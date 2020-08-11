Why did I go positive on DDF after more than two years? Two reasons, 1). A distribution cut from a 10% NAV distribution policy to a more reasonable 7.5% NAV distribution and 2). An inevitable rotation from growth to value stocks.

So after my 40%-plus swap idea (link below), I went ahead and went long on DDF after everything that could go wrong with DDF this year, did go wrong.

For those of you who follow my articles, you probably knew that I had been negative on DDF for years, culminating with an article early last week on Aug. 3.

For my subscribers of Equity CEFs: Income + Opportunity, I went long on the Delaware Investments Dividend & Income fund (DDF) last Friday, Aug. 7, at $8.28.

Below is the brief recommendation I released last Friday, Aug. 7, to my CEFs: Income + Opportunity subscribers advising them to finally go long the Delaware Investments Dividend & Income fund (DDF), $8.66 real time market price, +1.1%, after a two-year wait.

This followed up on my article, Equity CEFs: 40% Swap Idea - One Year Later, released just four days earlier on Monday, Aug. 3.

Before I show you my recommendation from last Friday, here's a three-year total return graph of DDF compared to the S&P 500 (SPY), $336.5 real time market price, to show you how much better DDF performed during most of that period before the fund's fall from grace this year:

At the time I made this subscriber release, DDF was down a whopping -41.3% Year-to-Date, one of the worst equity CEF performers of all the funds (roughly 100) I followed.

Equity CEFs: Buying DDF

Summary

We're seeing what I believe may be the start of a more serious rotation from growth to value so I'm going to buy some DDF here at $8.28, down -0.98%.

Looking at DDF's top holdings, there's no reason for the fund to be down and if things stay way they are, DDF could be at about an -8% discount.

As you probably are aware, I've been negative on DDF for years, but with a reduced NAV distribution yield from 10% to 7.5%, that should make a big difference.

It's not unusual for me to reverse opinions like this and I think now is the time.

Buying the Delaware Investments Dividend & Income fund (DDF), at $8.28 real time market price, -0.96%.

Here is DDF's top holdings in real time as of 2:10 PM, Aug. 7, 2020:

This is the first time I have gone positive on the Delaware Investments Dividend & Income fund (DDF) since I started writing on it in August 2018.

