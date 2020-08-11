There is so much leverage in the model that tiny changes in assumptions drive big swings in value, setting up a very high-risk/high-reward trade-off.

U.S. Steel saw EBITDA dive into the red in Q2, which isn't unusual for blast furnace operators in downturns, but revenue and EBITDA were better than feared.

The writing had been on the wall for a while that the company needed to change, and now U.S. Steel (X) management is attempting to execute on an expensive “best of both” strategy in the midst of serious steel industry headwinds and while weighed down with quite a lot of debt. While the basic idea of combining electric arc and upgraded/improved blast furnace assets under the same umbrella isn’t necessarily a bad one, it’s unclear at best as to whether U.S. Steel can earn a good return on the capital they’re going to consume in trying this strategic shift.

With so much changing about the business, U.S. Steel almost looks like a binary outcome – this will either work out and the shares are worth some hard-to-quantify “quite a bit more than this”, or the plan will fail, the company will go bankrupt, and equity owners will be left with basically nothing. While a better-than-expected steel market in the next few years would absolutely boost U.S. Steel, I see too many steel companies offering decent-to-good returns with much less risk to really want to take a flyer on this in my own portfolio.

Better Than Expected Results In A Difficult Quarter

Second quarter results aren’t all that significant relative to the company’s long-term transformation, with liquidity and cash burn being primary concerns today, but the company did nevertheless have a better-than-expected quarter. Revenue beat expectations by over 10%, helped in large part by a higher than expected shipment volume. EBITDA was also a bit better than expected, driving a smaller adjusted per-share loss.

As reported revenue fell 41% YoY and 24% QoQ, with volume down 37% and 28%, respectively and a modest improvement in sequential price realizations that was also ahead of expectations. Gross margin was negative, and likewise adjusted EBITDA, reversing year-ago and quarter-ago profits. Each segment was also in the red for the quarter, but each came in a little better than expected, with more upside from the Europe segment.

Some Improvement In Demand, But The Pricing Outlook Isn’t Good

Three major markets account for around three-quarters of steel demand – construction (around 40%), autos (around 25%), and oil/gas (around 10%). Non-residential construction demand has actually held up pretty well so far this year, providing a boost to companies like Nucor (NUE) and Steel Dynamics (STLD), but much less so for U.S. Steel given its lack of leverage to long steel products (an area where electric arc furnace operators have much more share).

That leaves the auto and oil/gas markets, as well as smaller, but still significant markets like packaging, appliances, and “general manufacturing.” The problems in the auto and oil/gas sectors have been well-documented, with auto builds down close to 50% in the second quarter and likewise significant demand declines in oil/gas.

U.S. Steel management talked about seeing a strong sequential ramp in auto production, and I agree – I expect auto demand will be much improved in the third and fourth quarters of this year and into 2021. I also believe that construction will remain robust, though I don’t see that helping U.S. Steel overly much.

Demand should improve in 2021 as a number of short-cycle industrial markets looked primed for recoveries. Still, I don’t see that translating into strong pricing. There’s a lot of idle capacity right now; U.S. capacity utilization has been below 60% (U.S. Steel was at about 40% capacity utilization in its flat-rolled operations in Q2) and several companies have already talked of bringing capacity back on line to take advantage of improving auto, appliance, and construction markets – including U.S. Steel, which has reactivated multiple blast furnaces.

That’s going to make it particularly difficult for steel companies to get good pricing, and I believe hot-rolled pricing could stay below $550 for a while (through 2022). That’s bad for everybody, but even worse for blast furnace operators like U.S. Steel, ArcelorMittal (MT), and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) that have high fixed overhead costs, though Cleveland-Cliffs has the advantage of much more exposure to the auto market, including higher-priced premium steels for hybrids and EVs. On top of that, electric arc operators like Nucor are increasingly upgrading their facilities and attempting to push into higher-value segments that have historically been core for blast furnace operators.

Transform Or Die?

U.S. Steel is not sitting idly by and pinning their hopes on the idea that the next cycle will be better. Instead, the company is attempting to actively transform itself through portfolio revitalization. In addition to closing older, less efficient facilities like Great Lakes Works, the company has acquired its way into electric arc operations and is trying to upgrade and modernize other facilities.

The most expensive of the efforts is the $1.5B conversion project at Mon Valley, where the company hopes new casting/rolling operations will transform it into a low-cost integrated mill. U.S. Steel has also acquired 49.9% of Big River, an EAF operator, and has been quite clear that it intends to acquire the rest (it has a four-year call option). Big River’s “Flex Mill” concept targets niche/specialty steel products that are of higher quality than traditional EAF products, and it is a logical acquisition for U.S. Steel. Beyond these, U.S. Steel has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into Gary Works, Fairfield, and its European operations in an attempt to improve long-term full-cycle results.

Unfortunately, U.S. Steel has to pay today and hope the investments pay off; it likely won’t be until 2023 that we see if this transformation is worth the money that U.S. Steel is investing and the balance sheet stress it is creating. Again, though, I want to emphasize my position that U.S. Steel didn’t have a lot of choice – EAF operators have been steadily chewing into the markets of blast furnace operators, and U.S. Steel was on a road to nowhere without significant portfolio transformation.

The Outlook

Modeling U.S. Steel beyond a couple of years is exceptionally difficult, as so much depends on management’s ability to execute with its new assets, and quite a lot of that depends upon the prevailing market conditions. I do expect an EBITDA margin of around 4% in 2021 and 8% in 2022, but I’m not ruling out 10% in 2022, and I think double-digit margins in 2023/2024 are certainly possible. Likewise, I expect U.S. Steel to burn cash for the next three years and chew up most of the $3.4 billion in liquidity it has now.

With so much leverage, the value of the stock is very sensitive to otherwise small modeling changes – a 0.3% difference in long-term average FCF margin means a $3/share difference in fair value. I do use a “full-cycle” EBITDA approach similar to what I use for Nucor and Steel Dynamics, with a lower multiple here to reflect a higher level of risk. A 5.5x multiple gives me a fair value of $9, but a 0.1x change in the multiple moves the fair value by $0.50/share.

The Bottom Line

I’m not sold that U.S. Steel’s transformation will work; not because it’s a poorly-conceived plan, though there are some investments being made that seem to offer pretty weak incremental returns, but because I’m not confident the company will get the “strong enough” end-market rebound it needs. A much stronger-than-expected steel market would indeed be a boon to U.S. Steel (as well as ArcelorMittal and Cleveland-Cliffs), as less efficient operators typically do better in up-cycles, but that’s a risky bet. If you want a high-risk/high-reward steel pick, this is a name to look at, but I think there are pretty decent returns available elsewhere with far less risk, so it really comes down to how much return you need and how much risk you want to take to get it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.