extremely important. Many in the investing community have expressed their distaste for Iron Mountain's source of revenues as its old-fashioned model of storing physical documents has little merit in our all-digital day world. Still, while service revenues declined by 21.3%, the company's storage revenues increased by 3.7%, which makes for a great testament in terms of the company's sustainability.

We believe that service revenues, which include records management, secure shred, digital solutions, data management, etc., will return to normality amid the resumption of typical business activity. Therefore, we wouldn't worry about this segment that much. When it comes to storage revenues, however, which is the ultimate factor, in our view, when it comes to the company's longevity and dividend sustainability, performance remains robust.

Still, despite the quarter's revenue setbacks, the overall decline in sales amounts to just 1.2% over the past year. We expect revenue growth to resume as service revenues recover, and data centers start contributing to a greater extent. Further, Iron Mountain's resilience is displayed on its FFO generation, reporting $0.53 per share, compared with $0.54 in the second quarter of 2019, which makes for marginally similar performance despite the headwinds.

Assuming AFFO/Share remains at similar levels to FY2019, the dividend should be well covered going forward.

Source: Company Filings, Author

The payout ratio may be approaching worrying levels. However, considering the company's slowdown in distributions growth (the latest increase of 1.2%), AFFO growth should outrun DPS growth, thus importing the ratio in the coming years.

Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (E) Payout ratio 78% 78% 79% 78% 82% 84%

Analysts expect that FFOs, and to an extent AFFOs, will grow significantly over the next few years. (around 21% growth from 2020 to 2023)

Source: Seeking Alpha

We will now use prudent estimates to project the expected shareholder returns in the medium term, based on Iron Mountain's current share price, of $29.83.

Projected shareholder returns

Over the past five years, AFFO/share has grown by an average annualized rate of around 3.8%. We are going to assume a more conservative growth rate, lower than consensus estimates, to be prudent.

Let's assume AFFO/share growth of 2.5%, in the medium term, accompanied by dividend growth of 1.2% (in line with the previous dividend increase).

Based on these growth rates, we get the following figures:

Source: Author

Now, we need to consider the company's valuation. Despite its abundant dividend yield, shares have failed to attract enough investor interest over the past few years, amid fears of a growth slowdown, and longevity of the company's storage model. As a result, the stock is currently trading at around 10X its expected FY2020's AFFOs.

Below, we have estimated the potential annualized returns that investors are set to enjoy, based on different future valuation multiples, if one were to buy at the stock's current price.

As you can see, assuming the stock retains its current valuation, reinvesting all dividends would reward investors with almost double-digit returns, despite the stock's decelerated growth metrics. The total return potential grows over a possible valuation expansion and declines over a possible valuation contraction.

Source: Author

Overall, we believe that the stock's current valuation makes for a great buying opportunity. Even if distributions were to be cut by, say 1/3, the stock would still generate a substantial income yield, which investors could easily reinvest at an attractive multiple. Nevertheless, we are confident that management will hold on to the current DPS, as William L. Meaney, president and CEO of Iron Mountain referred to the current distributions as being "sustainable."

Risks

One of the most significant risks when it comes to Iron Mountain is its long-term debt position. Usually, REITs will issue both additional debt and equity to fund their future expansions. However, since the company's cost of equity is enormous, due to its large dividend payments, management has resorted to almost exclusively raise new debt. As a result, the company is financed by nearly ten times more long-term debt than equity.

The company is currently covering interest payments by around 1.96 times its operating cash flows. We believe that Iron Mountain's cost of debt of around 5% is already considerable. If creditors were to demand higher rates in the future, the company might struggle to achieve a high enough ROI to cover such interest payments. Having no alternatives like share issuance may place management in a troubling spot, which could lead to distribution cuts.

Finally, we believe that the company's revenue growth is critical to its service revenues resuming soon. Should the economy take another downturn amid a potential second COVID-19 wave, the company may fail to produce sufficient AFFOs, leading to a dividend cut.

Conclusion

Overall, we believe that Iron Mountain presents a unique opportunity for income-oriented investors, as its distributions should be well-covered by its underlying AFFOs. Management's comments on the dividend being sustainable reinforce our belief against a dividend cut. Further, even with depressed AFFO/share and DPS growth estimates, the stock should produce sufficient shareholder returns to please most investors. A potential valuation expansion is not out of the question as well, which could boost that total return potential.

We will continue monitoring Iron Mountain going forward. For the time being, though, we remain confident in the company's ability to meet its ongoing distributions and consider it a great pick for income-oriented investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.