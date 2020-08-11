Instead of trying to ascertain direction before the announcement, we are looking at a delta neutral strategy in here.

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) is heading into its second quarter earnings announcement on the back of some serious momentum. Shares which currently come in just under $20 a share have rallied almost 200% year to date but are up 330%+ over the past three months. The current bottom-line estimate is -$0.60 per share (improving) but the real story here is that projected top line growth which is expected to be flat this year ($174 million) but then grow by 38% in 2021. In fact, by 2023, analysts who follow this company expect company sales to have doubled from present numbers. Such growth gives plenty of credence as to why we have been witnessing sharp increases in Jumia's share price of late.

Jumia is not the type of company we would generally invest in. It is clearly a growth stock as the market clearly likes how much runway for growth the e-commerce player has in Africa. In these types of companies, for example, the trend of negative earnings comes in a distant second to the strong top line growth the firm is currently achieving.

We saw this in the first quarter with how the company responded to the pandemic. Management decided to change the mix by pulling back on short-term strategies such as promotion and incentives. Instead, management doubled down on more popular product lines where there is a far higher probability of customers coming back. The market took note of this and began to price shares favourably as a result.

It also must be said that the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the e-commerce tailwind especially in Jumia’s food ordering platform which has been growing at high double-digit growth rates for multiple months now.

As long as sales and gross profit growth rates remain elevated, we believe the market will continue to reward the stock as long as costs are kept under control. The most encouraging trend with respect to costs is how sales & advertising expense decreased by 25% in the first quarter ($8.9 million) but yet orders increased by 28% over the same period of 12 months prior. Infrastructure spend will remain elevated which will drive the growth of Jumia going forward. The uptake of JumiaPay is also expected to drive the firm to profitability sooner rather than later. As with any firm which is growing the number of users which are using its platforms, the end-goal here is monetization. Management will be hoping to increase monetization by building relationships and adding more value to its platforms over time. This over time will result in users spending more on average on the platforms.

Despite saying all of the above, the firm's forward book and sales multiples come in over 9 at present which makes this stock ultra-expensive at its present valuation. Top line estimates have to come in on target if not exceed estimates over the next few quarters in order for the market to keep on valuing shares as it is doing.

If we look at a chart of the stock's implied volatility, we can see the front month (August) due to the imminent earnings announcement has spiked above 240%. This brings opportunity in our eyes for a host of reasons. What we would be looking at here would be to sell rich option premium on both sides of the current share price. The risk here is to the downside so our play would be something like a defined risk play at least on the put side to control risk on the trade.

Source: Interactive Brokers

The advantage though of having such high implied volatility is that one can get a long way away from the current share price when selecting strike prices. This improves the probability of success on the trade. Let's see how high implied volatility can reach as we head into the close today. Then when we look at the expected move, we can decide on which strategy to put on.

To sum up, Jumia Technologies has serious momentum at present as it heads into its second quarter earnings. Shares have already increased by 370% since its first quarter numbers. Despite the blistering rally, we see the pending implied volatility crush as the opportunity here, instead of trying to pick a direction. With shares having plenty of liquidity, we will put on an options premium selling strategy in here before the close.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Looking to put on an options delta neutral trade in here before the close today