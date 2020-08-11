While the valuation may seem high, when considering synergies and the impact of COVID-19 on telehealth, the valuation actually seems quite cheap.

However, after I looked more into TDOC, I realized that the merger could provide substantial benefits for both companies and create the healthcare company of the future.

Well, it's official - Teladoc (TDOC) has acquired Livongo (LVGO), creating one of the largest and fastest-growing subscription healthcare players. In this article, I'll breakdown my short-term and long term thoughts on the merger as an LVGO shareholder, and I'll give my analysis on TDOC as well, which I haven't covered in previous articles.

Initial reaction

Initially, when I read the merger headline, I thought I had misread something. With Livongo growing at over 100% with plenty of financing available in the current market, there really was no need to sell out to any company. After a few seconds, when I realized that the news was real, my immediate thought was that the deal was terrible for Livongo. Recall from my past article about Livongo that it was in an incredibly huge market with little competition and substantial competitive advantages. Buying such a great company, which I thought could've easily been worth over $100bil in 5 years, for around $15bil was an incredible steal in my opinion.

Looking into the deal further, I saw that I would receive mostly TDOC shares, with a little bit of cash thrown in for good measure. Since I was unfamiliar with TDOC and since I disliked the deal in general, I decided to sell my shares premarket for $153, which turned out to be a great move.

1-2 hours later, the market had opened and LVGO had dropped over 10%, with TDOC dropping nearly 20%. At this point, I had completed some research regarding TDOC's business and decided I liked the deal after all, so I put some, but not all, of my LVGO proceeds into TDOC stock. Currently, I still hold my TDOC shares and plan to hold them for the long run.

TDOC investment case

Teladoc is the largest telemedicine company in America. Telemedicine is basically the virtual equivalent of going to a doctor and includes virtual video/voice calls directly with a doctor as well as virtual prescriptions. While it may seem like a pay per use business model, TDOC actually generated over 80% of its revenue from subscriptions in 2019, so the business is more like a SaaS business.

Telehealth has steadily grown in America over the past few years due to its lower cost compared to in-person visits, but it has only really started to take off now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Google

As people become more fearful of going out and as hospitals continue to shut down, the only way for people to get medical attention is telemedicine, and of course, as the largest player in telemedicine, TDOC is a major beneficiary. According to the Q2 call, there has been 150% new registration growth and visit volume has doubled from normal levels.

I believe the strong registration volume only marks the start of a multi-year growth increase for the telehealth industry. After many more people try out telehealth for the first time, there will undoubtedly be many that will love the cost savings and convenience of using telehealth and become repeat customers. This will bring TDOC's growth forward by several years and dramatically accelerate the company's flywheel.

Source: Investor presentation

Merger analysis

The main difference between TDOC and LVGO is that generally, TDOC is mainly for patients suffering from acute conditions while LVGO is mainly for patients who are suffering from chronic conditions. This can be illustrated by the diagram below:

Source: Merger presentation

However, since many patients can fall under both categories from time to time, and since patients can have family members who are suffering from either condition, it would be preferable for these patients to have both solutions handy. The merger will create an integrated solution that can serve either population of patients and thus drive adoption and word of mouth, creating a much more valuable sum of the parts.

The LVGO acquisition will bring TDOC into chronic diseases, a massive market in great need of an improved solution. At the same time, it will give LVGO access to TDOC's large footprint in 175 countries, which will further help to accelerate LVGO's incredible growth. According to the merger presentation, there is only 25% client overlap, which shows substantial opportunity for cross-selling.

I believe the combined company will pretty much represent the future of healthcare, offering a personalized, digitalized solution that will be a major step forward in lowering costs and improving outcomes for all patients involved. With a highly scalable and reliable solution, a broad product portfolio spanning many areas of healthcare, and data on millions of patients, it will be difficult to compete with the combined company.

The virtual healthcare opportunity is enormous, especially after the recent COVID-19 crisis. McKinsey estimates that up to $250bil of healthcare spend could potentially be virtualized, up from $3bil currently. I believe the TDOC and LVGO combination will create an unmatched leader in virtual healthcare that could potentially become a giant in the healthcare sector.

Financials and valuation

All of LVGO's revenue comes from subscription, and while TDOC generated over 80% of revenues from subscriptions last year, it still derives a substantial amount of revenue from one-time visits.

Both TDOC and LVGO saw record revenue growth in the quarter, with TDOC growing 85% and LVGO growing 125%. Both companies saw substantial operating leverage and a drastic narrowing of operating losses, which bodes well for the long-term viability of the business model.

After the merger, the combined company will likely have an EV of close to $30bil, representing around 30x LTM revenue. This is pricey, but if you factor in the $500mil in revenue synergies expected, which should be worth over $10bil according to TDOC's current multiple, the multiple declines to around 20x.

Source: Merger presentation

20x still seems high for a company estimated to grow around 30-40% CAGR excluding synergies, but keep in mind that COVID-19 has led to an inflection point in telehealth, with not only more people trying it out but also more governments passing favorable regulations regarding telehealth use. For example:

In the week ended March 7, only 11,000 Medicare beneficiaries used telehealth. By the week ended April 25, 1.7 million elderly and disabled Americans in Medicare were using it, CMS told Healthcare Dive - a monumental increase of 15,354% in less than two months. Source: healthcaredive

In other companies that have seen an inflection point, like Zoom Video (ZM), multiples are much higher, with ZM currently sporting a 39x multiple for 2020E revenue. This shows that there is substantial room for TDOC to increase multiples. I believe the main reason TDOC's multiple is lower is that it offers a onetime visit product while ZM only offers subscription products. I believe that TDOC's subscription growth should accelerate further as more new users start to convert to subscribers.

Takeaway

After selling my LVGO position, I have put part of the proceeds into TDOC to try and benefit from the next leg of its journey to become a major player in the healthcare industry. Telemedicine will only continue to grow in popularity as regulations continue to shift in its favor and as more consumers start trying it out due to COVID-19, and we believe the combined company is best positioned to take advantage of this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TDOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.