3 Underdogs With A Strong Recovery Underway

Last week, I wrote about 3 stocks killing it so far this year. While some investors thought it was easy to look in the rear-view mirror and play Monday morning quarterback, I would like it noted that two of the three stocks were on my buy list a while ago and Dividend Growth Rocks members benefited from those ideas.

This time, I'm looking at the opposite approach; I've selected three companies that are lagging the stock market. I don't expect them to quickly recover this fall, but you will be well rewarded for your patience if you are a long-term investor.

Let's discover those opportunities!

National Health Investors (NHI) (-21.5%) - Investors are afraid to get sick

Before the pandemic, NHI was among my favorite REITs. NHI is a high-quality healthcare REIT that owns a diversified property portfolio in over 34 U.S. states. Its cash flows are safe and regular as its tenants are engaged in providing healthcare services and senior living assistance to a large and growing aging generation of patients.

Source: 2019 investors presentation

One thing I have particularly appreciated about NHI was its ability to generate stronger funds from operations (FFO) than its peers (2019 investors presentation page 5). This shows strong management and a healthy business model. It's also a great fit if you expect dividend increases year after year!

Why NHI is getting beaten up?

This is no secret, COVID-19 has become a serious illness for many seniors. We can all picture how things could turn south if a few cases are discovered in one of NHI's facilities. So far, NHI has been able to collect 100% of contractual rent in April, 100% in May, 99.4% in June and 96.9% of its rent in July.

You may believe this should be enough to please the market, but you should think again. NHI is using triple net leases which puts the pressure on tenants for paying rent, but also property expenses such as real estate taxes, building insurance, and maintenance in addition to rent and utilities. In other words, NHI continues to do well in front of its shareholders, but we must look under the hood to see how its tenants are doing.

What worries investors is the weaker occupation rates for most tenants:

NHI July 2020 business update

We can see a general trend of weaker occupancy which will lead to lower revenues. As rent collections held steady, this is not an immediate concern, but a few more months with decreasing occupation rates and we could start talking about some tenants having financial troubles.

NHI's path to recovery

NHI has been around for a while and knows how to manage its business. It's not a coincidence the REIT is generating stronger FFO growth than their industry. The company maintains a low leverage balance sheet (4.7x net debt-to-annualized adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2020). A solid balance sheet gives NHI the option to extend lines of credit or other financing capabilities to support tenants' short-term financial distress if the situation gets worse.

So far, the REIT has shown impressive resiliency during the turmoil and hasn't failed its shareholders. The dividend AFFO payout ratio remains healthy ($1.1025/unit vs. AFFO of $1.29/unit in May 2020 for a payout ratio of 85.5%) and NHI now offers you a generous yield close to 7%. We will know more about the current situation as NHI will post their Q2 update on August 11th. Stay tuned.

MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) (-13%) Distributes more than just dividends

MSC Industrial Direct is a value-added industrial distributor with a focus on metalworking and maintenance, e-commerce, productivity improvement and training. MSM doesn't rely solely on organic growth. The company has a strong history of acquiring smaller players in this highly fragmented market. Through multiple acquisitions, MSM is now one of the largest industrial distributors in the U.S.

MSM 2019 investors presentation

MSM does not just distribute industrial parts, but it is also a very shareholder friendly company. MSM has consecutively increased its dividend for the past 10 years making it a Dividend Achiever. You can consult the complete dividend achiever list here. In 2010, MSM's dividend per share was at $0.20 quarterly and it is now at $0.75. Shareholders have also enjoyed three special dividends during the past decade.

Why MSM is getting beaten up?

MSM is facing multiple headwinds at the same time. The company was already having a hard time with the tariff war in 2019. Its margins were under pressure and then COVID-19 hit the global economy. As is true for most industrials, MSM is a highly cyclical business. When a recession hits, demand softens and MSM is left with weaker revenues. If it wasn't enough, the industrial distribution business has been eyed closely by the Great Disruptor, Amazon (AMZN).

Weak growth projections, margin pressures and the possible advent of a strong competitor is nothing that investors are going to like.

MSM's path to recovery

On July 8th MSM reported its latest earnings and beat on both EPS and revenue growth expectations (with negative numbers). MSM did better than expected as management focused on improving margins. MSM will continue the repositioning of the company from a spot buy supplier to a mission critical partner on the plant floor. MSM is in a solid liquidity position with $350M in cash and $414M available on their lines of credit.

The company expects better margins driven by improvements in both pricing execution and supplier programs. In the meantime, you can enjoy a safe 4% yield.

MSM has developed a "we do the hard work for you" system for their clients. Through its vendor-managed inventory (VIM) system, MSM manages its clients' inventory, processes orders and stocks inventory within the plants so it's ready to use when needed. This approach should effectively shield them from the ecommerce wave.

I believe this approach will also help MSM stay the course during this recession while smaller players may hit a wall. This may create a perfect opportunity for MSM to buy smaller competitors at a bargain price or simply grab their market share.

Essex Property Trust (ESS) (-27%) is a Real Estate play on the tech industry

I've reserved my favorite pick of the three for last. This is also a pick from last week's Dividend Growth Rocks buy list. Essex Property Trust is everything a REIT should be. They hold a dominating position in a rich market, produce a decent yield for their unit holders, and the company has a stellar dividend growth history. ESS owns a portfolio of 250 apartment communities with over 60,000 units and is developing seven additional properties with 1,960 units. It's a "pure play" on the west coast with a massive concentration of assets in California.

Source: ESS investor presentation

Why ESS is getting beaten up?

The REIT usually offers short leases opening the door for more revenue volatility. Demand for apartments tends to come and go. This could become a problem if the recession sticks around for too long. ESS targets big tech hubs, so it is not fully protected against unemployment in the tech sector.

The REIT also faces fierce competition. It's not like other players don't know that tech hubs attract higher income employees. Focusing solely on California and Seattle is great for growth now but could become a serious problem if the Golden State economy hits some roadblocks. The REIT missed estimates for their Q2 2020 report. This didn't help the short-term vision narrative.

ESS's path to recovery

ESS is a good example of an "educated guess". The REIT is going through a difficult year since demand for apartments is in freefall due to the recession. This was a bad quarter for Essex as the REIT missed on both FFO and revenue growth expectations. Q2 same-property gross revenues declined by 3.8% and same-property net operating income fell by 7.4% as ESS recorded an additional $9.7M of delinquencies in Q2 2020 vs. the year-ago period. Excluding those delinquencies, same-property revenue would have declined 0.9% and NOI would have fallen 3.5%. Management is confident in the coming months as employment trends in their regions are improving. This should boost demand for apartments going forward.

Keep in mind ESS owns apartments spread across Southern California (40% of NOI), Northern CA (43%), and Seattle (17%). Those regions should benefit from the tech industry explosion. Tech companies will employ more people (Amazon hired 175,000 new workers since March) and the need for quality apartments should remain solid going forward. Once the virus is under control, this REIT should ride on strong demographic and job growth tailwinds in the coming years.

Final thought: which one deserves your money now?

When I look at all three, I think they all represent great long-term bets. NHI has a strong balance sheet that will help them support their tenants and keep their dividend afloat. MSM will likely benefit from the recession to grab additional market share. ESS is a great play on the tech industry boom without having to deal with crazy stock valuations.

Since my personal portfolio is geared toward the tech sector (almost 30%), I'd tend to prefer Essex Property Trust. What do you think?

Disclosure: I do not hold shares of NHI, MSM, ESS in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they're making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it's because it is also growing their revenues and earnings. Isn't this the fundamental of investing - finding strong companies that will grow? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.