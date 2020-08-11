Reata Slips on operational updates including omaveloxolone setback

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) announced its second quarter financial numbers and provided an update for its business operations. However, the markets reacted negatively to the news, leading the company stock to plunge.

Reata reported its collaboration revenue for the quarter at $3.1 million, down from $7.8 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The figure for the current year included $1.9 million in reimbursements of expenses from KKC and $1.2 million from the KKC license agreement.

The company’s research and development expense for the quarter were at $36.8 million, up from $29.6 million on year over year basis. Its G&A expenses for the quarter stood at $16.6 million. The company reported its GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2020 at $67.6 million, or $2.03 per share, on both a basic and diluted basis. The corresponding figures for the previous year were at $34.4 million or $1.14 per share. The increase in the loss was mainly due to the loss associated with the payoff of its Oxford Finance LLC and Silicon Valley Bank and higher stock-based compensation charges.

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $610.4 million as on June 30, 2020. Reata reiterated that it expects existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to enable it to fund operations through the end of 2023.

The company also provided updates about its business operations. It received mixed news about its leading drug candidate Omaveloxolone. The FDA has informed the company that its MOXIe Part 2 results will not support a single study approval without extra evidence that lends persuasiveness to the results. The FDA has also stated that the company will have to carry out a second pivotal trial that confirms the mFARS results of the MOXIe Part 2 study with a similar magnitude of effect.

Reata reported that its development has been affected by the pandemic as the outbreak further constrained its ability to conduct neuroscience clinical trials. The company believes that it may face obstacles in meeting with the FDA requirement of conducting additional pivotal trial. At its Type C meeting with the FDA, the company proposed a second study for providing additional evidence of effectiveness. The study would be designed to measure the impact of the drug candidate on mFARS in patients who were earlier randomized to be administered placebo in the MOXIe Part 2 study and are being given omaveloxolone in the MOXIe open-label extension study. The company has been asked by the FDA to submit a design for this crossover study.

Reata expects the crossover study to be completed during the fourth quarter of the year, provided it receives the FDA go ahead. Consequently, it plans to file an NDA during the first quarter of 2021. However, Reata also reported that irrespective of its discussions with the FDA, the company will keep working on its marketing approval processes outside of the United States. The delay in development of Reata is likely to put pressure on its stock price in the market.

Seelos receives FDA nod for Phase IIb/III trial

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) reported that it has been informed by the FDA for advancing its Phase IIb/III trial studying SLS-005 (trehalose) for the treatment of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. The trial is expected to enroll 160 patients suffering from either familial or sporadic ALS.

Phase IIb/III trial is a double-blind placebo-controlled study. The participants will be randomized 3:1 to receive the drug candidate or placebo. The primary endpoint for the trial is to measure change from baseline score at 24 weeks. Warren W. Wasiewski of Seelos said, “Several pre-clinical studies have demonstrated the potential of trehalose as a treatment for ALS, demonstrating preservation of motor neurons, motor function and prolonged survival. We are excited to start our clinical program for this devastating disease.” The primary endpoint measurement will be done using Revised Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Functional Rating Scale.

The secondary endpoints of the trial include studying changes from baseline in slow vital capacity and muscle strength. The trial will also evaluate change in quality of life measurements and additional signs of disease progression. All these measurements will be carried out at 24 weeks mark.

Trehalose is a low molecular weight disaccharide (0.342 kDa) which works by crossing the blood brain barrier and stabilizing proteins. The drug candidate also activate autophagy which involves clearing material from cells. Trehalose has shown potential in reducing aggregation of misfolded proteins in animal models of numerous diseases linked with abnormal cellular protein aggregation or storage of pathologic material. The drug candidate has also provided the evidence of reducing accumulation of pathologic material.

Familial ALS is caused by mutations in the C9orf72, SOD1, FUS, and TARDBP genes. These mutations have harmful impact on motor neurons. Further, affected motor neurons may also accumulate protein aggregates such as TDP-43 and SOD1.

Omeros reports progress of its COVID-19 drug candidate

Omeros Corporation (OMER) announced the data from a compassionate-use study evaluating its investigational human monoclonal antibody narsoplimab. All the patients required mechanical ventilation, and all recovered and survived following narsoplimab treatment.

The study presented the first instance of using a lectin-pathway inhibitor for treating COVID-19. The trial involved 6 COVID-19 patients with media age of 57 years and range of 47 years and 63 years. At the baseline, all markers of endothelial/cellular damage and/or inflammation were significantly high. The patients were administered the drug candidate within 48 hours of the start of mechanical ventilation. The data showed that all the treated patients COVID-19 patients recovered, survived, and were discharged from the hospital.

The data further demonstrated that the treatment with Narsoplimab lead to rapid and sustained reduction across all assessed markers of endothelial/cellular damage and/or inflammation including CEC, IL-6, IL-8, CRP, LDH, D-dimer and AST. Gregory A. Demopulos of Omeros said, “The work at Papa Giovanni, for the first time, puts many of the COVID-19 pieces together – endothelial injury and the pathophysiology of COVID-19, complement activation and clinical evidence of the potential therapeutic role of the lectin pathway inhibitor narsoplimab in treating this disease.”

Omeros is currently in discussions with the offices of the Department of Health and Human Services and various other agencies for potential funding of the projects. Narsoplimab works by targeting mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2. The company holds the global rights to MASP-2 and all therapeutics targeting MASP-2.

Omeros has completed a pivotal trial of narsoplimab in hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. The company is working towards the submission of its rolling Biologics License Application. Narsoplimab has been granted the orphan drug tag by the European Medicines Agency for treating HSCT and primary IgA nephropathy.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.