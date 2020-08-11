While I expect UBS to continue recording loan loss provisions, everything looks very manageable and UBS is still trading at less than 10X earnings including the provisions.

Introduction

UBS (UBS) is a large Swiss bank and thanks to its relatively conservative lending strategy, the bank was able to keep its loan loss provisions extremely low in the first half of this year. This helped to boost the net income, and UBS appears to be doing very well.

Data by YCharts

Note: the UBS website predominantly contains instant download links. You will find links to all relevant information here.

A very strong Q2 and H1 result at the Swiss Bank

After seeing the headline result of UBS which reported an EPS of $0.34 in Q2 and a $0.79 EPS in H1 2020, I wanted to have a deeper dive in the financial results of the Swiss bank to better understand this performance as UBS is one of the very few banks in the world that is actually posting profit increases compared to 2019.

One of the main drivers of the excellent financial performance is the strong increase of the net interest income: up to more than 35% to $1.39B compared to the second quarter of last year.

Source: quarterly financial statements

As you can see above this was predominantly caused by a massive decrease in the interest expenses. While the gross interest income decreased by about $633M, the net interest expenses fell by more than 40% or almost $900M which resulted in the expansion of the net interest income.

And while the net fee and commission income were about 3% lower and the allowance for credit losses spiked from $12M to $272M, this was still sufficient for UBS to post an excellent result. Yes, the Q2 net income decreased slightly from $1.39B to $1.23B but this still was a strong result as the entire income decrease can be traced back to the loan loss provisions.

Perhaps the main reason why UBS is trading relatively cheap is the balance sheet which contains $152B of derivatives with an underlying notional value of $4.45T. As you can see below, UBS has large exposures to derivatives on FX and interest rate contracts, and now the financial markets are very volatile, these derivatives positions could become a 'swing' factor, impacting the bottom line.

Source: quarterly report

That being said, considering the total amount of Risk-Weighted Assets was calculated at just $286B on a total balance sheet of almost $1.1B in assets, as most of the derivative liabilities ($152.3B) are effectively mitigated by the derivative assets ($152.0B) and UBS made it very clear that a 10% change in the US dollar would only add $1.2B to its RWA, and that's a negligible increase of less than half a percent. So, while derivative exposure looks scary, UBS seems to do a good job of trying to minimize the risk.

Putting the loan loss provisions into perspective

Considering most banks are recording multi-billion provisions for future loan losses, it makes sense to have a closer look at how UBS ran its numbers in the second quarter of 2020, and how this was different from previous quarters and years.

Source: quarterly report

As you can see in the previous image, approximately $70M of the credit losses are stage 3 losses (where an impairment is very likely) while $202M is related to credit in stages 1 and 2 where a loss hasn't been established at all. We notice an interesting difference compared with Q1 where the majority of the credit losses were actually in Stage 3. Of the $202M in Stage 1 & 2 impairments in Q2, roughly $127M was based on pricing in the risk based on scenarios including updated GDP and unemployment assumptions. UBS, actually, provides a great detailed explanation of how it ended up with those charges:

Source: quarterly report

Looking at the total loan book to its customers ($344.7B), we see only $2B of those loans has reached a stage 3 (credit impairment) for which a total allowance of $1.09B (of which $719M is directly earmarked for Stage 3 losses and $370M for Stage 1&2) has been put aside.

Source: quarterly report

This seems to be just acceptable (a coverage ratio of just about 36% if you would use the Stage 3 allowances but about 54% if you would include all allowances) but keep in mind that about half of the Stage 3 assets $960M are mortgages and considering UBS only recorded $39M of provisions on this portion, it seems to indicate it expects to recover the majority of the defaulted mortgages. And that makes sense. If you would assume the average LTV ratio of the mortgages was 70% (an arbitrary percentage to prove a point), the $960M in Stage 3 assets is being backed by $1.37B in real estate assets and UBS can slowly try to monetize those assets without having to resort to a fire sale.

If the UBS assumptions are correct, the remaining provisions ($1.05B) are sufficient to cover the entire carrying amount (101%) of the remaining Stage 3 assets.

Investment thesis

A good result from UBS and considering the bank is currently trading at less than 10 times its annualized earnings. The very low loan loss provisions recorded in H1 2020 are interesting as those are one of the lowest (representing just 0.33% of the loan portfolio while most banks are increasing the cost of risk to 0.5-1% of the loan portfolio this year) I have seen during the current earnings season in the financial sector.

I currently have no position in UBS as the 35% Swiss dividend withholding tax is a serious issue but if you are able to reduce the tax rate by invoking certain double-taxation treaties, UBS is worth considering for a long position.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.