The gold and silver producer reported diluted loss per share of $0.03 on revenue of $21.098 million compared with a gain per share of $0.03 on revenue of $29.374 million.

Production for 2Q'20 was approximately 9,453 Oz Au Equivalent, down 36.4% compared to the same quarter a year ago and down 34.2% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The Colorado Springs-based Gold Resource (NYSEMKT: GORO) released its second quarter results on August 4, 2020.

The results were very weak due to the company's Oaxaca Mining Unit was forced to shut down 2 of the 3 months of the second quarter. The Oaxaca Mining unit is the main asset for the company, and any disruptions affecting the unit are impacting the results negatively. CEO Jason Reid said that the company lost about $15 million in revenues. However, the company expects Q3 to look like a more normal operating quarter.

The stock has underperformed the gold sector quite significantly and is now down 20% since early January 2020.

Gold Resource is producing gold and silver but also copper, lead, and zinc. Below is the production detail history.

Jason Reid, the CEO, said in the conference call:

During the second quarter, the global pandemic negatively impacted most businesses around the world to varying degrees. Our Nevada Mining Unit was less impacted, while our Oaxaca Mining Unit was shut down 2 of the 3 months of the quarter from the Mexican government's mandatory closure decree in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We lost April and may production and associated revenue of approximately $15 million in revenues compared to the prior year

Gold Production For The Second Quarter Of 2020

The Gold/Silver Ratio?

The gold and silver prices that I used for the second quarter of 2020 are 106:1 for Gold Resource with $1,732 for gold, and $16.83 for silver. The calculation based on this ratio was applied to 191,232 Ag Oz for 2Q'20.

Gold Resource has not indicated an average gold price. Oaxaca gold price realized was $1,784 per oz, and Nevada mine was $1,708 per Oz.

Below are the two historic charts describing the quarterly production Au/Ag and Au equivalent.

Find production in gold equivalent estimated by Fun Trading below.

The company is not indicating a GEO production, and they should. However, I have stated an estimate below.

Production numbers for 2Q'20 with gold and silver as co-products. The company also produced copper (246 tonnes), lead (1,140 tonnes), and zinc (3,004 tonnes) at its Mexican mines.

1 - Production for 2Q'20 was approximately 9,453 Oz Au Equivalent, down 36.4% compared to the same quarter a year ago and down 34.2% sequentially. Those numbers include 5,208 Au Oz and 5,902 Ag Oz from Isabella Pearl in 2Q'20.

2 - The gold price was estimated at $1,732/Oz for 2Q'20 compared to $1,338/Oz realized in 2Q'19. Silver is $16.83/Oz for 2Q'20 (Oaxaca). The ratio used for Silver/Gold is 106:1.

Below are indicated the historical details per metal produced. The second quarter is very atypical and represents only a part of the average production, as explained above.

Detailed Production 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Gold Au Oz 6,538 9,559 11,165 13,056 10,205 7,649 Silver K AG Oz 365 467 477 418 408 191 Copper Cu Ton 433 482 492 452 488 246 Lead Pb Ton 2,153 2,304 2,459 2,286 2,514 1,140 Zinc Zn Ton 5,838 6,054 6,057 5,734 5,840 3,004

Note: Byproducts, especially zinc, are experiencing high treatment charges that make them less valuable. However, it is getting better, and Jason Reid said in the conference call:

Zinc prices as of this morning have rebounded by 32% since the lows in the second quarter. Initial reads on potential 2021 zinc treatment charges or charge terms are looking to be far more favorable in 2021 than in 2020. These are good signs, not to mention the dramatic rise in precious metals since the last conference call with gold hitting new record highs.

Fun Trading estimates AISC.

The company indicates two different AISC related to its two assets. It is not helping. I decided to report the average AISC from both assets by combining the AISC for Oaxaca of $1,603 per Oz and Nevada Isabella Pearl of $1,456 per Oz. It was very high due to the small production this quarter.

One positive about Isabella Pearl is that gold grade is surprisingly higher than expected. Jason Reid said in the conference call:

We've had some nice high-grade gold surprises to the upside in the initial Pearl benches. The model predicted about 1.5 grams gold per tonne, but the grade was closer to 2.5 grams. We have also seen some small areas of unexpected grades of over 7 grams gold.

Balance Sheet and Production in 2Q 2020. The raw numbers

Gold Resource 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 26.58 29.37 40.07 39.35 28.01 21.10 Net Income in $ Million 0.88 1.80 2.98 0.17 -3.12 -1.81 EBITDA $ Million 5.54 7.51 12.87 12.03 3.79 0.73 EPS diluted in $/share 0.01 0.03 0.05 0.00 -0.05 -0.03 Cash from operating activities in $ Million -0.65 1.76 6.66 13.65 4.98 -1.86 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 8.79 12.65 7.73 10.31 6.93 3.67 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -9.43 -10.90 -1.07 3.34 -1.95 -5.53 Cash and short-term investments $ Million 12.18 11.81 12.93 15.34 22.48 18.05 Long-term Debt in $ Million 2.28 2.09 1.88 1.66 1.44 1.26 Dividend per share in $ 0.005 0.005 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 61.14 63.07 65.80 65.69 66.02 69.99

Source: Company news, and Morningstar and from personal files.

Balance sheet discussion

1 - Disappointing revenues in 2Q'20 of $21.98 million due to disruptions at the Oaxaca Mine Unit.

The gold and silver producer reported diluted loss per share of $0.03 on revenue of $21.098 million compared with a gain per share of $0.03 on revenue of $29.374 million in the last year's first quarter (please look at the table above for more financial details). The company posted a net loss of $1.812 million per share during the second quarter due to production disruptions at its Oaxaca Mine complex in Mexico.

At the beginning of the second quarter, the Company’s Oaxaca Mining Unit was placed on care and maintenance as the Mexican government declared a country-wide health emergency and mandatory non-essential business suspension due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. The Company was granted approval to restart operations on May 27, 2020 after nearly eight weeks of being shut down during the second quarter.

2 - Gold Resource's free cash flow is a loss of $5.53 in 2Q'20

The company had a loss in free cash flow this quarter of $5.53 million and a yearly loss of $5.21 million ("ttm"). Free cash flow is essential for Gold Resource and its dividend. The company is not making the cash needed to pay a dividend.

3 - Cash and long-term debt

Gold Resource had an excellent cash position of $18.05 million in 2Q'20 and $1.23 million in long-term debt (including current).

Commentary and technical analysis (short term)

Gold Resource has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic more than many other small gold producers because the Oaxaca mine unit, which is its flagship mine, is located in Mexico and has to be shut down for 2 of the 3 months of the second quarter.

I do not think it is crucial to penalize Gold Resource for this "hiccup," but it is a stark reminder of the precarity attached to small gold and silver producers with limited assets. The risk of such a drop in production and revenues is heightened and must be factored in your trading/investing strategy.

One acquisition during the quarter that could be important for Gold Resource is the acquisition of the Golden Mile property in Nevada on June 17, 2020, for $650K. Jason Reid said that not only Golden Mile is located along the Walker Lane mineral belt but is also just off the road from its Isabella Pearl mine.

Finally, the silver price is rallying now, and it is a decisive element for Gold Resource.

However, so far, GORO has been a definite disappointment when it comes to stock appreciation, even if we can understand why.

Technical analysis (short term)

GORO is forming an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $5.15 and support at $4.15, which is also the 50 MA. The trading strategy is to sell a large part of your position at $5-$5.25 and wait for a retracement to buy back slowly. The 50 MA is an essential indicator for GORO, and buying at or below this level is recommended.

