Swapping part of WIA into WIW could be one way of hedging the activist event.

Author’s note: This article was released to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on August 3, 2020.

Franklin Resources acquires Legg Mason CEFs

Activists in certain Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) funds continue to hold out. Remember, when Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) acquired Legg Mason, shareholders of the Legg Mason CEFs (including the Western Asset and Royce Funds) have/had to approve new management and subadvisory contracts for the funds to continue their existence. Otherwise, the funds would have to be liquidated, in an obvious blow to management but at the same time, a boon for shareholders who gain an instant alpha in a discounted CEF.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) and Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) announced today that Franklin Resources acquired Legg Mason in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, Western Asset Management Company, LLC, ClearBridge Investments, LLC and Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC became indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources. Under the Investment Company Act of 1940, consummation of the transaction automatically terminated the management and subadvisory agreements that were in place for each Fund prior to the transaction. Each Fund’s manager and subadvisers continue to provide uninterrupted services with respect to the Fund pursuant to either new management and subadvisory agreements that were approved by Fund shareholders or interim management and subadvisory agreements that were approved by the Fund’s board and will continue for a period of 150 days.

This is why managers of those funds have been working hard to solicit votes to approve the new management contracts, while activists have been exploiting this opportunity to resist and fight for liquidation, or at least a tender offer. So far, at least 19 CEFs have approved new management contracts, while Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund (TLI) and Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund (GFY) were two funds that did not receive enough votes so are proceeding to liquidation.

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. (“TLI”) and Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. (“GFY”) did not receive the requisite vote required by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, to approve the new management and subadvisory agreements. The Board of TLI has approved a plan to liquidate and dissolve TLI, subject to shareholder approval of such plan in accordance with Maryland law. Additional information on GFY will be provided in a separate press release.

Karpus Investments continues to hold out in WIA

One battle that is still ongoing is at Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA). The activist Karpus Investments owns 6.8 million shares, or 23% of all shares outstanding, and are surely voting against management.

Management does have one trick up its sleeve however: to keep adjourning the meeting until it is confident that it has solicited enough votes to pass its proposals. Last week, WIA's special shareholder meeting to vote on the proposal was adjourned for the second time "in order to solicit additional shareholder votes."

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (the “Fund”) announced today that the Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) originally scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and subsequently adjourned to Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time has been adjourned to Friday, August 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time in order to solicit additional shareholder votes. As previously announced, in light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the Meeting is being held in a virtual meeting format only. The Meeting will be accessible solely by means of remote communication.

Holders of WIA should take note here. WIA's sister fund, the Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW), already had its transfer of management contract approved by shareholders. This explains the price divergence of the two funds this year, even though their NAV returns are very close to each other.

As can be seen from the chart below, WIA's discount has contracted to -8.40% while WIW's discount has widened to -14.47%.

Summary

For WIA holders those who believe that Karpus would succeed can continue to remain in WIA. For those WIA owners who don't want the risk of a Karpus failure impacting the price of their shares, could take this opportunity to rotate to WIW and boost their income stream. A third possibility is for WIA owners to swap half their shares to WIW so that they're not "all in" or "all out" on this relatively binary event.

We have previously covered the two funds in a separate piece here: WIA And WIW: Fairly Safe Inflation-Linked Closed-End Funds At -13% Discounts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.