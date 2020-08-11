This article explores whether these transactions added value or not.

They invested most of it yet took on no complementary debt.

STORE Capital (STOR) is a REIT with an unusual approach to triple-net-lease investing. STORE is an acronym: Single Tenant Operational Real Estate.

STOR invests in essential, middle-market businesses in high-demand locations but off the path traveled by most net lease REITs. They invest in locally profitable real estate. This matters because:

Tenants need their profit-center real estate in order to conduct business, making our rent contracts senior to other financial obligations.

STOR fills a gap for their tenants, as “long-term real estate funding solutions are lacking.”

Figure 1. An Urgent Care center on a STORE-owned property. Source.

STOR directly originates many of their own deals. They find opportunities, as opposed to waiting for people to come to them.

The security of their investments comes from:

The profitability of their chosen locations

Unit-level financial reporting

Using master leases on multi-unit transactions

Investing in properties at or below replacement cost

Investing at yields larger than one finds in the brokered market

STOR also manages their debt and balance sheet well. Overall, I am very impressed with their business model and their track record.

I have been actively accumulating stock of STORE Capital in recent months, as have many of our members at High Yield Landlord. Like many Net-Lease REITs, STOR remains attractively priced even today.

However, one item in their Q2 2020 earnings call led me to stop and think. They raised some equity at less than Net Asset Value (“NAV”) and invested it without any pairing with debt.

This is usually a bad idea for REITs. Here I share my analysis of the event, my conclusions, and my hopes.

The Equity Issued

STORE Capital reported in their Q2 2020 earnings call that they have been issuing equity. (See Figure 2.) They are priced below NAV, so this is immediately dilutive.

They issued nearly 9M shares during Q2 at a price of about $20/share, raising $177M. Their estimated NAV today is $29/share. It will have changed little over the past couple of months, so these shares were issued at about 2/3 of NAV.

The shares issued were 3.6% of the shares outstanding. At that discount to NAV, the value of my existing shares immediately decreased about 1.2% upon the issuance of these new shares.

The question for existing shareholders is whether the value of what STOR does with the money raised increases the value of their shares. For this to be true, this value would need to amount to 3/2 of the equity raised, or about $270M.

Figure 2. STOR continued issuing shares in 2020 even after their share price dropped below NAV.

How They Used the Capital Raised

In their recent earnings call, CEO Chris Volk reported this:

On the acquisition front, we began to curtail our acquisition efforts beginning in the first quarter but did make just over $135 million of new investments during the second quarter.

Because they only invested $135M of the $177M raised, we will focus on this number below. For these investments to increase the value of the holdings by prior shareholders, they would need to produce value amounting to about $200M.

Volk also reported these items:

Our weighted average lease rates during the quarter was 8.7%, representing a meaningful rise over prior quarters and reflective of the less robust capital availability, in general, across the middle market segment of the economy that we are principally dedicated to. The average annual contractual lease escalation for investments made during the quarter was 1.8%, providing us with a growth rate of return, which you get by adding the lease escalations to the initial lease rates of about 10.5%. Presently, we are not employing leverage on our new investments. Instead, we’re electing to maintain a more conservative posture in these less certain times.

He went on to say something about leverage that got a bit lost in transcription onto the earnings call transcript. I will come back later to the topic of pairing this new invested capital with leverage-neutral debt.

STOR pays a dividend that is 6.85% of the capital raised. Accepting the quoted growth rate of the returns of 10.5% at face value, this looks superficially like a good transaction.

The revenue less dividends would seem to provide more than 4% of those revenues to all shareholders. But the question is whether the value of these new revenues makes up for the dilution provided by the share issuance.

I pursue this below from the standpoint of whether the Net Present Value of the new revenues exceeds the value of $200M found above.

The Value of the Investment

STOR reported that they have invested that $135M (paired with no debt at the moment) directly in properties that yield an 8.7% lease rate, using their quoted quarterly average. This implies that they will spin off $11.7M in Revenues during the first year. The leases also have a 1.8% annual escalator on average.

Using the data compiled by REITbase.net, I put together Figure 3. To connect the new Revenues to the Funds From Operations (“FFO”) for the newly invested funds, I used rough averages of the percentage of revenues going to Operating Expenses and overhead (G&A) costs in recent years.

Figure 3. Financial outcomes for STOR in 2017 through 2019, and derived numbers for the new investments. Source: Analysis by author of data from REITbase.net.

One finds as shown that the $11.7M in new revenues spins off about $10.6M in FFO. (FFO and Adjusted FFO are the same here.) This represents 7.85% of the invested funds. Adding the 1.8% escalators, the growth rate generated by the investment is 9.65%.

The generated FFO provides funds that support two types of expenditure. The current dividend payout is $9.2M on the new shares. So the FFO will also generate an initial $1.4M of growth capex.

We are focused here on total return, and so we look for the value of the FFO, increasing at a growth rate of 9.65%. The value of this string of funds is the initial FFO multiplied by (1+G)/(D-G), where G is the growth rate and D is the discount rate.

The discount rate deserves more discussion. It is the rate of return demanded of an investment. This makes it also the rate that discounts cash flows delayed into the future. The value of some sequence of cash flows to you as an investor varies with the discount rate that you demand.

Figure 4 shows how the value implied by this analysis depends on discount rate, for the newly invested funds. The blue horizontal line shows the target number of $200M that would make this set of transactions accretive.

Figure 4. The value generated by the recent property acquisitions by STOR, vs. discount rate. The horizontal line shows the level that makes these acquisitions accretive to shareholders. Source: Author calculations.

We can see that the discount rate for which these investments are accretive to shareholders is about 15%. On the one hand, this seems to confirm that STOR has done well with these funds. Few investments achieve such a strong return. But let’s see how this stacks up against their past performance.

How This Compares With Past Returns

Figure 5 shows the growth of $10k invested in STOR since early February 2015. Over the 5 years through February 2020, STOR grew $10k to more than $22k as total return. This corresponds to a 17% Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR").

Figure 5. Growth of $10k over the past 5 years. Source: Ycharts.

One can instead look at FFO, to take out the vagaries of market pricing. For the five years from 2015 through 2019, FFO grew at a CAGR of 19%.

If I demand 17% to 19% as a discount rate, then the newly invested funds fall well short of being accretive (per Figure 4). Whatever discount rate I require, this new investment is less valuable at the moment than the investments made by STOR in the recent past.

STOR Should Add Debt, Sometime

As per the quote above from the earnings call, STOR did not issue any new debt in support of these investments “to maintain a more conservative posture in these less certain times.”

I understand and even support the conservatism here, in the midst of this pandemic. But I also look forward to the day when they do add the debt necessary to get this new equity back to their base leverage.

Let’s see what this would do. Figure 6 shows how I put the numbers together. STOR runs about a 42% Debt Ratio at present. The corresponding amount of debt, to complement the existing $135M of capital, is $98M.

Figure 6. Financial outcomes for STOR when leverage-neutral debt is added to the Q2 2020 new investments. Source: Analysis by author

Since STOR is waiting to issue the debt that will pair with their newly raised capital, they are unlikely to find lease returns as high as they got last quarter. Figure 6 assumes that the properties bought with the debt generate a lease return of 8% rather than 8.7%

The other expenses are scaled proportionally, except that there is now interest expense. The calculation used STOR’s current average interest rate of 4.4%. This is an over-estimate of what they can get at the moment.

As one can see toward the bottom of the table, adding the debt increases FFO to 10% of the invested capital. With the lease escalators, the growth rate now generated is 11.7%.

This lets us redo Figure 4 for the new numbers. Figure 7 shows the results. Now the discount rate that makes the investments accretive is up near 19%.

Figure 7. The value generated by the recent property acquisitions by STOR, combined with leverage-neutral debt, vs. discount rate. The horizontal line shows the level that makes these acquisitions accretive to shareholders. Source: Author's calculations.

This outcome is consistent with the past production of STOR. In the likely event that interest rates for that new debt will come in below the current average interest rate STOR pays, the value created will be even larger.

Summary and Conclusions

When STOR recently raised capital by issuing equity below NAV, and then invested it without adding any debt, I became concerned. I was not sure whether this was making me money or costing me money.

The calculations above reduced my concerns. At present, the new investments do not generate as much value as would be typical based on STOR’s track record. But they do generate net value if one accepts a modestly lower rate of return.

When eventually STOR adds debt to get back to their standard Debt Ratio, this new investment will generate as much or more value as they have managed during recent years.

The power of the STOR model shows through in the calculations above. I expect strong performance in the long run. In addition, I expect a repricing upward as the market recovers its senses.

This is a REIT worth owning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.