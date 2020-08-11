Since the March stock market sell-off, the market did not show any preference between Western Digital (WDC) and Seagate Technology (STX). Western Digital stock would have returned nearly 20%, if only it held its June peak of around $50. In its fiscal fourth quarter (Q4/FY2020), WDC posted non-GAAP earnings of $1.23, beating consensus by a penny. Its GAAP EPS beat estimates by 6 cents. If NAND and enterprise hard disk demand is strong and profit margins are comparable, why did the company lower its outlook?

Strong Quarter

The strong cloud business benefited from the work-from-home trend, as investors expected. Flash-based (“NAND”) notebook sales post WDC’s OEM end-market sent revenue to record levels. Although Covid-19 disrupted its distribution channels slightly, the company is still overly cautious.

Management’s expectations for uncertainties ahead are justified. In the U.S., the coronavirus proved that it could resurge if people let down their guard. As fall approaches, the virus likes to spread in indoor areas (due to higher viral concentrations in the air or on surfaces). Still, WDC did not clearly explain why it issued a weaker outlook.

On its conference call, Western Digital said it is navigating multiple substantial product transitions. It hinted that product launch execution may face risks, such as delays. The stock has a good value grade. Markets applied a high discount at a 12 times price-to-earnings ratio:

Data center revenue will only increase as cloud storage soars. Revenue grew 32% Y/Y to $1.68 billion:

Revenue from Client Devices grew 19% to $1.92 billion. Only the Client Solutions unit fell 9% Y/Y, albeit contributing to only $0.69 billion in revenue.

Risks

Although I watched for an entry point in WDC stock for months, the ~$50 was an exit price. The company’s Flash gross margin was 30.5%, up on favorable pricing and falling costs. Hard drive gross margin was 27.2%, down sequentially. To compete more effectively against Seagate, Western Digital is still struggling to lift margins. Covid-19 hurt HDD costs by 4.7% and management are suggesting it still faces unknown costs ahead.

Flash and HDD gross margin and revenue are a tale of two worlds:

WDC forecast non-GAAP gross margin of between 25% and 27%. It added $80 million in costs related to the K1 fab. So, investors should expect continued pressure on margin for the next few quarters.

Opportunity

WDC has an 18-terabyte storage drive ramp-up ahead. It will produce over 1 million units in the current quarter. But in flash, CFO Bob Eulau said it has some price and mix headwinds. Eulau also mentioned it does not face the same volume challenges in April. Yet he was not clear on the call on how much costs fell. Western Digital already suspended its dividend worth $150 million. So, investors are not getting income for holding the stock as they wait for prospects to improve.

In the quarter, WDC paid its standard $63 million in debt repayment. It has a $3 billion cash position but a gross debt outstanding of $9.7 billion. The Debt-to-EBITDA stands at 4.2 times.

The current quarterly EPS guidance of up to 65 cents would give an annualized forward P/E of 14.3 times ($37.36 closing price / $2.60 EPS).

Expert investors may build a 5-year discounted cash flow revenue exit model.

By assuming revenue growing no more than 1% annually, WDC shares still have an upside of 20%.

Related Investment: Micron Technology (MU)

Savvy technology investors may consider holding Micron shares instead. The company has a better history of beating consensus estimates by a long shot. Micron beat expectations in four out of the six quarters:

Data courtesy of Stock Rover

Micron also has 3D flash storage and tailwinds from strong pricing and a falling supply of NAND. Conversely, Western Digital disappointed investors half the time:

Data courtesy of Stock Rover

Western Digital is a value idea that only suits the most patient investor. Micron offers better growth prospects but is sensitive to memory prices. With storage demand from clients growing, investors could bet that new products will raise WDC’s NAND margins and pricing. If it pulls that off earlier than expected, the stock could double from its yearly lows to trade at above $50.

