Lumber is a critical industrial commodity when it comes to building homes and infrastructure. Aside from watching copper and crude oil for clues about the health and wellbeing of the global economy, I find that lumber offer clues about the demand for commodities.

In May 2018, the price of lumber rose to an all-time high of $659 per 1,000 board feet. The peak was substantially above the previous high from 1993 at $493.50. In 2018 lumber soared, but the price imploded, and by the end of the year, it traded to under half the value at the high at below the $300 level.

Last week, lumber rose to a new all-time peak. On May 6, in a piece on Seeking Alpha, I suggested that at $340 per 1,000 board feet, lumber offered value. At the same time, shares of Weyerhaeuser (WY), a company that operates as a real estate investment trust in the lumber market, were at $18.23 per share. Since then, lumber and WY shares have exploded higher. The high price of lumber likely means that the good times will keep rolling for WY over the coming months and years.

Lumber futures had a wild move since early April

Lumber has been one of the most explosive commodity markets since it reached a low during the first week of April.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the lumber price fell to its lowest level since February 2016 in early April when it hit $251.50 per 1,000 board feet. After reaching the low, five consecutive months of gains pushed the price of the wood futures to its latest high of $663.70 on August 10. Lumber futures rose above the May 2018 peak at $659 per 1,000 board feet and moved almost 164% higher.

A new all-time high for the price of wood futures

The new all-time high in the lumber market is a significant event. Low interest rates tend to increase the demand for new homes, and the Fed intends to keep rate low for as far as the eye can see. At the same time, dislocations in the supply chain have limited the availability of wood. Coronavirus infections earlier this year shit down lumber mills, creating supply shortages, particularly in pressure-treated wood. Meanwhile, the demand for plywood and two-by-fours soared as more people worked from home or found themselves furloughed from jobs. With more time to complete home-improvement products, wood demand exacerbated the shortages.

The bottom line is that demand has driven the price of lumber higher and to a new all-time high. The potential for an infrastructure rebuilding initiative in the US after the election could keep the bullish party going.

Lumber is not a liquid futures market

I have traded almost every commodity that trades on the futures exchanges around the world over the past four decades. However, I have never traded one contract of lumber futures. Lumber is a highly illiquid futures market with limited open interest and volume.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the total number of open long and short positions in the lumber futures market was 4,318 contracts on August 7. The all-time high in the metric came in 2008 at just over 14,400 contracts. The average daily volume tends to be below the 500 level. On a busy day, 1000-2000 contracts change hands. While lumber is an industrial commodity like copper or crude oil, its futures market is far less liquid. Crude oil’s open interest was at over two million contracts on August 7, and over 815,000 contracts traded on that day. Copper’s open interest on the final day of last week was over 230,400 contracts, with volume at over 177,000 on August 7.

I may not trade lumber futures, but I watch the price action like a hawk. The price of wood is a significant indicator of raw material demand in the US and worldwide.

WY is a REIT with a call option on lumber attached

When it comes to the lumber market, I use several proxies. One of my favorites is shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). WY is one of the world’s leading private owners of timberlands. The company has been in business for one hundred and twenty years since 1900. WY owns or controls approximately eleven million acres of timberlands in the United States and manages additional acreage under long-term licenses in Canada. WY is a leading manufacturer of wood products in North America.

Weyerhaeuser is a unique real estate investment trust as it has a call option on the price of lumber attached to its property exposure. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion at $28.59 per share on August 10.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the chart shows, WY has made money over the past four quarters. After missing analysts’ expectations in Q3 and Q4 2019, the company beat the projections in Q1 and Q2 2020. In the second quarter of this year, WY reported an EPS of 11 cents per share, which was eleven cents above the consensus estimate. In Q3, analysts expect the company to earn 26 cents per share because of the rise in the lumber price.

Low interest rates support the US housing market- WY shares should move higher

The price of lumber appreciated by just over 164% from the April low to the latest high on August 7.

Source: CQG

Since the mid-March low, WY shares have moved from $13.10 to $29.03 per share or 122% at the latest high of July 31. The shares were trading at the $28.57 level, not far below the peak on August 10.

The lack of liquidity in then lumber futures arena makes the price of wood futures highly volatile. However, WY shares do an excellent job following the price of lumber higher and lower. With the price at a new record high, WY’s earnings should reflect the rising value of the REIT’s call option on the cost of lumber. I expect WY shares to continue to rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.