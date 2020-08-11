The 'New' 60/40 Portfolio: Swap Some Bonds For Gold And Equities For Bitcoin

The conventional wisdom states that in the long run, equities outperform all other asset classes and that investors with long horizon holding periods should maximize their weight in risky assets in order to optimize their returns. If we look at the past 90 years of data for US equities (S&P 500), we find that annual returns an average 7.3% for an equity volatility (standard deviation) of 18.4%, resulting in a Sharpe ratio of 0.4.

However, holding a large share of equities in a portfolio could result in significant drawdowns, especially in periods of recessions. Figure 1 shows that US equities can fall over 50 percent when the business cycle slows down, and therefore, investors should hold assets that actually benefits in periods of recessions.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

Following the publication of Portfolio Selection by Harry Markowitz in 1952, investors could then build the optimal portfolio situated on the "efficient frontier", a portfolio that offers the maximum expected return for the level of risk. Using Markowitz’s framework for the construction of portfolios, the most famous one is the traditional 60/40 equity bond allocation, which was popularized by Vanguard founder John Bogle. Based on Vanguard calculations, the 60/40 equity bond allocation generated a compounded annual return of 8.6% since 1926, which is slightly higher than the 7.3% registered from equities long only. After the correlation between stocks and bonds went negative in the 1990s, US Treasuries have become the "perfect" hedge against equity drawdowns.

Figure 2 shows a striking result when we look at the performance of volatility-adjusted bond returns over equities. Using monthly times series of total returns of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index and the S&P 500 index, we calculate monthly returns of each asset class and then adjust our U.S. Treasuries exposure using the 1-year realized volatility of equities. We also rebalance our portfolio every single month so that the volatility of each asset remains constant. Since January 1974, equities (S&P 500) lost 77% of their value relative to bonds. We can notice the strong outperformance of bonds relative to equities in each of the past three selloffs (2000, 2008 and 2020).

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

However, with interest rates now close to the zero bound, practitioners have been questioning which alternative asset can hedge investors from falling equities in the future. Historically, one asset (with limited supply) that has been acting as a good hedge against inflation, rising money supply, political uncertainty and market shocks is gold. Figure 3 (left frame) shows that in the past two selloffs, gold appreciated by 7.6% in Q4 2018 and 3.6% in Q1 2020, while equities fell by 14% and 20%, respectively. In addition, if we compute the average monthly returns when the VIX has been trading above 20 over the past 30 years, we can notice that gold tends to do very well when price volatility rises. While equities go down by 42bps on average, US Treasuries and Gold generate positive returns of 72bps and 79bps, respectively. Hence, with the massive money printing that is expected to continue in the medium term (Fed balance sheet expected to grow to nearly USD 12 trillion by the end of 2021), gold could be the alternative hedge in the new version of the 60/40 portfolio.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

In Figure 4, we compare the average returns and annualized volatility of an equity-only portfolio, a 60/40 equity bond portfolio and a 60/35/5 equity/bond/gold portfolio. We can notice that since 1973, the 60/35/5 portfolio has generated similar returns to the 60/40 portfolio; annual returns of 7.6% for an annual volatility of 8.25, implying a Sharpe ratio of 0.92. We know that inertia - how well an asset has performed in the past - is an important characteristic when defining a safe asset; hence, investors should slowly decrease their bond holdings and replace them with a little share of gold in the long run.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

In the past cycle, another non-interest bearing asset that could potentially safeguard investors against political uncertainty and the constant money debasement has been making the headlines: bitcoin. We previously argued that the current market cap of bitcoin still looks "cheap" if the cryptocurrency were to become a reserve asset in the future. Based on several calculations, analysts have estimated that the "market cap" of the total amount of reserve assets was probably sitting between 180 to 200 trillion US dollars (Global M1 + Gold + Government bonds + some equities). With approximately 18.5 million bitcoins in circulation, the market cap of the cryptocurrency totals nearly USD 220 billion based on the current market value (USD 11,700 per unit). This implies that the share of bitcoin relative to the total amount of reserve assets is currently of 0.1%, which appears very small, in our opinion.

In the medium term, we think that bitcoin will eventually capture 3-5 percent of the gold market, which would price a unit of bitcoin between $20,000 and £30,000 (significantly higher than current prices). Hence, another alternative asset that could be included in the classical 60/40 equity bond allocation is bitcoin.

As we have much less data available on cryptocurrencies, we look at the performance of the different portfolios including bitcoin and gold since July 2014:

An equity-only portfolio The traditional 60/40 equity bond portfolio A 60/35/5 equity bond gold portfolio A 60/35/5 equity bond bitcoin portfolio A 55/35/5/5 equity bond gold bitcoin portfolio

In the last portfolio, we decided to include both gold and bitcoin in the portfolio and remove a 5 percent share in both equities and bonds. Bitcoin has shown strong co-movement with equities in recent years and sometimes act as a high-beta stock, especially during periods of equity drawdowns.

The results are shown in Figure 5. We can see that Portfolio 5 (55/35/5/5) generates the highest returns and Sharpe ratio of 11% and 1.17, for slightly higher 6M and 12M max drawdowns. Hence, it could be an interesting "passive" portfolio for investors in the coming years, as holding some gold and bitcoin could serve as a great hedge against a sudden rise in inflation expectations following the massive increase in liquidity in recent months. We also represent the equity curve of each portfolio in Figure 6.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Figure 6

Source : Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

To conclude, with long-term interest rates trading close to the zero bound, investors should consider replacing some of their equity and bond allocation by gold and bitcoin in the medium term. While gold has historically acted as a zero-beta asset that sometimes even benefits from equity selloffs, bitcoin could also serve as a hedge against both inflation and political uncertainty in the long run.

