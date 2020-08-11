However, given that Brucejack is a less-reliable mine with significant variability in grades, and it's the only mine in Pretium's portfolio, I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

We're nearly two-thirds of the way through the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the most recent names to report is Pretium Resources (PVG). Some investors might have been biting their nails going into earnings given that we've seen sharp gap-downs on disappointing results in two of the past three quarters. However, Pretium managed to put up a solid quarter in Q2 despite COVID-19-related headwinds. The company reported quarterly gold production of 90,400 ounces at lower all-in sustaining costs year over year, and has finally begun to trend higher after hitting a new 3-year low in Q1.

Given the improved operating results and a higher gold (GLD) price, which has bolstered margins, the investment thesis has clearly improved here. However, I am less keen on miners with significant variability in grades when they are the only asset in a miner's portfolio, so I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Company Website)

Pretium Resources released its Q2 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 90,400 ounces, in line with the 90,700 ounces of gold production in the same period last year. However, despite COVID-19 related headwinds, we saw all-in sustaining costs decrease by 3% to $911/oz, primarily due to the higher amount of gold ounces sold in the quarter (96,047 vs. 85,953). These slightly improved operating results, coupled with a higher gold price, led to strong double-digit revenue growth, with quarterly revenue soaring to $166.6 million. More importantly, the company is on track to meet its production guidance mid-point of 345,000 ounces, with 173,300 ounces produced year to date. This is a rarity for Pretium, and certainly a solid start for the new CEO Jacques Perron.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, Pretium has made minimal progress in bringing costs down at Brucejack, and costs have actually trended over the past two years from $648/oz in Q2 2018 to $911/oz in Q2 2019. However, the gold price has been climbing much quicker than costs, especially recently, and it has gained nearly $450/oz in the same period. Therefore, while there's not much to write home about in terms of cost improvements at Brucejack, the gold price has helped pad the company's margins.

This has significantly improved the investment thesis here, which was previously a little worrisome, as the high variability in grades, relatively high debt, and costs nowhere near the mine plan made Pretium a high-risk investment. However, many previous laggards have seen new life breathed into them by the higher gold price, and Pretium is one of them. The good news is that we might finally be seeing a turnaround in operating metrics, though it's still a little early to confirm this. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see in the table above, Pretium had a solid quarter at Brucejack from a mine productivity, throughput, and grade standpoint, with improvements across the board in all three metrics. Beginning with productivity, we saw mining rates of 3,875 tonnes per day in Q2, a nearly 5% improvement from the same period last year. From a processing standpoint, quarterly mill throughput came in at ~327,300 tonnes, up 1% from the same period last year. Meanwhile, in terms of grades, we saw the first light at the end of the tunnel from what was a dismal previous two quarters.

During Q2, mill feed grades came in at 8.9 grams per tonne gold, flat year over year but a massive improvement sequentially from 7.8 grams per tonne gold in Q1. If not for the dip in recoveries, we would have seen higher production year over year, as grades remained stable while throughput increased. However, whether production was up or not, this was a great quarter.

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Website)

Taking a closer look at grades, we can see what I meant earlier with variability. As the above chart shows, mill feed grades have been all over the place in the past three years. While volatility in grades isn't a huge issue, it is an issue when these grades are coming in well below the mine plan, and this has remained the case for Pretium. However, the dip to a new 3-year low for grades in Q1 at 7.8 grams per tonne gold was quite alarming, but Q2 has fortunately recovered immediately.

The company noted that grades were not a huge surprise in Q2 and were more or less to be expected, but it's encouraging to see Brucejack's grades of ~8.30 grams per tonne gold above the guidance mid-point of 8.05 grams per tonne gold provided earlier this year. I see no guarantees that Pretium is entirely out of the woods in grade issues after a single quarter of improvement, but this is a solid step in the right direction. This is especially true when it comes to saying one thing and achieving it, something Pretium has been unable to do since Brucejack went into production.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we take a look at the Pretium's growth metrics, we can see a steady uptrend in annual earnings per share (EPS) for Pretium; however, FY2019 was quite disappointing with just 2% growth in yearly EPS. Fortunately, Pretium is on track for double-digit growth in annual EPS this year, with FY2020 estimates projecting year-over-year growth of 20%. While this figure is well below the sector average of above 24%, it is a step in the right direction and a new all-time high in annual EPS.

However, given that we're already more than halfway through FY2020, the more relevant annual EPS figures are those in FY2021. As the above chart shows, FY2021 annual EPS estimates are sitting at $0.90, which would translate to 36% growth year over year. Assuming Pretium can meet or beat these estimates next year, which looks quite possible if we stay above $1,800/oz on gold, this would mark the second year in a year of acceleration in earnings growth, a bullish development.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from quarterly revenues, the trend is also encouraging, as Q2 revenues hit a new multi-year high at $166.6 million, up 47% year over year. This significant increase over the year-ago period was driven by a higher gold price of $1,738/oz vs. $1,319/oz and higher gold sales. If we look ahead to Q3 2020, the trend in higher revenues is expected to continue, with quarterly revenue estimates sitting at $176.8 million. This would mark a record high in quarterly revenues for Pretium, and would translate to roughly 34% growth year-over-year.

As the chart below shows, this would push the two-quarter average revenue growth rate to a new high at 40.5%, translating to a 650-basis point acceleration sequentially. Given that we see an acceleration in the two-quarter average revenue growth rate, the above earnings trend looks sustainable. This is because the lifeblood of high-quality earnings growth is margin expansion and higher revenues, and we currently have both in place for Pretium.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Some investors might be alarmed by the fact that the two-quarter average revenue growth rate is expected to dip considerably in Q4 2020 based on estimates, and could fall as low as 30.5%. While deceleration in revenue growth is not ideal, there are two forces at work here. The first is that Q4 2020 is coming up against unusually high year-over-year comps with 25% year over year, and it's much harder to lap a year of high double-digit growth with another. The second piece of the puzzle is that Q4 revenue estimates are expected to be lower, as Pretium noted there would be major maintenance in November, which could affect production for up to 10 days. Therefore, given these two headwinds, I would not call the potential deceleration in revenue growth in Q4 a material one.

So, how does the technical picture look?

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see in the chart above, Pretium has traded in a wide range for several years now and has lagged its peers considerably, as it's been unable to move to new multi-year highs. However, if the stock were to break above $13.50 to finish 2020, this would be a very bullish development. This is because this would translate to a new 10-year high for the stock on an annual closing basis, and breakouts of this size are typically quite powerful. Therefore, while I am in no rush to buy the stock here, the improving technical picture and steady earnings growth suggest sharp pullbacks of 17% are likely going to find strong buying support.

(Source: Vancouver Sun, Pretium Resources)

Pretium Resources has seen a solid start to FY2020, and the higher gold price has alleviated most of the concerns related to the company's ability to pay down its relatively high debt. Given that both the operating metrics and the company's growth metrics are improving, the investment thesis here has undoubtedly changed for the better. However, while I have revised my thesis on Pretium from Market Underperform to Market Perform, I am not keen on single-asset producers with high variability in grades. Therefore, I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector, and I prefer multi-asset producers with industry-leading margins like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL).

