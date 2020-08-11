In that context, a reasonable, but not compelling, valuation relative to FY20 numbers seems justified, as does the share price.

But even before the pandemic, there were worries that Lamb Weston was overearning.

During its first three-plus years on the public markets, Lamb Weston's (LW) stock saw only one rough patch. LW climbed immediately after being spun off from Conagra Brands (CAG) in late 2016, thanks to an attractive bull case I (and others) detailed at the time. Revenue kept growing, margins kept expanding, and Lamb Weston kept outperforming its own guidance and Street expectations. In a little over two years, LW's stock went from $34 to $83, with basically no material drawdown along the way.

But toward the end of that rally, a concern started to rise: that the company was overearning. Basically everything was going right for Lamb Weston, and investors began to worry that such a beneficial external environment couldn't last forever. From November 2018 highs, LW's stock would pull back by over 25% in less than seven months. Short interest went from under 2% to over 6% (not an insignificant figure for a stock with a market capitalization over $10 billion), and Lamb Weston was the focus of the winning entry for the top short idea at the Sohn contest in 2019.

Those worries, however, would fade. Impressive results, including an absolute blowout fiscal Q2 report in early January, seemed to disprove the bear thesis. After briefly dipping below $60 in May of last year, LW's stock touched $96 this February.

That history makes the stock intriguing at the moment. At Monday's close below $65, shares still sit roughly one-third below their highs. Restaurant pressure is a near- to mid-term issue, but significant reliance on major fast-food chains and a growing retail business should ameliorate that problem to some extent. The broad market rally from March lows has left a short list of quality names still trading at such a discount to past levels, and LW's stock would seem near the top of that list.

There's one catch, however: the bear case may have had more validity than Lamb Weston's calendar 2019 results suggested. As can often be the case, shorts may have been right, but early. Soft fiscal fourth-quarter results can be attributed in large part to coronavirus-driven shutdowns, but weak Q3 numbers need to be considered as well. And when they are, LW doesn't look compelling, even at a significant discount to early-year highs.

When Everything Was Going Right

From the time of the spin to the pandemic, the external environment for Lamb Weston was close to perfect. Fast-food customers including McDonald's (MCD), which accounted for 10% of fiscal 2020 (ending May) revenue, were driving higher-than-usual sales thanks to an intensely competitive promotional environment. Limited-time offerings, including a hugely successful Nacho Fries promotion at Yum Brands (YUM) unit Taco Bell, added another tailwind.

The economy in the U.S., which drives about 80% of Lamb Weston's sales, was expanding. U.S. potato crops were healthy. And capacity utilization across the industry was stretched, at times clearing 100%. That utilization cemented Lamb Weston's pricing power, helping margins, and even boosted the launch of its Grown in Idaho retail brand when Kraft Heinz (KHC) unit Ore-Ida faced supply disruption.

The concern became evident: that the environment was too good. Capacity was going to come online, including an expansion of Lamb Weston's plant in Hermiston, Oregon. Fast-food growth seemed likely to decelerate at some point, presumably when the promotional environment eased. Cyclical fears hovered over a foodservice segment which drove over 40% of FY19 contribution margin.

And so the bear case became not only that growth was going to slow, but reverse thanks to peak margins. That was the case made by the aforementioned Sohn winner, which forecast quickly eroding pricing power and forward earnings that would come in 30-40% below consensus at the time.

Indeed, I made a similar argument, albeit not nearly as aggressively. And as I pointed out at the time, so did Lamb Weston management itself. CFO Rob McNutt admitted on the Q2 FY19 call that margin expansion was going to slow. Pricing increases were moderating as industry capacity came online.

But the bear case simply didn't play out. Lamb Weston earnings kept impressing. A blowout fiscal Q2 FY20 report in January sent the stock up 11%, and would prove the final catalyst to a 50%+ rally from mid-2019 lows.

That rally came even as parts of the bear thesis played out. Input costs (including labor) were rising. Weakness in the European crop led to sharply lower profits from Lamb Weston joint ventures on the Continent. Yet after Q2, the company guided for 8%+ Adjusted EBITDA growth in FY20, off a year that according to shorts represented peak margins.

It seemed that even in an environment that wasn't quite perfect, Lamb Weston still could deliver on its promise.

The Case for LW's Stock

That performance is part of what makes LW's stock attractive at the moment. Valuation based on FY20 results is not unreasonable: excluding one-time pandemic costs, shares trade around 22x adjusted EPS and 13.5x EV/EBITDA. That's with a year that includes a disastrous Q4. Foodservice revenue declined 44%. The Global segment, which includes the international business and the top 100 fast-food chains, still saw sales fall 18% and profits plunge 70%.

Even a modest return to normalcy likely suggests Lamb Weston can grow off those levels. For what it's worth, the Street doesn't see that growth coming until FY22, but the long-term drivers of the bull case remain. McDonald's still looks well-positioned, and has seen a quick improvement in same-restaurant sales over the past few months. International markets are expected to grow for decades given low French fry penetration, and the pandemic should provide only a temporary speed bump. The Retail business only drove about one-eighth of profit in FY20 (using "contribution margin" figures from the 10-K) but continues to grow at a double-digit clip. (Personally speaking, the Grown in Idaho products are highly recommended.)

The Foodservice segment is going to see significant pressure for some time to come, as the restaurant industry may take several years to recover in terms of both consumer behavior and purchasing power. But even with leverage on the balance sheet (near 3x EBITDA on a net basis), that alone doesn't seem to incorporate such a steep haircut to the equity.

At the very least, given trailing multiples, an investor can model upside in LW roughly equivalent to its EPS growth. And there's certainly a case that growth can, and probably should, be in the double-digits as normalcy returns to the customer base. More simply, the case is that Lamb Weston was a wonderful company before the pandemic, and it remains the same now.

The Big Risk

But the risk, again, is the shorts were early, not wrong. And amid the pandemic plunge, the third quarter report seems to support the bear case.

Bear in mind that Q3 ended on Feb. 23. Management did call out a modest headwind to demand in China, where the pandemic hurt earlier, but for the most part the results came in a roughly normal environment.

And they were soft. Revenue rose just 1%. Global segment sales declined 2%, with a year-prior tailwind from LTOs cited as a key factor. Retail profits fell year-over-year, and Global earnings were off 15%. On a consolidated basis, Adjusted EBITDA declined 10% and adjusted EPS dropped 19%.

The quarter proved to be the first time that Lamb Weston ever missed consensus (and it did so by a reasonably wide margin). And, again, the pandemic was not to blame. Rather, competition, capacity, and pricing all were factors, even with better results in Europe.

LW's stock dropped more than 10% on the release, though it would recover the losses. But in the context of the stock's four-year history, its impact shouldn't be ignored. Q3 truly was an outlier against the company's performance leading up to the quarter.

And the core question for LW stock going forward is why the quarter was an outlier. Was Q3 just a misstep? Or was it a signal of what was going to hit the industry regardless of the pandemic — and is likely to hit the industry still?

At such an uncertain time, it's hard to answer that question definitively. But it's a question that highlights the longer-term risk to LW. If the company wasn't overearning before the restaurant industry was crushed, then $65 simply is too cheap. Normalcy will return, and in that scenario LW should have a path to clear $100. Even if that takes five years, that's still a ~12% annualized return including dividends.

But if the 'new normal' includes not just an altered restaurant industry but lower pricing power, then $65 is in the range of right, and maybe even too high. From here, that seems likely to be the case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.