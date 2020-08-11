Seres Therapeutics stock jumps on positive topline data

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) stock recorded swift boost as the company announced positive data from its Phase 3 ECOSPOR III study. The company reported that the drug candidate was able to bring about statistically significant changes. The efficacy results also surpassed the previously set statistical threshold.

The ECOSPOR III study is a multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled study. It involved 182 patients suffering from multiply recurrent CDI, which were randomized 1:1 to receive either SER-109 or placebo, after standard of care antibiotic treatment. They were given SER-109, or placebo orally for three consecutive days. The patients were required to have a positive C. difficile toxin diagnostic test at the time of study entry.

The primary endpoint of the study was the proportion of patients with recurrent CDI at up to eight weeks following administration of SER-109 or placebo. The secondary endpoint of the study pertained to CDI recurrence through 24 weeks post-treatment.

The data from the trial showed that the drug candidate was able to significantly lower the recurrence rate to 11.1 percent in SER-109 patients. The corresponding rate in patients treated with placebo was at 41.3 percent. Lisa von Moltke of Seres said, “Seres applied a data-driven and scientifically rigorous approach to develop SER-109. The proprietary scientific learnings we have obtained continue to drive our overall R&D efforts and the advancement of our other ongoing microbiome therapeutic programs.”

The trial also demonstrated the impact of SER-109 in lowering the rate of recurrence to 30.2 percent on an absolute basis vis a vis placebo. The recurrent rate signified a sustained clinical response rate of 88.9% versus 58.7% with SER-109 and placebo, respectively.

Seres scored 0.27 for SER-109 relative risk compared to placebo, better than the FDA required rate for being eligible to submit one single study for supporting BLA submission. The company now believes that this study has provided enough evidence of efficacy to support its BLA submission. The drug candidate has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations by the FDA.

SER-109 also showed positive safety profile as it was well-tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events. Both SER-109 arm and placebo cohort had similar profit for overall incidence of patients who experienced AEs during the eight-week study period. The most commonly noted treatment-related AEs included flatulence, abdominal distention and abdominal pain. These symptoms were mainly mild to moderate in nature.

The company is currently carrying out a SER-109 open-label study. The FDA had earlier suggested that the drug candidate will be needed to be administered to at least 300 patients in order to be eligible for inclusion in BLA submission package.

Seres is also working towards marketing efforts for SER-109. The company stated that its data from the trial is the first of its kind for a targeted microbiome drug candidate. The company has used its microbiome therapeutics platform for developing the drug candidate along with a data driven approach. The current therapies available for Recurrent C. difficile infection have several shortcomings related to their safety and efficacy.

Humanigen expands Lenzilumab study in Brazil

Humanigen Inc. (OTCQB:HGEN) announced that it has received a go ahead from the Brazilian regulatory agency, Anvisa, for commencing a Phase III study of lenzilumab in patients suffering from COVID-19 in Brazil. The study will focus on hospitalized severe and critical adult COVID-19 patients at high risk of disease progression. The company is collaborating with Clinical Trial & Consulting for carrying out the trial in Brazil.

The Phase III study is a multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blinded clinical trial. The company is now set to start recruitment for the trial. It is going to follow the same protocol as approved by the US FDA in April. Cameron Durrant of Humanigen said, “We hope that expanding the study of lenzilumab to research centers in Brazil, a country with surging rates of COVID-19, will offer patients much needed access to a leading COVID-19 therapeutic candidate.” Brazil has one of the highest reported cases of COVID-19 infection in the world.

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services is a global, privately held, full-service contract research organization. It has recently been named as top CRO in the world for quality. Lenzilumab is the company's proprietary Humaneered anti-human granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor monoclonal antibody.

Humanigen is mainly invested in developing clinical and pre-clinical therapies for treating various infectious diseases and cancers. The company mainly employs its GM-CSF neutralization and gene-knockout platforms for development of these therapies. Humanigen is currently working on preventing or minimizing the cytokine release syndrome that occurs before severe lung dysfunction and ARDS in serious cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The company is also engaged in creating combinatory gene-edited CAR-T therapies while controlling their toxicity. It is working on boosting its portfolio of proprietary first-in-class EphA3-CAR-T for a variety of solid cancers and EMR1-CAR-T for different eosinophilic disorders.

AnaptysBio reports disappointing results for Etokimab

AnaptysBio (ANAB) reported that its lead drug candidate failed to beat placebo in its sinus inflammation study. The trial aimed to evaluate Etokimab in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The company will present its future plans for the program after the review of 16-week data by the end of the year.

The preliminary results from a Phase 2 clinical trial ECLIPSE showed that the drug candidate did not have significant treatment impact versus placebo. The impact was measured using bilateral nasal polyps score and sino-nasal outcome test. Hamza Suria, president and chief executive officer of AnaptysBio, said, “We are disappointed that etokimab did not demonstrate significance over placebo in either treatment arm in this week 8 interim analysis. We plan to re-assess the etokimab program following review of the complete week 16 data from the ECLIPSE trial later this year.”

The Phase 2 trial involved 105 adult patients who were randomized between three 16-week dosing arms: (i) 300mg subcutaneous (SC) loading dose followed by q4w 150mg SC, (ii) 300mg SC loading dose followed by q8w 150mg SC, and (iii) placebo. The data did not show statistically significant Least-squares mean reduction in NPS versus placebo in the etokimab q4w arm or the q8w arm. However, blood eosinophil level reduction achieved statistical significance over baseline in the etokimab q4w arm and q8w arm.

Secondary endpoint of the trial pertained to differential effects of etokimab treatment upon enrolled CRSwNP patients with or without comorbid asthma. Additional secondary endpoint analyses were carried out upon the eosinophilic asthma subset persistent in nearly 40 percent of each etokimab treatment arm and 51 percent of the placebo arm.

The company has postponed the start of its planned etokimab Phase 2b eosinophilic asthma trial. AnaptysBio uses its proprietary somatic hypermutation, or SHM platform for developing its antibody pipeline.

