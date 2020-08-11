As the downside begins to outweigh the upside over the long-term it does not hurt to wait in opening an entry into the recreational vehicle sector in general.

The risk of investment with Camping World stock is much higher than just a few short months ago with as much as 25% downside potential still possible.

Camping World still has potential for up to 20% upside if they can meet analysts price targets and return to the $40 range we saw in recent weeks.

Camping World's Strong Earnings Not Enough for Investors

Camping world holdings (CWH) has gone on a tremendous run over the last 6 months, up well over 250% as of just last week. This left high expectations heading into earnings causing the stock to pullback over 25% from highs despite beating earnings expectations. The stock could see further pullback before a solid floor is put in with the next line of resistance looking to be around the $25-$26 range in my opinion. Camping World is still in a position to continue the turnaround growth we have seen with the COVID-19 pandemic still looming, now is a better time than ever to hit the road and enjoy the outdoors.

Management has done a good job handling the influx of orders and demand by making "significant investments and enhancements in digital capabilities," which has allowed the company to "quickly pivot and handle the surge in web traffic, call center volume and lead volume" that has been seen since mid-April for their products and services according to CEO Marcus Lemonis. Camping World still has plenty of inventory available at a time when many companies' products are on back-order which could help to continue sales for some time to come (Figure 1).

(Figure 1) Camping World Still Has Plenty of Inventory Available at Their Approximately 200 Locations Across the Country

Current Valuation

Camping World is looking much more fairly valued now that it has pulled back from highs. With a forward P/E ratio of around 13x earnings (Figure 2), CWH has the potential to be one of the best values in comparison to their peers. The trick will be whether or not the company can hold these gains beyond the pandemic. The question arises as to once a working vaccine for COVID-19 is released, most likely this winter, will Americans continue to pursue camping and recreational vehicle travel, or is the peak of this cyclical group already fast approaching?

Data by YCharts

(Figure 2) Camping World Stock Looks To Still Hold Better Value Than Competitors With Earnings Expected To Rise Significantly With Pandemic Travel

Over the short-term, I believe Camping World has some of the best value and room for continued growth in what has been a hot sector. The stock could easily make its way back close to the $40 mark as orders continue to flow in with virus concerns. In the longer term is where I see CWH stock having more trouble continuing to post gains. I have long been behind Camping World stock for its tremendous value and leadership and although the leadership remains the value is much harder to find going forward after a 200%+ run-up, which is why I will steer clear of CWH until further sales data comes out.

Risks

The reason my sentiment has changed for CWH is not that there is no more significant upside, but because there is now a much higher downside in this play. My original fair value price targets were in the low $20 range, and although sales are temporarily spiking, I do not see this lasting long-term (1-3 years) without further catalysts. That is why I could see this stock easily falling back to the $25 range where it last saw resistance. That would indicate approximately 25% room for downside with just around 20% room for short-term upside. That is a much riskier investment than just a few months ago and is the main reason I will be choosing to sit on the sidelines for the time being when it comes to Camping World stock.

CWH has around $2.5 Billion in debt with around $470 million of that being short-term debt as well. With cash flows higher than they have been in years I do not see this being a major issue, but should be monitored as always.

Investor Summary

The road ahead for Camping World will only get harder with the release of a vaccine expected as early as November. It will be interesting to see if the camping craze of the summer of 2020 continues to be prevalent in the coming years as well. While COVID-19 has been catastrophic for many families and businesses, it has acted as a catalyst for these outdoor recreational vehicle companies and still could bring as much as 20% more short-term upside from current prices in my view along with consistent special dividends as little rewards. You now run the risk of further downside with CWH though with solid resistance looking to be around the $25 range as we saw back in the June and July charts and this is the main reason why I will be waiting out on CWH stock for the time being. With post-COVID sales data coming in the next year it will be much easier to get a view on where this stock will be heading long-term and when an investment entry can again be confidently established.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.