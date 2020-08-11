It's tough to confirm or corroborate, but it seems as though Globus is getting good pull-through from its robotic system base, and this could be an important driver for years.

Globus blew away revenue expectations in the second quarter, though spine revenue was still down more than 20% on widespread procedure deferrals.

It's been a while since I've written on Globus Medical (GMED), partly due to the fact that there's only so much you can say when a story is following the path you expect - 2018 and 2019 revenue were within 1% of my model back in 2018 and the share price has tracked my concern of "valuation doesn't matter until it does", with the shares up just 5% since then, well below the returns of the S&P 500 and the wider med-tech space. If there has been a major deviation, it's been in lower margins, as the company has chosen to invest more in R&D and quite a bit more in SG&A to grow the business.

On the back of a strong second quarter relative to expectations and peers, it seems as though pull-through from the Excelsius robot is really starting to make a difference, and the company's willingness (and ability) to invest in growth throughout these challenging times should serve the company well over the longer term. Unfortunately, my perennial concern, valuation, remains very much relevant, as the shares already trade above what I believe the growth, margins, and cash flow can support.

A Bright Spot In An Ugly Quarter

There have certainly been some solid earnings reports relative to expectations this quarter, including Edwards' (EW) roughly 17% beat on the top line and Zimmer Biomet's (ZBH) 35% beat, but Globus came in almost 50% ahead of sell-side expectations, which is a pretty remarkable level of outperformance in an environment of serious constraints on elective/non-emergency procedures.

Revenue declined 24% in the quarter, with a slightly better performance in the U.S. offset by a 30%-plus decline in ex-US markets. The core musculoskeletal business was down about 21%, with growth in interbody helping offset some pretty significant weakness in areas like MIS and fusion procedures. Robot sales were down about 55%, suggesting around four units (Globus doesn't disclose this).

Despite the strong top line number, gross margin did decline 11 points, missing by more than four points, while operating income plunged 92% (beating by $21M relative to an expected loss).

Globus May Be Reaping The Rewards For Earlier And More Consistent Investments

Next to the 30% revenue decline at NuVasive (NUVA), the 37% decline in Zimmer's Dental/Spine/CMFT business, and the 39% decline in Stryker's (SYK) spine business, this was a strong quarter for Globus on a comp basis, so it's worth asking why - particularly in light of management's comment that July sales were up "mid-teens" while NuVasive was down "low double-digits".

First, Globus management has never been shy about investing in the long-term growth of the business, continuing to hire reps and introduce new products. Newer products like the Hedron 3D interbody spacers and TLIF portfolio continue to contribute to growth, as does the company's still-small trauma business. At a time when many rivals have slashed costs to preserve cash, Globus has the luxury of continuing to think, plan, and spend on a long-term basis.

Second, Globus may be reaping more benefits from its established robotics business. Robots have proven themselves in the eyes of many surgeons, and Globus was among the early adopters (acquiring Excelsius in 2014) after Medtronic (MDT)/Mazor (Medtronic partnered with, and then acquired Mazor in 2018). Rivals like NuVasive were far slower to invest in robotics (NuVasive's prior management was adamant that they weren't important or value-added), and now it seems as though Globus is seeing meaningful pull-through from its systems.

Curiously, Globus' recent performance in terms of robotics sales/placements hasn't been all that great, and that's curious given the reports from companies like Stryker (the Mako system), Zimmer Biomet (ROSA), and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) (da Vinci). Near-term saturation could be an issue, and it's something worth watching. On a more positive note for Globus, NuVasive's challenges with the Pulse system are leading to even more pushbacks for the robotic system, with first-in-man use now looking like a 2022 event.

Also on the robotics front, I'm curious to hear more about the specifics of Globus management's plans for the StelKast robotics platform. The Street was surprised when the company bought this company in 2019 and announced its intention to enter joint reconstruction, but I would expect there's going to be more to this system (I just don't know what…).

The Outlook

Globus does not lack for opportunities. While the company has done an impressive of job of growing its share in the minimally-invasive spine surgery market, they are still a relatively smaller player and there's more share they can win. Management continues to invest in that, not only by hiring new reps and spending on R&D, but also in adding manufacturing capabilities, including a doubling of its 3D-printing capabilities. I also expect the company to continue investing in its trauma business, a market that has long seen too little innovation.

Helping offset the ongoing risk of R&D investment is the company's position of rarely, if ever, trying to be first to market with a new technology - they let others go first and find the landmines with a second-to-market strategy and a proven ability to launch products/platforms far faster than rivals.

I continue to expect Globus to generate long-term revenue growth in the high single-digits, with nearer-term (the next three to five years) in the low-to-mid teens. Long-term margins remain a concern and a risk. I thought Globus would be closing in on 20% FCF margins by now, and while COVID-19 has clearly been an unexpected obstacle, Globus wasn't going to get there even before COVID-19. So, I've stretched out my margin progression timelines; I still believe mid-20%'s margins are attainable, but it's more of a show-me story now.

The Bottom Line

My long-standing issue with Globus, valuation, remains my main concern. Whether I use discounted cash flow, a revenue growth-driven model, or a margin-driven model (likewise a hybrid growth/margin model), none of them suggest that Globus is undervalued now. Given that Globus' high valuation a couple of years ago has weighed on relative performance, I still see that as a risk today. I like Globus, but I just don't see enough upside here when I see similar adjusted available returns in less-risky names.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.