Urstadt Biddle is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on shopping centers in the metro New York area (outside of New York City). The stock class A shares have moved from $23.4 in mid-February to $10.09 on Friday August 7, 2020. Below are six reasons why investors should take a closer look at Urstadt Biddle (ticker UBA).

1. Disconnect between common and preferred stock - The Company has a callable 5.875% series K preferred stock (ticker UBA/PRK) which was issued in the fall of 2019 and never really traded below its $25 par value until COVID-19 hit in March 2020. The preferred crashed down to a low around $13.75 and recovered within weeks to approximately $20. As of Friday August 7, 2020, the preferred closed at $22.19 or more than 61% off the low and less than $3 below the par value of $25. The preferred is also callable at $25 on October 1, 2024. Contrast the preferred price action with the common stock (ticker: UBA) and it is a very different story. Before COVID-19, this stock never really traded below $17.50 during the past five years. When I look back ten years, I don't see this stock trading below $15. The shares were trading in the low $20s as the pandemic hit and knocked the stock down to almost $10 in a few short weeks. There were some rallies over the past several months, but the value has dwindled back to $10.09 as of Friday August 8. These are very different stories for two securities issued by the same company. Why have investors bid up the preferred by 61% while the common stock is sitting at the lows of the COVID-19 crisis? Given the cumulative dividend rights of the preferred stock, I think the biggest question for a preferred investor is whether the Company has the long-term durability to survive the crisis and recover its business in the subsequent period? The cumulative dividend rights ensure that even if the Company stops declaring the preferred dividend, it will still be paid in the future if the Company's business recovers and there is no bankruptcy. The preferred share price seems to suggest that investors believe in the long-term story. This situation makes me wonder whether the common stock is discounted to reflect short-term worries while the preferred share price is telling investors that the long-term story is intact. However, there is still some distress in a preferred stock trading below par and yielding 6.6% when one-year US treasury bonds are yielding 0.12% as of Friday August 8. Overall, I view this disconnect as bullish for the common stock when combined with my other considerations below.

2. Stable tenants - Per the Company's Q1 press release "our long term strategy has resulted in 84% of our properties, measured by square feet, being anchored by grocery stores, wholesale clubs or pharmacies, and these businesses have remained open during this crisis." (6/8/20 earnings press release). This is a key fact to know about UBA. The Company focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. Seven of the top ten tenants from the latest 10-K (Y/E 10/31/19) are grocery stores, pharmacies or wholesale clubs. These tenants are Acme, Kings, Shoprite, Stop & Shop, Walgreens, BJ's and CVS. There is no doubt that the Company has some tenants that could make an investor nervous. For example, Bed, Bath & Beyond is a top ten tenant with three stores. This company has been weak for a number of years and they announced store closure plans in their most recent earnings release. However, it is interesting to drill deeper into this example situation. The largest real estate investment of UBA is the Ridgeway shopping center in Stamford, Connecticut. This property represented 10.8% of revenues for the year-ended October 31, 2019. It is anchored by a Stop and Shop Supermarket, however, there is also a Bed, Bath and Beyond retail store and a Marshall's retail store which each account for 14% and 10% of the shopping center's revenue. This is all per the most recently filed 10-K. Ridgeway is noted in the 10-K as the "dominant grocery anchored center and the largest non-mall shopping center in the city of Stamford." Located 38 miles from New York City, Stamford is the third largest city in Connecticut and home to approximately 130,000 people and a large concentration of corporate headquarters. There are eight fortune 500 companies headquartered in Stamford. These facts support my belief that UBA's risk associated with these stores is mitigated by the quality of the real estate. If the Company lost these tenants, they would probably find another great use for the real estate. Overall, UBA's focus on grocery-anchored shopping centers has provided a level of stability that is particularly apparent during the COVID-19 crisis when they noted during the Q1 earnings release that 68.7% of tenants (based on gross leasable space) were deemed "essential businesses" or able to operate through curbside pick-up.

3. Low leverage - As of April 30, the Company has outstanding mortgages of $303 million which represents 34% of the $897 million net real estate value. This doesn't take into consideration the mortgages as a percentage of fair value of the real estate. If we just consider the real estate cost as a proxy for fair value, then the ratio drops to 26% on $1,149 million of real estate. This statistic also doesn't take into consideration the Company's joint venture assets of nearly $30 million and the $35 million outstanding on the unsecured revolving line of credit as of April 30. The Company's June 8, 2020 Q1 press release notes their "low leverage" as a positive attribute. During nearly all other time periods, the lack of leverage could be viewed as a negative attribute that held back growth especially when compared to other REITs around the country. During the COVID-19 pandemic, however, this is a strong attribute for the Company. Their Q1 press release also noted no debt maturities for 21 months and ample liquidity of $33 million in cash on April 30 and $64 million available under their revolving line of credit. Low leverage and nearly $100 million of liquidity (compared to annual revenues of $137 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019) results in a greater likelihood that Urstadt Biddle can endure the COVID-19 crisis until business conditions normalize.

4. Move to the suburbs trend - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an exodus of people from New York City. This has increased the population in the New York suburbs where UBA's real estate is concentrated. Below are three articles that highlight this trend. While some of these moves may be temporary, many of these people are making permanent moves which will have a longer-term impact on the local real estate markets. The news articles talk about bidding wars for houses which is something that hasn't been seen since the housing boom of 2005-2007 before the housing crisis and the great recession. All of these people will need groceries, pharmacies, banks and other businesses in the UBA suburban shopping centers.

US national public radio article - July 8, 2020

Ridgefield Press article - June 25, 2020

New York Times - July 17, 2020

5. High insider ownership - The Common stock is entitled to one vote and the class A shares are entitled to one twentieth (1/20) of a vote per share. The Urstadt and Biddle families control 77.6% of the common shares per the proxy filed in February 2020. This strong insider ownership provides stability to this REIT business and contrasts with other REITS that are majority owned by external investors which may prompt management to act differently. When UBA talks about long-term management of the business, this makes sense to me in the context of the large degree of insider ownership.

6. Location, Location, Location - It is a common adage in the real estate industry that the three most important factors to consider are "location, location and location." I have always heard this tossed around and you can google the phrase and see a long history of articles and references. As it relates to UBA, the location of the Company's real estate in metro New York is a unique quality that could be a key strength in the COVID-19 recovery. The 10-K includes a list of properties noting the city, state, principal tenant, square footage and other key statistics. The SEC filings and press releases (there are 290 on the website as of Aug 9, 2020) also share details of specific properties. This information shows that the Company is entrenched in the suburbs of New York with generally dense populations and a large concentration of wealth. The Q1 press release noted 81 properties, so it is not a particularly large portfolio. Therefore, it is possible for an investor to delve deeper into the details of specific properties without spending a tremendous amount of time. This article discussed the largest property in Stamford, CT. I would suggest that investors research the properties further to understand more about the markets. I will provide one additional example. The third largest property is a 14 acre shopping center in Scarsdale, New York with 250,000 gross leasable square feet that was acquired in 1958. Shoprite supermarket is the anchor tenant and there are 24 other tenants (as of Oct 31, 2019 per 10-K). The average home sale price in Scarsdale during July 2020 was $1.5 million per the William Pitt real estate report linked below. Note that the link below may take you to the most recent month's report, so future readers may need to adjust the search parameters to get back to July 2020 data.

Scardsdale real estate report - July 2020 - William Pitt

This shows that Scarsdale is a very affluent area when you consider that the average American home price was around $313,000 in the summer of 2020 (Per St Louis Federal Reserve website).

Conclusion

There are a lot of unpleasant details about how the COVID-19 crisis is impacting UBA, the metro New York area and the entire United States. These are reasons for the stock to decline. There are real risks associated with COVID-19 which is an ongoing pandemic situation. Based on the Q1 earnings release from June and reports from other industry participants, this is a very challenging time to be a REIT in this industry. However, I see value in the shares at $10 for the reasons described above. The future is uncertain, but these real estate assets in densely populated locations experiencing population growth appear to have value greater than the current market price. Furthermore, UBA has a conservative operating strategy with low leverage and a long-term focus on essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies and wholesale clubs. I also like the high level of insider ownership. The future is uncertain. No one knows the future path of COVID-19 and the related economic downturn, however, I recommend that investors take a closer look at Urstadt Biddle class A shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long the Preferred K shares of Urstadt Biddle.