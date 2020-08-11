One can only imagine the frustration of Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors Co. (GM), and other members of her executive team and board of directors. For years, Wall Street analysts have been telling GM that its weak stock price stems from its inability to maintain strong financials through the ups and downs of the economy and cyclical automotive market.

After filing for bankruptcy in 2009 and being reorganized and refinanced by the U.S. Treasury, the new GM has done an admirable job of shedding weak assets and building a "fortress" balance sheet. GM has weathered the latest pandemic-induced economic recession and the automotive downturn in good order. In other words, GM has proved its financial mettle during a very rough patch.

Have Wall Street and investors rewarded GM for its show of prudence and discipline? Nope. Over the past five years, GM has lost about 16% in price while the S&P 500 has gained 61%. Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) shares have been flat during the period, reflecting the fact that stocks of traditional automotive companies - even the very best of them - categorically command little investor enthusiasm.

Tesla showing how to raise capital

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares, meanwhile, have skyrocketed. The reasons for the stock's performance are hotly debated, though many of the company's advocates cite the investment thesis that battery-powered electrical vehicles (EVs) will soon progress from niche products to the mainstream. As the leading maker of EVs, they predict, Tesla will become dominant in the global automotive business and extremely profitable - much in the same way that the iPhone helped to fuel Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) phenomenal growth and share value.

Maybe.

While automakers such as Toyota are cautious about how quickly and in what manner EVs will conquer the marketplace, GM is betting heavily that the future might be arriving soon. Last week, GM unveiled Cadillac Lyriq, the first EV that will be based on the automaker's new dedicated EV platform to serve as the basis of a number of new EV models, including the Hummer EV. GM's new nickel-cobalt-manganese-aluminum Ultium battery is rated at 100 kWh and promises a range of more than 300 miles (480 km) on a single charge. Lyric won't be available until 2022 at the earliest.

Cadillac Lyriq Source: GM

Barra has been quoted saying it might be "decades" before EVs dominate in the U.S., given the relatively small public charging infrastructure compared to gas stations and EVs' cost disadvantage compared to conventional vehicles. (EVs could become popular sooner in Europe and China, depending on government mandates in those markets.) In the meantime, GM controls a big piece of the highly profitable pickup truck and SUV franchise in the U.S., which should provide the cash flow to see the automaker through its transition to an EV future.

Hints from GM earnings call

Wall Street, like Barra, wonders how long it will take before the EV future unfolds profitably for GM. On GM's July 29 call with analysts to discuss second-quarter earnings, Emmanuel Rosner of Deutsche Bank suggested, by way of a question to the CEO, that GM might take advantage of investor interest in EVs by splitting the company into two: an automaker devoted to ICE vehicles and a second (like Tesla) that's dedicated to EVs. Rosner was stating what's obvious to many: Selling EVs isn't the only competition in which GM is engaged, but it also must compete against other EV makers to raise investment capital.

Barra offered a diplomatic non-answer, which nevertheless was revealing:

Emmanuel, we are evaluating and always evaluate many different scenarios, so I don't have anything further to say other than we are open to looking at and evaluate anything that we think is going to drive long-term shareholder value. So I would say nothing is off the table."

Rosner followed up by asking if Barra thought there might be "impediments" to a spin-off.

Here, Rosner was asking the right question. A spin-off would require resolution for all sorts of complications: GM's franchised dealers might pose objections. The United Auto Workers union likely would demand assurances. Politicians no doubt would argue that they have a say in additional restructuring for a giant enterprise that was rescued by the government.

Barra replied that she didn't see any "specific impediment," which suggests that she has considered the matter and that no issue so far proves to be a deal-breaker to a potential spin-off.

No one, including this writer, would be surprised if a confidential internal GM task force - perhaps including Wall Street investment bankers - is right now investigating and analyzing the feasibility of an EV spin-off - with an eye to pulling the string. Tesla's $263 billion market capitalization versus GM's $40 billion market cap hints at untold billions to be reaped from a new and properly organized EV venture that starts with a clean sheet of paper yet could possess (via a minority stake owned by GM) a great deal of manufacturing, supply chain and other expertise that Tesla's lacks.

New entity called Ultium?

The new entity - let's call it Ultium, for the moment - could rent factory space from GM or others without having to invest in new plants. It could sell EVs to Cadillac and other GM brands while creating a new EV brand to be distributed via the Internet and a few factory stores, like Tesla. Ultium might be able to take a page from Tesla's playbook and minimize or eliminate spending on advertising.

At the same time, a spin-off could lessen the potential financial risk to today's GM shareholders of a much longer period of time and massive sunk costs until the mass adoption of EVs.

The mere announcement of GM's intention to spin-off an EV company could spark an immediate jump in share price based solely on the potential payoff in new capital that restructuring might precipitate. For that reason alone, using spare cash to own a bit of GM now makes some sense. The spin-off discussion isn't one that's likely to go away quickly, absent Barra's determination to remove it from consideration. Barra's comments at GM's next earnings call will be worth hearing, the transcript worth reading. Both will be featured on Seeking Alpha.

Learn more about electric vehicles (EVs) and their investment potential at Auto/Mobility Investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.