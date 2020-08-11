Superior Group (NASDAQ: SGC

SGC is an under-the-radar micro-cap firm, founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Seminole, Florida. This company checks all the right boxes: valuation, quality, growth, and financial health.

SGC was quick to pivot to PPE gear, which healthcare providers and consumers need and will pay up for. They refrained from price-gouging, which underscores management's commitment to offering high-quality products at reasonable prices.

SGC is the newest addition to the Zen High Quality model portfolio, which is up 21.8% year-to-date. SGC has outperformed the S&P 500 by 23.3% in the past year, and it has outperformed its sector by 11.9%.

SGC's biggest rival is Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), a $32 Bn behemoth that dominates the field. SGC is quietly taking PPE market share from CTAS. SGC is more nimble than CTAS and they are able to focus on the needs of their health care customers and give them the protective gear they so desperately need.

Other Voices

According to the company description at Fidelity, SGC:

manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses."

According to a Dow Jones & Co. note:

Superior said it reinstated a regular quarterly dividend of 10 cents a share, payable Aug. 25 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 11, and declared a special dividend of 10 cents a share. The company said that while some smaller portions of its business were significantly impacted negatively, it more than offset shortfalls with the pivot to selling personal protective equipment in addition to its legacy healthcare products, both of which continue to be in high demand during the pandemic. Net sales of PPE were about $58.5 million in the second quarter, and the company said it ended the quarter with a strong backlog, including almost $52 million of PPE products expected to ship primarily during the third and fourth quarters. While we don't generally provide guidance on individual quarters or years, we are confident that we will continue to see significant increases in our net sales and income in comparison with prior year periods for the balance of the year," Chief Executive Michael Benstock said.

ZenInvestor - Stock Rover

The one Wall St. analyst who follows SGC rates it a Strong Buy. Zacks also has a strong buy rating.

SGC checks all the important boxes for quality, value, growth, and sentiment

ZenInvestor - Stock Rover

Valuation

ZenInvestor - Stock Rover

With a P/E of 12.8 and a P/S of 0.7, SGC is very undervalued, even though it has been on a tear recently. It's not too late to buy this stock.

SGC scores well against its peer group

(CTAS is not listed as a peer due to the way StockRover categorizes companies in their database.)

Next, we have profitability

ZenInvestor - Stock Rover

Next, we have earnings surprises and risk

SGC has put up great numbers lately. Maybe that's why the stock is on a tear. But there's more upside to come because the stock is still undervalued.

Risks

SGC is a very small company, and that fact carries advantages and disadvantages. The most meaningful advantage is that their small size enables them to move quickly when the situation calls for it. Currently, the need for PPE gear has been a boon to SGC.

But their small size also carries some disadvantages, such as the higher cost of borrowing relative to their competition. It's also harder for them to scale up production when demand is strong, as it is now.

Final thoughts

I think SGC has a lot more room to grow, in terms of market share, profitability, and price. This is a high-quality company with lots of potential. It's cheap because they cut their dividend, but that's already baked into the current price of $21.32. Dividend investors sold it hard after the cut, but now it's a value and growth story. Perfect for investors who are looking for high-quality stocks at bargain basement prices.

Check out my Factor-Based trading strategy service - The ZenInvestor Top 7.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.