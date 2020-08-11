Societe Generale has a serious long-term structural problem - core retail banking isn't nearly as profitable as it used to be, and the bank's efforts in areas like trading are weak.

I've warned in the past of the persistent risk of Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) ("SocGen") becoming a "value trap", with the company's management unable to craft a business plan that would lead to meaningfully higher returns on equity and drive a higher valuation. The COVID-19 pandemic has only complicated that issue, and the steps that management is taking to manage through the crisis may well only exacerbate that problem.

Societe Generale hasn't produced an acceptable return on its equity since the Global Financial Crisis and I'm increasingly worried as to whether it ever will. SocGen is primarily a European retail bank in an environment where that's a decreasingly profitable line of business, and efforts to improve other operations like trading, investment banking, and service business (asset management, etc.) have had little-to-mixed success at best. With that, while SocGen screens very cheap on even very low near-term expectations (as well as long-term core earnings), I'm worried that this bank is effectively hamstrung on growth/margin expansion and will trade at a persistent discount.

Second Quarter Results See Good Cost Control, But Not Much Else

SocGen managed to beat sell-side expectations for pre-provision profits by about 10%, and that's a good result. Higher provisions chewed into that, though, as did other charges and allowances, driving an adjusted bottom-line result well below expectations. More concerning to me, particularly in light of those concerns about long-term growth drivers, was the weaker revenue performance.

Revenue fell 16% year over year and rose more than 2% sequentially, missing by about 1%. Overall, net interest income fell 15% yoy and 19% qoq, while fee-based income declined 18% yoy and 16% qoq. Revenue in the French retail business was down 12% yoy and almost 7% qoq, not an especially good performance next to Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARY), but on par at least with BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY). International retail revenue was down almost 18% yoy and 11% qoq, with Czechia even worse. While the bank did see growth in fixed income trading (up 35%/up 15%), it was far weaker than many peers, as SocGen lacks a meaningful presence in flow trading.

Cost control was quite strong, with opex down 10% yoy and almost 18% qoq, including good expense reductions in the French retail business (down about 9%/down 15%). That helped at the pre-provision line, with pre-provision profits falling 29% yoy and nearly tripling sequentially, and beating expectations by about 10%. PPOP in the French retail business fell 19% yoy and rose 21% qoq, making up a little more than a third, while International Retail fell about 22% yoy and 6% qoq (making up more than half).

Provisioning rose significantly from the year-ago period (up more than 300%) and another 56% from the prior quarter. At the bottom line, adjusted profits from the French retail business fell 83% yoy and 73% qoq, while International Retail profits fell 56% yoy and 38% qoq. Tangible book value per share fell almost 2% yoy and almost 3% qoq. Capital held up reasonably well, with a CET1 ratio of 12.5%.

Weak Loan Demand, Weak Spreads, And Weakening Credit

SocGen saw a small sequential decline in gross loans, with decent mid-single-digit sequential growth in French retail lending and slight growth in international retail banking, and declines elsewhere outside of retail lending. Not surprisingly, given the rate environment, SocGen is seeing serious pressure on loan yields and spreads, and management doesn't expect significant near-term improvement in either loan demand or loan yields.

Credit is a mixed bag. The non-performing loan ratio ticked up sequentially (from 3.1% to 3.4%), but SocGen's credit situation looks pretty good relative to European banks, and I don't think management is being cavalier about credit. Losses are likely to peak at some point next year, and I would expect elevated provisioning (relative to the 2018-2019 norms) to continue for a little while longer.

Where Will The Growth Come From?

A persistent issue for SocGen is finding some way to generate profitable growth for shareholders, as returns on equity have been persistently below the cost of equity since the Global Financial Crisis. A key issue is that between competition and very low interest rates, core retail banking in Europe is far less profitable now than it used to be... and this is what SocGen really does best. There's just not enough loan growth in Europe to offset spread weakness (even in markets like Romania and Russia), and Africa is far too small and too undeveloped to be a meaningful offset.

SocGen also lacks strong fee-generating businesses. They have decent insurance operations, but they're not big enough, and so too with the asset management operations. SocGen also lacks much in the way of meaningful payments or fintech operations that could offset some core retail banking weakness.

Worse still are the company's trading and investment banking operations. SocGen has never had particularly strong share in fixed income or equity trading. Now management is talking about derisking its CIB operations further by restructuring its structured products offerings - a move that will indeed reduce operating risk, but further reduce profitability in what can be a very profitable line of business when done right.

Management will put a new plan for 2021-2023 in front of investors in the first half of 2021, but I'm skeptical that there will be much in this new plan that's transformational. SocGen management has done some good things with the hand they were dealt, including shoring up capital and reducing costs more than many thought possible, but so long as SocGen remains a primarily retail bank in a low-rate environment (with weak ancillary businesses), the risks and challenges will remain.

The Outlook

SocGen has been one of the hardest-hit banks since the COVID-19 pandemic began. While SocGen's credit quality experience thus far has been better than average, the reality is that SocGen badly needs/needed higher rates to improve returns, and now SocGen is looking at another stretch of years of feeble returns on equity and tangible equity. Again, this is primarily an issue of the bank's leverage to retail banking and the weakness of those operations outside of retail banking. Simply put, SocGen just structurally can't generate a decent return in this environment with this business set up, and that's going to be reflected in the multiples.

Even with a very weak long-term outlook for ROE (mid-single-digits), the 3% or so core earnings growth I expect from SocGen (down from 5% previously) should be able to support a meaningfully higher price. Likewise, even the bank's very low near-term ROE/ROTE should be worth more in terms of P/TBV, but banks like SocGen with returns on the low end of the curve get punished disproportionately in weak rate environments.

The Bottom Line

Right now, SocGen trades well below what I regard as pretty conservative long-term earnings expectations. Unfortunately, the prospective returns on equity and capital remain very weak, and I believe SocGen is pretty much hamstrung when it comes to growth or return improvement without meaningfully higher rates and stronger loan demand. I won't be surprised if SocGen shares are higher by as much as a third over a relatively short period of time just on a bargain-hunting angle, but sustained performance is going to require a more supportive macro environment and/or a serious rethink of the business structure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCGLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.