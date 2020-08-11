Introduction

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an actively managed ETF that aims to beat the S&P500. Over the last few years, the fund has struggled to do this. Furthermore, it tends to charge a fee higher (currently 0.85%) than that of most passive ETFs. The fund's fee can change based on its performance, increasing with better performance and decreasing with poorer performance. Overall, I'm neutral on this actively managed ETF, and I think most people should probably just stick to a passive ETF like SPY over CWS.

Source: Author

Lackluster Performance

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has underperformed the S&P500 over the last few years. The fund aims to beat the S&P500 index by concentrating its portfolio in 25 holdings from a buy list developed by the fund's portfolio manager at the beginning of the year. These 25 holdings are then held for the entire year and no changes are made until the next year. Every year, just 5 stocks tend to be replaced.

Data by YCharts

This strategy is meant to allow the fund to keep costs low by reducing turnover. The problem here I see, however, is that the fund is limiting its own ability to properly manage outperformance. If the fund purchases a stock they believe is undervalued, but then climbs and becomes overvalued, they have to wait for the beginning of the next year to sell, during which time the stock may give up its gains. Likewise, a stock that is overvalued at the beginning of the year may become a good candidate for the fund during the course of the year if its share price becomes compelling, but the fund is forced to wait before acting. The fund may miss out on opportunities due to its strategy.

This seems like a silly approach to investing to me. Being ready to capitalize on opportunities whenever they present themselves has been a key part of my own personal outperformance in markets over time, and a fund that handicaps itself like this, is, in my opinion, a no go.

Portfolio Construction

Surprisingly, CWS has managed to almost keep up with the S&P500 despite holding a relatively small portion of the fund in technology stocks. The S&P500, being a market-cap weighted index, holds most of its largest holdings as the big technology giants. Technology is the single largest sector of the S&P500, followed by healthcare. CWS takes a different approach with industrials making up the largest sector. CWS is more balanced sector-wise overall. Basic materials and healthcare come in at just over 16%, while consumer cyclicals and non-cyclicals come in at 15% and 12.5%. Finally, financials and technology make up 12.5% and almost 9% of the fund.

Source: ETF.com CWS Overview

The fund's top ten holdings make up almost half the fund. Being a 25 holding fund, this isn't that surprising. Trex (TREX), the fund's largest holding, has done very well in recent years, as have a few of the other names on this list, but it still hasn't been enough to beat the megacaps in the S&P500 like Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Apple (AAPL).

Source: ETF.com CWS Overview

Conclusion

The only way I can really see someone owning this fund is if they already have enough exposure to technology, but still want S&P500-like performance. For an individual like that, this fund could work well, but for anyone else, I think just buying SPY is the way to go.

I'll be writing more articles on great (or sometimes not so great) stocks. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.