Summary

Netflix can easily double its revenue to roughly $40 B in the next five years on the back of continued international expansion and higher ARPUs in the domestic market.

Due to economies of scale and almost negligible marginal cost, this growth in revenue may lead Netflix's net income to multiply 5-7 folds over the same period.

Further, Netflix's ability to leverage global content, untapped potential to drive revenue from other mediums, and proven management may enable it to position itself as the top entertainment player.