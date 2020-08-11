Indosat's 2Q 2020 results were above expectations, largely due to labor cost savings resulting from organization rightsizing plans and a sharp increase in APRU with more 4G subscribers.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on Indonesia-listed telecommunications services company PT Indosat Tbk (OTCPK:PTITF) [ISAT:IJ].

Indosat's 2Q 2020 results were above expectations, largely due to labor cost savings resulting from organization rightsizing plans and a sharp increase in APRU with more 4G subscribers. However, Indosat's 2H 2020 outlook is less certain, as industry competition intensifies with Indonesia's mobile market leader launching a new unlimited data plan in end-July 2020. As such, I see a Neutral rating for Indosat as fair.

This is an update of my prior article on Indosat published on May 29, 2020. Indosat's share price has increased by +13% from IDR2,110 as of May 27, 2020 to IDR2,390 as of August 10, 2020 since my last update. Indosat trades at consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA and EV/EBIT multiples of 3.3 times and 29.6 times, respectively. The company is expected to be loss making for FY 2020, and it has not paid out dividends for years.

Readers have the option of trading in Indosat shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker PTITF, or on the Indonesia Stock Exchange with the ticker ISAT:IJ. For Indosat shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For Indosat shares listed in Indonesia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Indonesia Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $1.3 million, and market capitalization is above $800 million, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Indosat shares listed in Indonesia include Norges Bank Investment Management, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Invesco Asset Management, and BlackRock Institutional Trust, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

2Q 2020 Results Were Above Expectations

Indosat reported 2Q 2020 financial results on July 29, 2020, and the company's financial performance exceeded market expectations. Indosat's revenue increased by +6% QoQ and +11% YoY to IDR6,929 billion in 2Q 2020, while the company's 2Q 2020 EBITDA of IDR3,050 billion represented QoQ and YoY growth rates of +28% and +34%, respectively. Indosat also registered a net profit attributable to shareholders of IDR265 billion in the most recent quarter, compared with a net loss of -IDR606 billion in 1Q 2020.

The company's core mobile business, which accounted for 83% of its 1H 2020 top line, saw segment revenue grow +7% QoQ and +12% YoY to IDR5,769 billion in 2Q 2020. The strong growth in data revenue helped to more than offset the decline in legacy revenue (e.g. voice, short message service etc.) for Indosat's mobile segment.

Indosat's data revenue grew +13% QoQ and +29% YoY to IDR4,945 billion in the most recent quarter, while its legacy revenue witnessed a -12% QoQ and -38% YoY drop to IDR567 billion over the same period. The mobile business delivered robust data revenue growth on the back of a +59% YoY and +18% QoQ increase in data traffic to 1.2 petabytes, despite the fact that data yield declined -19% YoY and -5% QoQ to IDR4.1 per MB. Indosat's mobile business also earns revenue from other sources such as tower leasing and other value-added services.

Indosat's EBITDA margin improved significantly from 36.4% in 2Q 2019 and 36.5% in 1Q 2020 to 44.0% in 2Q 2020. This was primarily driven by labor cost savings, with the company "laying off 677 employees" as part of "organization rightsizing" plans initiated earlier in the year, as reported by Indonesian media The Jakarta Post.

In terms of operating metrics, Indosat's subscribers increased by +2% QoQ and +1% YoY to approximately 57.2 million in 2Q 2020, while its blended ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) rose +12% QoQ and +13% YoY to IDR33,200 in the most recent quarter. Apart from an increase in the number of 4G mobile subscribers, Indosat's strategy change with respect to its product offerings was also a significant contributor to the company's higher APRU in 2Q 2020.

In my earlier article on Indosat published on May 29, 2020, I noted "Indosat's decision to shift its focus from unlimited data plans to new higher-yielding plans with superior streaming experiences such as "Freedom Internet" since 4Q 2019." Indosat's ARPU increase in 2Q 2020 suggests that this change in strategy had paid off.

Intense Industry Competition In The Spotlight

Telkomsel, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's (TLK) (OTCPK:TLKMF) [TLKM:IJ] mobile services subsidiary and the largest player in the country's mobile market, introduced the new Unlimited Internet Starter Pack mobile plan in end-July 2020, and this has brought intense industry competition in Indonesia's mobile market back into the spotlight. On Telkomsel's website, the new Unlimited Internet Starter Pack mobile plan is referred to as "a new starter pack that offers monthly internet package with Unlimited Apps quota for Telkomsel new customers who have been active for less than 6 months."

Telkomsel's new Unlimited Internet Starter Pack mobile plan is offered in selected Tier-2 Indonesian cities, and this sends a strong signal that the company is serious about grabbing market share. Notably, Telkomsel's entry-level UnlimitedMax 20K package is very competitive and only costs IDR20,000 (or $1.37) per month, while offering subscribers unlimited data for popular apps such as WhatsApp and LINE.

On the positive side of things, Indosat reiterated at the company's 2Q 2020 earnings call on July 29, 2020, that "unlimited is not sustainable" and "we will not be reacting to unlimited." The company also noted at the recent 2Q 2020 results briefing that its shift in focus to the higher-ARPU "Freedom Internet" plans has worked well and "customers are liking it" as evidenced by the 2Q 2020 financial results and operating metrics.

On the negative side of things, Indosat could potentially still see pressure on subscriber growth and ARPU numbers, as competition intensifies in the Indonesian mobile market.

2H 2020 Outlook

Market consensus expects Indosat's revenue and EBITDA to grow by +6% YoY and +12% YoY to IDR27,764 billion and IDR11,030 billion, respectively in FY 2020. With the company's top line and EBITDA up by +9% YoY and +23% YoY, respectively in 1H 2020, sell-side analysts are expecting a slower pace of growth for Indosat in 2H 2020. This could be attributable to concerns regarding market leader Telkomsel becoming more aggressive, as highlighted in the earlier section of this article.

Indosat is also expected to recognize a loss of -IDR1,252 billion for full-year as compared to its net loss of -IDR341 billion in 1H 2020, which suggests that losses could widen in 2H 2020. Apart from industry competition, Indosat's cost optimization efforts and capital expenditures plans are likely to be key factors impacting the company's 2H 2020 financial performance.

Indosat has guided at the recent 2Q 2020 results briefing on July 29, 2020 that "we are expecting that Q3 (labor costs) still might go even lower than Q2." Market consensus sees the company's EBITDA margin improving from 37.7% in FY 2019 to 39.7% for FY 2020.

On the flip side, Indosat spent IDR3,262 billion on capital expenditures in 1H 2020, and the company maintains its full-year capital expenditure guidance of between IDR8.5 trillion and IDR9.5 trillion. As Indosat accelerates the company's network roll-out in 2H 2020, depreciation expenses should increase as well.

Valuation

Indosat trades at 4.1 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 3.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA based on its share price of IDR2,390 as of August 10, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 4.2 times and 4.3 times, respectively.

Indosat is also valued by the market at 29.6 times consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBIT. The company is expected to be loss making for FY 2020, and it has not paid out dividends for years.

As per the peer valuation comparison table below, Indosat is cheaper than its peers based on forward EV/EBITDA, but it is less attractive compared to its peers with respect to the other valuation metrics such as EV/EBIT and dividend yield.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Indosat

Stock Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' EV/EBIT Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Consensus Forward FY2020 Dividend Yield PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCPK:PTXKY) (OTC:PTXAF) [EXCL:IJ] 4.5 18.4 19.9 1.2% PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 4.7 7.5 14.2 5.5%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Indosat are stiffer-than-expected competition, a failure to realize further cost savings, and higher-than-expected capital expenditures going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Indosat shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Indonesia) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.