Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating on Singapore-listed exchange operator Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCPK:SPXCY) (OTCPK:SPXCF) [SGX:SP], or SGX.

SGX has committed to raising its quarterly dividend per share from S$0.075 to S$0.080 going forward, despite expectations of future revenue loss associated with the expiring MSCI derivative contracts. Earlier in late-May 2020, it was announced that MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has decided not to renew the licensing agreement with SGX pertaining to derivative contracts for Asian and emerging markets indexes after February 2021. Instead, MSCI has chosen to work with SGX's peer, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCPK:HKXCY) (OTCPK:HKXCF) [388:HK], or HKEX, on similar products going forward.

A narrower-than-expected decline in FY 2021 earnings could be a re-rating catalyst for the stock, if SGX can make up for the revenue loss associated with the expiring MSCI derivative contracts. On the other hand, the market seems to have forgotten about the potential threat posed by HKEX's new MSCI China A Index futures, which could potentially have a negative impact on trading volumes for SGX's FTSE China A50 Index futures in the future. As such, I retain my Neutral rating on SGX.

This is an update of my prior article on SGX published on July 12, 2020. SGX's share price has increased marginally by +3% from S$8.35 as of July 9, 2020 to S$8.64 as of August 10, 2020 since my last update. SGX trades at 21.2 times consensus forward FY 2021 (YE June) P/E, and this is on par with its historical mean three-year and five-year consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 21.4 times and 21.7 times, respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 3.7%.

Readers have the option of trading in SGX shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers SPXCY and SPXCF or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker SGX:SP. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $30 million, and market capitalization is above $6.7 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own SGX shares listed in Singapore include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Norges Bank Investment Management, and APG Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

All Eyes On Dividend Raise

In my prior article on SGX published on October 28, 2019 close to a year ago, I suggested the possibility that "SGX could surprise with increased dividends" in the future. On July 30, 2020, SGX announced the company's 4Q 2020 (YE June) and FY 2020 financial results, and it came as a positive surprise that SGX committed to raising its dividends going forward.

SGX proposed a final quarterly dividend per share of S$0.08 for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, which implies a +6.7% increase vis-a-vis the company's regular quarterly dividend per share of S$0.075. This brings SGX's full-year FY 2020 dividends per share to S$0.305, which represents a +1.6% YoY growth compared to FY 2019 dividends per share of S$0.30.

More importantly, SGX disclosed at the company's FY 2020 earnings call on July 30, 2020 that "we plan to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per quarter" starting in FY 2021, and "barring unforeseen circumstances, the annualized dividend for FY 2021 will be S$0.32." SGX's prior dividend policy was to pay out at least S$0.30 in dividends per share every year or S$0.075 per quarter.

It is also noteworthy that SGX chose to raise its dividends at a time, where the company's financial services peers, more specifically the Singapore banks, have been asked by the regulatory authorities to cap their dividends as "a pre-emptive measure to bolster their resilience." At the company's recent FY 2020 results briefing, SGX clarified that it "does not need to seek approval from MAS (Monetary Authority Of Singapore) in terms of the dividends that we pay" as long as it fulfills "the regulatory capital conditions."

Furthermore, SGX emphasized at its recent FY 2020 earnings call that the dividend raise is "broadly in line with our policy to pay a sustainable and growing dividend over time, consistent with our long-term growth prospects." Notably, SGX had earlier guided that the company's FY 2021 net profit is expected to decrease by 10%-15% on a pro-forma basis assuming a full-year's impact of revenue loss from the expiry of the MSCI derivatives contracts.

The company announced on May 27, 2020 that its licensing agreement with MSCI Inc. will be limited to MSCI Singapore index products after February 2021, as MSCI has chosen to partner with HKEX (rather than SGX) for derivatives contracts relating to Asian and emerging markets indexes going forward. In other words, SGX seems confident in making up for the revenue loss associated with the expiring MSCI derivatives contracts, which I discuss in subsequent sections of this article.

4Q 2020 Results Were Strong Thanks To Retail Trading Boom And New Acquisition

SGX delivered a strong set of results for 4Q 2020 (March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020 period). The company's revenue and net profit grew +12% YoY and +17% YoY to S$278 million and S$121 million, respectively.

SGX's strong YoY revenue growth was mainly driven by a +27% increase in cash equities revenue from S$88 million in 4Q 2019 to S$112 million in 4Q 2020, and the consolidation of revenue for the recent acquisition of smart beta index firm Scientific Beta.

The total traded value of cash equities grew by +42% YoY to S$95 billion in the most recent quarter. It is likely that the retail trading boom has been a key factor driving the growth of SGX's cash equities revenue in 4Q 2020. The company observed at its FY 2020 earnings call on July 30, 2020 that "individual investors wanted to buy (specific index stocks and REITs) for some time, had seen the market run up, saw a sharp pullback and had a view as to the sustainability on the investment quality of these stocks, and they piled in." Specifically, retail participation in Singapore index stocks and Singapore REITs increased by +50% and +150% in FY 2020 vis-a-vis FY 2019. Going forward, it is uncertain if the current retail trading boom will be sustained when there is a shift in investor sentiment.

In 4Q 2020, SGX's net profit increased by +17% YoY, compared with a relatively smaller +12% YoY growth for its top line. This was largely because the company's expenses increased marginally by +3% YoY in the recent quarter. SGX managed to offset increased costs associated with its recently acquired smart beta index firm Scientific Beta, by reducing marketing and traveling costs that were discretionary in nature and realizing staff cost savings thanks to wage support provided by the Singapore authorities.

A Narrower-Than-Expected Decline In FY 2021 Earnings Could Be A Re-rating Catalyst But Risks Remain

Looking ahead, market consensus expects SGX's revenue to decrease marginally from S$1,053 million in FY 2020 to S$1,050 million in FY 2021, and for the company's net profit to decline by -8% from S$472 million in FY 2020 to S$434 million in FY 2021.

Notably, sell-side analysts' expectations of a -8% decrease in net profit for FY 2021 is much better than SGX's earlier guidance of a 10%-15% decline in net profit in the new fiscal year. This is partly because SGX will not witness a full year's negative impact associated with the expiring MSCI derivative contracts in FY 2021, as SGX's licensing agreement with MSCI only ends in February 2021.

Furthermore, SGX highlighted at the company's FY 2020 earnings call on July 30, 2020 that it "will provide a further update" on the FY 2021 earnings guidance and stressed that "it was also a conservative guidance." The company also disclosed that it is "looking to launch a new and expanded suite of derivatives products way ahead as well before the February 2021 license agreement expiry."

In other words, SGX seems to be confident in making up for the revenue loss associated with the expiring MSCI derivatives contracts, and if earnings decline for FY 2021 turns to be narrower than expected, this could be a re-rating catalyst for the stock. The company has also been busy with new acquisitions and new partnerships in the past few months. In June 2020, SGX announced that it was increasing its equity interest in BidFX, a cloud-based over-the-counter foreign exchange trading platform, from 20% to 100%. In July 2020, the company revealed that it is launching a new futures contract based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped Index, which is meant to replace a similar MSCI Taiwan futures contract. In addition, as highlighted earlier, SGX's dividend raise also sends a strong signal that the company is bullish about its future growth prospects.

Nevertheless, SGX still faces the threat of lower-than-expected trading volumes for its key FTSE China A50 Index futures product, if and when HKEX's new MSCI China A Index futures is launched. Earlier, HKEX announced in March 2019 that it signed a license agreement with MSCI to launch new futures contracts based on the MSCI China A Index. Currently, SGX's FTSE China A50 Index futures is the sole offshore futures that tracks the China A-share market currently, but the monopoly could potentially be broken in time to come. As HKEX's new MSCI China A Index futures have yet to obtain regulatory approvals and be launched, the market seems to have ignored this key risk factor when pricing SGX's shares.

Valuation

SGX trades at consensus forward FY 2021 (YE June) and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 21.2 times and 21.1 times, respectively based on its share price of S$8.64 as of August 10, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical mean three-year and five-year consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 21.4 times and 21.7 times, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for SGX are an inability to make up for the significant revenue and earnings loss associated with the expiring MSCI derivatives contracts, a failure to maintain the company's forward guidance of S$0.32 in annual dividends per share going forward, and lower-than-expected trading volumes for SGX's FTSE China A50 Index futures if and when HKEX's new MSCI China A Index futures is launched.

Note that readers who choose to trade in SGX shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Singapore) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

