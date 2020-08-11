COVID-19 is likely to be resolved over time, but Chinese competition may turn out to be the longer lasting issue for Caterpillar.

Increased competition from China raises questions as to whether sales at Caterpillar may remain under pressure for a lot longer than COVID-19.

Caterpillar points to China as an example as to why it feels that a rapid turnaround is possible once the coronavirus has been contained.

Caterpillar is feeling the effects of COVID-19 this year with both the top- and bottom-lines continuing to shrink.

Caterpillar's (CAT) Q2 report was in some ways a repeat of Q1. Both quarters saw sales volume drop with lower end-user demand and changes in dealer inventories playing a key role. COVID-19 has clearly had an impact on Caterpillar in 2020. But there's another factor out there that seems to be affecting Caterpillar or the environment it's competing in. What that is will be covered next.

Q2 2020 quarterly report

Q2 revenue fell by 31% YoY to $10.0B with sales to users down by 22%. Profit per share or PPS fell by 70% to $0.84. Q2 PPS was impacted by a $122M loss, or $0.19 per share loss, due to re-measurement of pension obligations. Lower sales volume caused profit margins to shrink by 750 basis points to 7.8%.

Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Sales & revenue $10.0B $14.4B (31%) Operating profit $784M $2213M (65%) Operating profit margin 7.8% 15.3% (750bps) PPS $0.84 $2.83 (70%)

Source: Caterpillar

Caterpillar withdrew its outlook for 2020 earlier this year due to the high degree of uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But even before COVID-19, Caterpillar saw challenges ahead. The prior outlook had called for PPS of $8.50-10.00 in 2020, a 9.2% decrease at the midpoint from $10.74 in 2019. Caterpillar expects the same headwinds it encountered in Q2 to be present in Q3. Sales are expected to decline by around 20% in Q3, a quarter that tends to be weaker than the one before.

Q2 2020 earnings call

Caterpillar has not seen any top-line growth for the last four quarters. Sales and revenue have been heading in the wrong direction for quite some time and the pace seems to be accelerating as can be seen in the table below. What was once just slowing growth has now turned into outright contraction.

Sales & revenue YoY PPS YoY Q2 2020 $10.0B (31%) $0.84 (70%) Q1 2020 $10.6B (21%) $1.98 (39%) Q4 2019 $13.1B (8%) $1.97 10% Q3 2019 $12.8B (6%) $2.66 (8%) Q2 2019 $14.4B 3% $2.83 0% Q1 2019 $13,5B 5% $3.25 19%

According to Caterpillar, the sales and revenue contraction in Q2 was primarily the result of lower sales volume due to lower demand and a reduction in dealer inventories. Unfavorable prices were a contributing factor. If Q2 revenue dropped by $4.4B YoY, then volume accounted for $3.9B of the $4.4B or almost the entire amount. The North American market was particularly hard hit in Q2, which is probably not that surprising with the presence of COVID-19 in that market. From the Q2 earnings call:

"...second quarter sales declined by $4.4 billion, $3.9 billion of which was the volume decline. The volume decline reflected in approximately $2 billion reduction in end-user demand and a $1.9 billion movement in dealer inventory ... dealers decreased inventory by $1.4 billion this quarter compared with an increase of $500 million in the prior year's quarter. Volume declined in all segments but were most pronounced in construction industries and resource industries. While sales were low in all regions the declines were led by North America which fell by 42%. Price realization lowered sales by $259 million."

A transcript of the Q2 2020 earnings call can be found here.

Caterpillar expects inventories to be reduced further, surpassing $2B by the end of 2020.

"The decrease in dealer inventories in this past quarter was greater than we expected. We now anticipate our dealers will reduce their inventories by more than $2 billion by year-end."

Reduced inventories could be seen as a sign that dealers are not optimistic about near-term prospects.

Weakness was broad-based, although the market in China was somewhat of a bright spot by bucking the trend.

"Machine sales to users including construction industries and resource industries decreased by 23% driven by a 40% decline in North America. Asia-Pacific was a bright spot. The 7% increase in end user demand for machines in Asia-Pacific was led by improved demand from China. Energy and transportation sales to users decreased by 18% as transportation and industrial were soft while reciprocating engines for oil and gas continue to decline as expected. Power generation remains steady with a year ago quarter."

But despite the overall gloomy outlook, Caterpillar sees a ray of hope. Caterpillar would stand to benefit if the pandemic were to be brought under control, which could happen if China is any indication.

"I mean in terms of green shoots I mean China was an area that, the pandemic hit China first and business has been quite strong in China. So that's quite positive. So again it's very much a fluid dynamic situation. Obviously the virus starts to go away in an area then starts then starts to come back. So again it's very fluid. So it's difficult for me to really predict any area other than right now again we see a lot of strength in China."

Sales have rebounded in China once the coronavirus was contained. The same could happen elsewhere.

COVID-19 may not be the only issue confronting Caterpillar

COVID-19 may be the biggest hurdle right now for Caterpillar and understandably so. But with all the attention focused on COVID-19, it's easy to forget that there may be other headwinds out there. For example, stiff competition. Caterpillar competes against a number of other companies like Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUF) (OTCPK:KMTUY) from Japan. In addition, there's also a group of Chinese competitors that are rapidly emerging in the marketplace. They are increasingly competing against Caterpillar for customers as elaborated before in a previous article.

Rank Company Market share 1 Caterpillar 16.2% 2 Komatsu 11.5% 3 John Deere 5.5% 4 XCMG 5.5% 5 Sany 5.4% 6 Volvo 4.6% 7 Hitachi 4.4% 8 Liebherr 4.2% 9 Doosan 3.3% 10 Zoomlion 3.1%

Source: XCMG

According to a recent study, three of these competitors from China are now ranked in the top ten of construction machinery manufacturers. XCMG is the highest ranked at number four, up from number six the year before. Sany (OTCPK:SNYYF) (OTC:SNYYY) occupies the number five spot and Zoomlion (OTCPK:ZLIOF) (OTCPK:ZLIOY) ends up at number ten. These three, combined with other companies from China, hold a market share of 17.7% or roughly $36B of the over $200B in sales worldwide.

This is far more than what they used to account for just a few years ago. While they have not escaped the wrath of COVID-19, they have benefited from the fact that China has seen less of an economic downturn compared to many other countries. In contrast, the U.S. economy has been hit harder as shown by the poor performance of the North American market for Caterpillar mentioned earlier.

China's Belt and Road Initiative or BRI seems to be instrumental in helping companies like XCMG. A press release from XCMG specifically credits the BRI for helping to boost exports:

"In 2019, the 'Belt and Road' Initiative fuelled China's export of construction machinery and equipment, the global economic recovery also drove growing demand in the construction machinery market, while factors such as the high growth of domestic infrastructure investment, surge in demand for replacement equipment, and the recovery of mining industry, all contributed to the rapid yet stable development of China's construction machinery industry."

Caterpillar does acknowledge there's more competition in China, but it's confident it can deal with it. From the Q2 earnings call:

"Certainly, yes there is competitive pressures in China. We're confident in our ability to compete in China long term"

However, it's hard to see how all the strong gains made by some of its competitors cannot have at least some residual effect on sales at Caterpillar. Take Sany for example. According to its recent annual report, sales and revenue increased by 35.5% YoY to $10.7B and net profit by 83.2% to $1.58B. It also revealed that excavator sales drove growth with an increase of 43.5% YoY.

If more and more customers opt for excavators or some other type of machinery from Sany, then there will be fewer customers for other players. If one party gets a bigger slice of the pie, then other parties will get a smaller slice. Fewer customers means fewer sales. With companies from China gaining market share at a rapid clip, it's only inevitable that others will lose some of theirs.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

This year has turned out to be a tough one thus far for Caterpillar. COVID-19 has led to major disruptions, which in turn has affected overall economic conditions to the detriment of Caterpillar. Double-digit declines in sales and revenue in Q1 and Q2 are a reflection of this. More of the same is expected in Q3.

At the same time, Caterpillar believes that a rapid turnaround is possible if China is any guide. If a COVID-19 vaccine arrives by early 2021 as expected, the pandemic could start to retreat if it hasn't already. Caterpillar sees the possibility of a quick rebound once the virus goes away or is contained, similar to what is happening in China.

However, it's worth keeping in mind that business at Caterpillar was slowing down even before there was COVID-19. So, while COVID-19 may be the biggest issue facing Caterpillar at the moment, it's not the only one and that's something that can be overlooked with so much attention focused on COVID-19. Caterpillar may not necessarily return to growth once COVID-19 goes away. Whatever issue caused problems for Caterpillar before COVID-19 is likely to continue to cause problems, even if the coronavirus outbreak is no longer an issue.

Caterpillar's competitors from China are clearly making gains in the market for heavy machinery and equipment. They may not be the equivalent of Caterpillar right now or offer the same product lines, but they could one day if they keep growing faster than anyone else. It defies logic to assume that the major gains Chinese companies have made will not affect competitors like Caterpillar. If sales at one company are rapidly increasing as they are right now, then sales somewhere else for the same item will have to go down, assuming the size of the market remains the same.

Caterpillar has yet to show how it can address the contrast between its own struggles and the rapid growth at competitors out of China. The way the cards are stacked right now, an argument can be made that its competitors from China are winning. Caterpillar is contracting while certain competitors are rapidly expanding. That does not mean things can't change, but that's the situation as it stands right now. With the BRI showing no signs of going away anytime soon, it's possible that Caterpillar may have to cede some more market share. That means lower sales and revenue down the road.

I remain neutral on Caterpillar. While COVID-19 is likely to have only a transitory effect on Caterpillar that will be resolved given enough time, stiff competition looks to be the longer lasting issue that will not go away as quickly or be resolved as easily. Competition and not COVID-19 could turn out to be the more decisive issue that will shape the road ahead for Caterpillar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.