BNL has grown its portfolio but due to a high proportion of restaurant tenants, is exposed to significant solvency risks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm owns and operates a portfolio of primarily single tenant net lease properties in the United States.

Broadstone Net Lease has filed to raise public investment capital in an IPO.

Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, per an S-11 registration statement.

The firm acquires and operates primarily single tenant net lease properties in the U.S. and Canada.

BNL is seeking public capital after a particularly bad performance period for REITs in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company and Business

Rochester, New York-based Broadstone was founded in 2007 to acquire and manage a portfolio of single tenant net lease properties.

Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Czarnecki, who has been with the firm since 2009 as Chief Financial Officer and was previously a commercial real estate lender and credit analyst for Branch Banking & Trust.

BNL has created a portfolio of 633 properties with 27.4 million rentable square feet producing an annualized base rent [ABR] of $288 million.

The properties are located in 41 states and 1 Canadian province, with ‘no single geographic concentration exceeding 10.4% of our ABR.’

Below is a graphic showing the firm’s property types by industry:

(Source: S-11 registration statement)

Market and Competition

According to a market research report conducted by Rosen Consulting Group, the U.S single tenant net lease market grew steadily over the five years ending 2018 as investor demand continues to rise.

For the year ended June 30th, 2019, US employers created a total of 2.2 million new jobs for the year ended June 30th, 2019, and 2.7 million new jobs for the year ended December 31st, 2018.

Data from the US Census Bureau shows that the US population has reached 327 million in July 2018, which represents an increase of 11.1 million increase over the five years ended July 1st, 2018 and an average year-over-year growth of about two million people.

The Rosen Consulting Group anticipates that due to population growth and household formation, as well as job creation and wage growth, the US economy will keep growing and thus will demand for commercial real estate rentals.

Unlike a gross lease that places responsibility for many expenses with the owner of the property, the net lease model ‘shifts the majority or entirety of expenses’ for property-related taxes, insurance, maintenance as well as utilities and capital expenditures, to the lessee, in addition to rent payments.

Financial Metrics & IPO Details

BNL’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue but at a decelerating rate

Increased adjusted FFO

0.52 leverage ratio

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and ½ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Months To June 30, 2020 $ 158,602,000 15.4% 2019 $ 298,815,000 25.8% 2018 $ 237,479,000 Operating Income (Margin) Period % Variance vs. Prior Six Months To June 30, 2020 $ 150,297,000 15.8% 2019 $ 282,825,000 25.0% 2018 $ 226,322,000 Adjusted FFO Period Adjusted FFO % Variance vs. Prior Six Months To June 30, 2020 $87,124,000 26.6% 2019 $149,197,000 20.3% 2018 $124,065,000 EBITDA Period EBITDA % Variance vs. Prior Six Months To June 30, 2020 $ 132,352,000 18.1% 2019 $ 243,798,000 26.1% 2018 $ 193,397,000 Net Income Period Net Income % Variance vs. Prior Six Months To June 30, 2020 $ 26,169,000 -13.0% 2019 $ 79,394,000 14.4% 2018 $ 69,375,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company prospectus

As of June 30, 2020, the company had $9.2 million in cash and $2.3 million in total liabilities.

Broadstone intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A stock, although the final figure may differ.

BNL says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO to purchase the underlying operating entity units and to pay off a revolver and unsecured term loan that it used to partially fund the purchase of an Industrial portfolio of properties.

Listed managers of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BMO Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, Capital One Securities, and Truist Securities.

Commentary

BNL wants to go public to pay off some debt and obtain currency to make more acquisitions and grow its portfolio of single tenant net lease properties.

The firm’s pro forma financials show the effects of a recent acquisition of industrial portfolio of properties.

The market opportunity for single tenant net lease properties is an intriguing one, given the unknown future effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the firm’s portfolio and acquisition options.

Second quarter 2020 and July base rent collection was 93% and 96.5% of amounts due, as shown in the chart below:

Source: S-11 Filing

Note that this is just base rent collections. The firm may be exposed to reduced rent increases or lease option renewals in the near future as tenants seek to renegotiate rent bumps or other aspects of their tenancy terms.

BNL has a large number of restaurant tenants which have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, so I’m not optimistic its past financial performance will be necessarily indicative of future results.

As of April 30, 2020, the retail REIT sector had produced among the worst performance of the major categories of equity REITs, as the chart shows below:

Source: FTSE Nareit

However, the firm's acquisition of industrial properties, which have been less affected by the pandemic, may offset the exposure to restaurants and other retail.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 68.9% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

When we learn more details about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

