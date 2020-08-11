BBBY is trading above book value again, whereas in April it had traded near 30% of its book value.

While shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) have performed remarkably well since April, up over 250%, the long term signals that its bonds were flashing still remain. Even though Bed Bath & Beyond is working to revitalize its digital side, it doesn't seem to have the necessary capital structure to keep itself afloat in the long-term swing of things.

When I last covered Bed Bath & Beyond on April 1 (read here), it was quite hard to see how the retail environment would transform. Bed Bath & Beyond closed over 1,300 stores, but was committed to keeping its Harmon and buybuyBaby stores open to provide infant essentials. CEO Mark Tritton acknowledged that Bed Bath & Beyond was in a financially stable position with over $1.4 billion in cash and access to credit facilities.

Back then, Bed Bath & Beyond looked promising from a short-term recovery standpoint when it had been floating around $4 per share, since it was trading at a P/B of ~.30. So, while the whole retail industry was still reeling from immediate shocks (closures) and bankruptcy fears were heightened, Bed Bath & Beyond, like many retailers, was trading far below its book.

Now, Bed Bath & Beyond is trading at a P/B of ~1.07, per its book value of $11.75 calculated from its most recent quarterly results. It's a bit troublesome that while the business dynamic has shifted from in-store to online, Bed Bath & Beyond is pushing towards valuations on a P/B standpoint it last saw in late 2019, and early 2018 when it had been posting quarterly profits.

Data by YCharts

While Bed Bath & Beyond looks less appealing from its P/B than it had in April, its bonds still show a promising outlook. Bed Bath & Beyond has posted six straight quarters of net losses, variable cash flows, and $250 million more debt added during last quarter, which could make its access to credit harder in the long term.

Moody's ratings on the three long-term bonds - 2024 maturity, 2034 maturity, 2044 maturity - have dropped to B1 as of July 23, whereas the three were previously rated two steps higher at Ba2. That puts the bonds in the 'highly speculative' bracket as opposed to 'non-investment grade speculative'. Any other rating drops to B2 or B3 would put the bonds on the brink of a C rating, with substantial risk of default.

The 2024 maturity last traded at $91.80, a substantial gain since April 1's trade price of $60.78. While the bond dipped down to below 60 cents on the dollar, it has recovered quite well, trading above late 2018's levels in the 80s. There's not much fear anymore of an imminent bankruptcy to Bed Bath & Beyond.

Source: FINRA (bond data linked above)

The later maturing bonds are where worrisome trends start to arise. Again, while both have shown a solid recovery since April, the overall trend in bonds' prices since 2015 have been quite consistently negative, signaling less and less hope of a full-out recovery for those creditors.

The 2034 maturity last traded at $70.01, barely above late 2018's prices, but far from where it had fallen in April, at 39 cents on the dollar. While that recovery is quite astounding, the bond has not recovered enough past its general trendline to fuel hopes of a long-term recovery. The price of the bond correlates with the downgrade in rating, as 'highly speculative' starts to signal signs of distress, which is typically denoted by bonds trading at 60 cents or less on the dollar. While the 2034 maturity is trading just above that level, its long-term trend would have it trading at 'distressed' values within 2 years.

Source: FINRA (bond data linked above, trendline added)

The case is the same with the 2044 maturity; it last traded at $63.15, after falling to just about 35 cents on the dollar in April. The trendline is almost identical between the two bonds. However, since this bond is a later maturity, it is trading much closer to that 'distressed' threshold, and could be trading below 60 within a year.

Source: FINRA (bond data linked above, trendline added)

The two later maturing bonds comprise the majority of Bed Bath & Beyond's long-term debt - with $1.75 billion total outstanding, $1.2 billion of that is due between the 2034 and 2044 bonds (with $300 million and $900 million outstanding, respectively). With that in mind, Bed Bath & Beyond will have interest expenses on these two for a long time to come.

Bed Bath & Beyond has about $1.1 billion in cash on hand, and looks to have navigated the original downturn quite well. It is taking initiatives to narrow its business - "reviewing its non-core assets to focus on optimizing growth opportunities within the home, baby, beauty and wellness categories" to potentially unlock nearly half a billion in value, and to work on further capitalization of "an 80% increase in digital channels." Online shopping with 2 hour store pickup and curbside pickup will be added to its holiday shopping season.

While those are certainly positives for the short term, it seems doubtful that Bed Bath & Beyond's $1.1 billion in cash is enough to revitalize itself in the face of a larger trend towards e-commerce amid rising competition from Wayfair (W) and Overstock (OSTK) in the home channel, as well as from giant Amazon (AMZN), among others. Bed Bath & Beyond is still a small fish in the e-commerce pond, and those much bigger fish have significantly better infrastructures (i.e. shipping/distribution facilities) to support growing digitization trends especially as the holiday season ramps up in a few months. If Bed Bath & Beyond wants to transform itself digitally at some point in the future, $1.1 billion is not nearly enough to do so at scale.

As bonds continue down the path towards a less hopeful recovery, trading between 60 and 70 cents on the dollar, Bed Bath & Beyond needs a catalyst - it looks to be coming down to how that cash is spent. It could be used to revitalize and upgrade stores, or expand a footprint, which might not benefit the company as much in the face of growing digital sales, or it could work on expanding efforts digitally and upgrading that segment, amid risks of heightened competition in the e-tail space.

But that capital outlay needs to have a return, as Bed Bath & Beyond can't go spending its cash reserves to undergone scenarios like that if it won't have earn enough of a return to pay off its debts. If it does undergo some scenario like that, and needs to start making advances to acquire new debt, it could be significantly harder to acquire either a large sum, or a sum at a favorable interest rate given its credit ratings right now.

All in all, the challenges facing Bed Bath & Beyond in the digital realm and the physical realm in the long term will likely require a significant capital outlay, one that could further pressure the company. Its 2024 bond has recovered quite well in the face of a challenging year, but its later maturing 2034 and 2044 bonds are still continuing on the downtrend in place since 2016. When shares were consistently trading below book value throughout 2018 to mid-2019, the long-term bonds were trading significantly higher, near 80 cents on the dollar. As bonds are falling still, Bed Bath & Beyond looks to have less upside above book value - with bondholders in the long-run still slowly losing faith in a recovery, investing in Bed Bath & Beyond now, at over its book value, looks far less appealing from a risk/reward standpoint.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.