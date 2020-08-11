Seeking Alpha
Equity CEFs:  Why I Went Positive On DDF Last Friday

by: Douglas Albo
Summary

For my subscribers of Equity CEFs: Income + Opportunity, I went long on the Delaware Investments Dividend & Income fund (DDF) last Friday, Aug. 7, at $8.28.

For those of you who follow my articles, you probably knew that I had been negative on DDF for years, culminating with an article early last week on Aug. 3.

So after my 40%-plus swap idea (link below), I went ahead and went long on DDF after everything that could go wrong with DDF this year, did go wrong.

Why did I go positive on DDF after more than two years?  Two reasons, 1).  A distribution cut from a 10% NAV distribution policy to a more reasonable 7.5% NAV distribution and 2). An inevitable rotation from growth to value stocks.

Below is the brief recommendation I released last Friday, Aug. 7, to my CEFs: Income + Opportunity subscribers advising them to finally go long the Delaware Investments Dividend & Income fund (DDF), $8.66 real time market price, +1.1%, after a two-year wait.

This followed up on my article, Equity CEFs: 40% Swap Idea - One Year Later, released just four days earlier on Monday, Aug. 3.

Before I show you my recommendation from last Friday, here's a three-year total return graph of DDF compared to the S&P 500 (SPY), $336.5 real time market price, to show you how much better DDF performed during most of that period before the fund's fall from grace this year:

At the time I made this subscriber release, DDF was down a whopping -41.3% Year-to-Date, one of the worst equity CEF performers of all the funds (roughly 100) I followed.

Equity CEFs: Buying DDF

Summary

  • We're seeing what I believe may be the start of a more serious rotation from growth to value so I'm going to buy some DDF here at $8.28, down -0.98%.
  • Looking at DDF's top holdings, there's no reason for the fund to be down and if things stay way they are, DDF could be at about an -8% discount.
  • As you probably are aware, I've been negative on DDF for years, but with a reduced NAV distribution yield from 10% to 7.5%, that should make a big difference.
  • It's not unusual for me to reverse opinions like this and I think now is the time.

Buying the Delaware Investments Dividend & Income fund (DDF), at $8.28 real time market price, -0.96%.

Here is DDF's top holdings in real time as of 2:10 PM, Aug. 7, 2020:

This is the first time I have gone positive on the Delaware Investments Dividend & Income fund (DDF) since I started writing on it in August 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DDF, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.