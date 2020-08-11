Bunzl (BZLFF, BZLFY) sells and delivers everyday items to businesses, a simple business but a successful one. The U.K.-based company is a constituent of the FTSE-100 index. I think its current price values it fully for now, and see limited to no upside (2,500p is always a testing point for the price) while it may suffer in any upcoming broad-based market correction, so I don't see a good argument to buy in at current levels, although it's good to keep an eye on the stock given the long-term potential of the business.

Bunzl: A Big Operator in a Decent Business

Bunzl is a U.K. based distribution group. Historically it was basically a delivered wholesaler for the foodservice trade, delivering items like packaging and disposable utensils. It has diversified substantially, such that while foodservice remains its largest market (29%) it is also a substantial operator in other markets, notably grocery, safety, cleaning and retail.

It has long since grown from its U.K. operational roots into being a global business, present across the Americas and Europe.

Source: company website

Source: company website

Delivered wholesale can generally be quite a profitable business in my experience (I have used delivered wholesalers as a route to market before, including Bunzl many years ago). Let's say a school, restaurant or hospital is buying serviettes, toilet paper and mops from a supplier. The supplier drops them off at the place of use, which is convenient. Maybe they are more expensive on price on other items than an alternative company. But, let's say the restaurant wants some cleaning products or the odd first aid kit too: the delivered wholesaler is already coming in a van with a sizable order, so why not add the little extras onto that? Dealing with the cheaper supplier (who may have a minimum order quantity) means another set of paperwork, a separate payment and so on. So, for convenience, delivered wholesalers are a good choice, especially when - as often for large sites - they are coming multiple times a week. With the deep relationship this provides over time, the delivered wholesaler has pricing power and customer stickiness, which is why it can be quite a profitable business. That's different to a commoditized logistics business.

This shows through in the company's margins and return on capital.

Source: company website

On an IAS 17 basis at actual exchange rates, in the 2019 results the adjusted operating profit margin was steady at 6.8%. I count that as a good margin because this is quite a simple business - get some trucks and a warehouse, speak to some suppliers, get a phone line and you can be in business. So barriers to entry are fairly low (albeit I think scale is an advantage), and the basic economics are somewhat similar at a basic level to those of supermarkets (delivered wholesalers are basically cash and carries with transportation and indeed that is how some of them came into existence), but price competition is weaker so returns are better.

There are always small wholesalers which can be acquired and integrated, which is one driver for Bunzl's growth. For example, here is its most recent annualized list of acquisitions.

Source: 2019 annual report

Bunzl has a good reputation in this field, and a historic strength in plastic kitchenware, but I don't see much of a moat to the business beyond long-term relationships.

Bunzl is Growing and Consistently Profitable

Bunzl has been growing revenue each year for many years.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

The company also is doing a good job of growing profits.

Chart calculated by author using data from company annual reports

The company had a handy rate of dividend growth for a number of years, and indeed it had grown its dividend for 27 years in a row prior to this year. However, this year it passed on its final dividend due to the COVID-19 crisis. It thus lost its long record of dividend growth. I don't think that was necessary - its dividend cover is usually 2.5x or thereabouts and it has a sturdy balance sheet. So it was for me a bit of a black sign against management judgement. An additional interim dividend may yet be declared to make up for the missed final dividend, but smoothness of dividend payouts has suffered.

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Dividend (P) 23.35 26.35 28.2 32.4 34.5 38 42 46 50.2 Dividend growth 13% 7% 15% 6% 10% 11% 10% 9%

Indeed, while cashflow management may merit heightened scrutiny at such times, the pandemic has helped group trading. It said in a 15 June trading update, "At constant exchange rates revenue growth is expected to be particularly strong in both Continental Europe and Rest of the World driven by demand for COVID-19 related products while North America and UK & Ireland are expected to see slight increases in revenue." So I do expect that the company should go back to a historical level of dividends soon.

The company's balance sheet doesn't cause alarm - the company has ample liquidity to see it through the crisis in my opinion and while its borrowings are notable they are serviceable by the company, with a slight drop in debt reported last year in long term interest bearing loans and borrowings to £1,314m, although that drop correlated roughly to an increase in bank overdrafts.

The Current Valuation is About Right

At 2,322p the share price is close to its year highs. The price implies a P/E ratio of around 22.

The company has shown resilience, growing sales and profits over the long-term. It is in an industry in which I expect it to be able to continue to do this. Its dividend suspension, breaking a near three decade dividend growth run, was a rude shock, but the company covers the dividend well and is highly cash generative, so I expect the dividend to be restored. It is around a 2% yield, though, which is decent but not especially exciting.

So for now, I see limited drivers for upside growth in the share price. After a long upward trajectory, since 2016 it has mostly traded in the range 2,000 - 2,500p, right where it is now and I expect it mostly to stay there in the one-year outlook in the absence of any strong news. I do see downside potential if there is a broad-based market correction, despite the company's somewhat defensive qualities.

Conclusion: Bunzl's not a Bargain

Bunzl is a decent way into an unexciting but profitable, dependable sector. It's not necessarily overpriced but does look fully priced, so I don't see value in initiating a position at current prices, while the sharp rebound on spring's falls does mean it could be a good time to take profits.

