But there are ample reasons for investors to ignore the fear, uncertainty and doubt (or FUD) and remain invested in Microsoft.

Microsoft (MSFT) has been surrounded by bearish speculation ever since it reported a slowdown in its cloud-centric revenues three weeks ago. While the bulls believe that it’s no big deal, bears argue the slowdown is a major concern and calls for a stock price correction. So, I wanted to cover both sides of the story in this article, and also compare Amazon AWS (AMZN) and Google Cloud (GOOG) (GOOGL) numbers that were reported two weeks ago, to explain that Microsoft’s cloud revenue slowdown doesn’t call for panic selling in the name.

What Happened

Microsoft reported a significant drop in Azure revenue growth in its Q4 FY20 earnings report, issued last month. The cloud platform was reporting 59% or higher revenue growth rates since 2016 but the figure suddenly dropped to 47% in Microsoft’s latest quarter, in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Bears contend that maybe Azure is starting to slowdown for good and that Microsoft stock doesn’t deserve a high premium since its losing growth momentum.

I initially brushed off the bearish notion since 47% is still a stellar year on year growth rate figure for any mature business. Also, since the revenue growth decline was attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the associated frugal spending trends by enterprises, many just assumed that Amazon’s AWS and Google’s Cloud would suffer as well. But what we didn’t know at the time was which service was going to suffer the most.

Now that Google and Amazon have also reported their June quarter results, we have more clarity on what’s really happening in the cloud space and where does Azure stand compared to Amazon’s AWS. The chart below highlights that growth rates declined for all three cloud platforms – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Amazon AWS. This was expected since enterprises across the board are currently cutting unnecessary spending in a bid to better manage their finances.

(Source: Business Quant)

I want to point to readers that Microsoft doesn’t reveal Azure’s financials but Nomura analyst Christopher Eberle estimates that the cloud platform generated about $13.5 billion in revenues in the fiscal year 2019. In contrast, Amazon’s AWS generated over $35 billion in revenues in its own FY19. So, Azure’s relatively smaller revenue base allows it to post significantly higher growth rates compared to AWS. But here’s where it gets interesting.

The chart below highlights that the spread between Azure and AWS’ growth rates fell to its lowest level in three years. Clearly, Azure saw a steeper drop off in its growth rate compared to AWS and it seems like enterprises are preferring AWS over Azure. Maybe it’s a one-time thing or maybe the tech personnel at major enterprises feel Azure isn’t as essential or well-rounded compared to AWS. Your guess is as good as mine in this case, so feel free to pitch in your opinions. But this drop in growth spread goes on to at least suggest that Azure lost some growth momentum in the last quarter.

Here’s another perspective on the same dataset. Azure’s growth rate declined by 1200 basis points sequentially in the last quarter, which was much steeper than AWS and Google Cloud in the comparable period. This, too, suggests that all wasn’t well for Microsoft Azure in the last quarter at least.

But even after considering all these points, I believe that investors should not be too concerned about Azure’s revenue growth slowdown and this certainly isn’t a big enough negative development to trigger panic selling in Microsoft stock.

What It Means for Investors

For starters, we don’t know if the drop off in Azure’s growth rate is a recurring trend or if it’s a one-time thing. For all we know, Microsoft’s marketing teams could decide to introduce promotional offers to lure customers and report an acceleration in Azure’s growth momentum during in near future. So, investors need not be too concerned over just one quarter-worth of fluctuations, especially when Azure has a long history of reporting 50%-plus growth rates.

Not to mention, Azure’s revenue growth was higher than Microsoft’s three reporting segments during the quarter. This essentially goes to highlight that Azure, even after registering a lackluster quarter, remained one of the fastest growing drivers for the company and its shareholders.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Also, there’s no real cause of concern as long as Azure’s revenue growth is higher than AWS’ as it only goes to indicate that the former is gaining revenue-based market share against the latter. A report by Gartner actually reveals that Azure has gained market share in the Infrastructure-as-a-Service (or IaaS) and Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services (or CIPS) space in FY19 while the same cannot be said for AWS as well.

(Source: Gartner, chart compiled by author)

Gartner also estimates that the IaaS and PaaS (or Platform-as-a-Service) are poised to grow rapidly over the coming few years. This, in my opinion, leaves ample room for growth for major cloud platform vendors such as AWS and Azure without necessarily having to engage in cannibalistic practices. Their product teams have proven to be quite effective in identifying emerging pockets of growth and catering to those end-markets. So, as long as the both the cloud vendors stick to this approach, the tailwinds from the expanding IaaS and PaaS markets should ideally bolster their revenue growth in coming quarters.

(Source: Business Quant)

Lastly, we must understand that no major business can continue growing at breakneck speeds. It’s a commendable feat that Microsoft has managed to grow at 40%-plus growth rates since 2019. So, I believe that even if this slowdown is here to stay, it’s a reasonable development given that Azure has grown considerably in size over the last few years.

Final Thoughts

Sure, Azure registered its slowest ever revenue growth in the last quarter and that’s good enough reason to scrutinize this slowdown. But the key takeaway here is that this slowdown isn’t catastrophic enough to trigger panic selling in Microsoft as a whole. For all we know, this could have just been a one-time thing and Azure’s revenue growth can possibly accelerate to reach over the 50%-plus level in the coming quarters. So, I would recommend readers and investors to ignore the fear, uncertainty and doubt floating around and remain invested in Microsoft.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.