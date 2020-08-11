The rally in Hexcel shares has taken most of the easy money off the table and future upside looks tied largely to an improving outlook for normalization of air travel.

Hexcel disappointed with especially weak decremental margins in the second quarter, as management couldn't scale down costs quickly enough in the face of a sudden plunge in demand.

I thought the panic around commercial aerospace left Hexcel (HXL) shares at an interesting valuation for long-term investors willing to accept elevated risk on an aerospace components play back in April. What I didn’t expect was the sudden shift in sentiment from “they’re doomed!” to “they’ll be fine!” in such a short period of time. While former merger partner Woodward (WWD) did even better (as did Howmet (HWM), not all components suppliers have enjoyed the run, including Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) and metal suppliers like Allegheny (ATI) and Carpenter (CRS).

I do still believe that air travel is going to recover over time, and with airlines using the downturn in demand and flight hours as an opportunity to retire older aircraft, the demand for new aircraft is still going to be there, and Hexcel is going to have its opportunities to benefit from growth at OEMs like Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) and Boeing (BA). I’m still expecting a five-year path back, though, and today’s share price seems to capture that pretty fairly. At this point, I think Hexcel needs to see a faster return to normal to really merit a substantially higher share price.

Sticky Costs Weigh On The Second Quarter

Hexcel was widely expected to have an awful second quarter, and the 38% decline in revenue was actually slightly better than expected. Declines were most intense in commercial aerospace (down 51%), with Hexcel hit particularly hard by the production halts for planes like the A350. Regional and bizjet held up comparatively better (down 25%).

Outside commercial aerospace, it was actually a little better. Industrial demand fell 17%, more or less in line with most industrial companies, with revenue from the wind power market down 14%. Like Honeywell (HON) and others with space/defense exposure, Hexcel’s exposure to programs like the F-35 and rotorcraft was a benefit, with space and defense sales falling just 4%.

By product type, Composite Materials revenue fell 37%, while Engineered Products fell 42%.

Hexcel did not do so well on margins, in part as the company struggled to ramp down overhead in pace with the sudden and sharp decline in revenue. Gross margin fell 13 points from the year-ago period and more than 11 points from the first quarter. Operating income plunged and was barely positive (1.7% margin), while segment profit dove 85% and missed Street expectations by almost 50%, with Composite Materials margin dropping below 7% (from over 23% last year) and Engineered Products falling into the red after a 13% margin last year. All told, Hexcel had an ugly 41.5% decremental margin in a quarter where most better-diversified industrial companies saw decrementals in the low 30%’s.

Good News? Not Really…

There’s not much of a bright side to near-term conditions, other than it looks like the worst of the decline has been seen and business should improve from here. Given what Airbus, Boeing, and the rest are saying the next quarter could actually be worse, with business recovering in the fourth quarter to on par to slightly better (0%-10%) than the second quarter.

In the meantime, management also pointed to increasing pressures on customers in the wind business, so although the renewables end-market has been okay, I don’t see it as a source of strength. There is a modest amount of auto content with industrial, though, and an improvement in that market should help a little bit.

Looking at a longer-term view, I still think that air travel will rebound. It may well take an effective COVID-19 vaccine to get there, but people don’t really like to change their habits, and the long-term drivers that were feeding into air travel growth remain in place (growing standards of living/disposable income, etc.).

At the same time, cost-cutting and balance sheet efficiency needs have led many airlines to get rid of older planes at an accelerated rate – they don’t need them given the terrible near-term demand for air travel, so there’s no point in keeping them. That, in turn, should drive demand for new jets down the line, and demand for Hexcel’s carbon fiber materials. Again, it’s worth noting that the type of air travel does matter here – Hexcel is much more leveraged to widebody (international) aircraft. Likewise, while the early retirements are likely bad news for companies more leveraged to aftermarket business, that’s not Hexcel’s domain.

In the near-to-medium term, the fate of the Boeing 737 MAX has only a modest impact on the business (though sentiment could be another story). I expect the MAX to be less than 20% of Hexcel’s commercial aero business in 2023/2024, whereas I expect the A350 and A320neo to be closer to 60% combined.

The Outlook

As I’ve done with a lot of companies since the first quarter, I’ve moved some numbers around between 2020 and 2021, but the longer-term numbers don’t change much. I’m still looking for Hexcel to get close to 2019 revenue in 2024, with long-term growth of around 2% from the 2019 starting point (and over 6% from the 2020 starting point).

Management couldn’t reduce overhead fast enough this quarter, but management is idling more production capacity, and I believe this quarter will be the bottom for segment income. I expect FCF margins to improve to around the mid-teens in five years, but I don’t think the company can maintain that on a year-in/year-out basis. Still, that’s good for double-digit FCF growth from the 2020 starting point.

The Bottom Line

The problem, from a valuation standpoint, is that the market now gives a lot of credit for those improvements in the years to come. To me, then, that means that the return to “normal” has to be faster for Hexcel to maintain this recent momentum. That’s possible in a bullish scenario, but Hexcel’s valuation is now pretty much in line with my base-case scenario, and while the prospective returns aren’t bad, they’re not superior relative to the risks involved.

