We believe that the stock remains the most attractive way to profit off the cannabis sector.

Around four months ago, we published an article covering the bull and bear case behind Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR). The trust was, and still is, one of the fastest-growing REIT in the world. In its latest earnings report, the company hit another all-time high revenue figure of $24.35M, suggesting an explosive turnover expansion of 182.5% Y/Y.

However, since our latest article, shares have appreciated by a substantial 53%, currently trading at a 52-week high. The question then becomes if shares could still produce attractive medium-term returns going forward.

Source: Google Finance

In this article, we will:

Explore IIPR's recent financials and growth prospects

Assess the stock's medium-term return potential

Highlight some risks

Conclude why IIPR could deliver significant returns even under a potential revenue deceleration scenario

Recent Financials

Innovative Industrial Properties delivered another record quarter in terms of revenues, which amount to around $74.7 million over the past four quarters. Revenue growth was partially made possible by acquiring eight new properties, totaling approximately 775,000 rentable square feet located in California, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Further, with cannabis sales booming during the stay-at-home economy, the company's tenants have not been significantly negatively affected as a result of COVID-19. More specifically, only 3 out of the company's 23 tenants are to provide temporary short deferrals for the months around April to June. The trust agreed to use their security deposits as a form of repayment. At the same time, these tenants have the next 18 months, starting July 1, to essentially replenish their security deposits.

Other than these three tenants, IIPR collected 100% of contractual rent due for each of April, May, June, and July 2020 across IIPR's total portfolio. In our view, this is an excellent testament to the company's strong tenant base. Because the sector is saturated and many of IIPR's tenants were newly formed companies, there was fear that rental payments would significantly lag under an adverse economic environment. Thankfully, this was not the case.

For the first half of 2020, AFFO and AFFO per diluted share were approximately $38.8 million and $2.31, indicating an increase of 250% and 104%, respectively, compared to H1-2019. The mismatch between these two figures is due to the continuous share issuance completed to fund further acquisitions.

Based on the company's H1 2020 results, its annualized AFFO run-rate should be at least $4.6. Based on the company's continuous quarterly growth, analysts expect the company to deliver FY2020 AFFO/share of around $4.85.

Source: Company Filings, Seeking Alpha

We are now going to examine the company's medium-term return potential, based on its growth rate, distributions, and valuation.

Medium-term return potential

For the quarter, AFFO/share was $1.19, 102% higher than the year prior. Despite the company's AFFO/share more than doubling in the first half of the year, we are going to project a much lower growth rate, to be prudent.

While it's hard to predict the company's future AFFO/share growth, we can assume a relatively possible scenario of gradual deceleration. We believe that as the sector saturates further, it will be harder for the company to acquire properties at this rate. We expect fewer companies to be entering the no-barrier to entry cannabis production sector, as margins contract amid oversupply. Hence, such a scenario is possible in addition to producing prudent estimates.

Let's assume AFFO and DPS deceleration over the next five years, with growth rates looking like the following:

Year AFFO, DPS/growth 2020 60.00% 2021 40.00% 2022 30.00% 2023 20.00% 2024 15.00%

We believe these growth rates are incredibly prudent since:

The rate of deceleration is massive. Nothing points towards such a slowdown in growth so far.

Revenue growth actually accelerated between 2018 and 2019. Assuming certain deceleration may not be accurate in the first place.

In the earnings release, the company has $1.1 billion committed to being invested in improvement allowances and construction funding, indicating confidence in its future growth.

Still, we understand the risks involved, so it makes sense to estimate a close to an adverse scenario when it comes to shareholder returns. Applying these growth rates, we get the following figures:

Source: Author

Based on the company's current price of $114.63, the market is valuing the stock at 23.5 times its FY2020 expected AFFO/share. However, we expect that the company's valuation will be compressed towards a lower multiple, as it matures over time.

Below, we have calculated the stock's medium-term returns, if one was to buy at the stock's current share price, with our estimated growth rate, over different future valuation multiples. As you can see, even if the company's valuation significantly contracts, investors are expected to enjoy massive, double-digit annual returns. The reason being, the current growth is just too good. After all, this is one of the world's fastest-growing REIT.

Source: Author

Finally, it's important to know that despite its quick growth, the stock offers tangible returns. In the tech sector, for example, most rapidly growing companies tend to pay no dividends as they reinvest back into the business. IIPR, though, is an exceptional example that offers both the potential for significant capital gains while making considerable distributions to shareholders. Shares are currently yielding a juicy 3.81%.

Risks

With not many issues when it comes to its rental collection, we are not so much worried about IIPR's tenants, as we would have expressed in the past. Our concerns are mostly related to the macro-environment of the sector. With many small players entering the market, we are concerned that not enough juice will be left on the margins, causing profitability issues for the producers.

Further, the company ended FY2019 with 46 properties. In just six months, the company reached 61 properties. Such growth may not be sustainable in the long term. It may be true that IIPR is the only publicly listed REIT, but the company still competes with private enterprises. We believe that as marijuana is legalized in more states, becoming more mainstream, the company's first-mover advantages (e.g., getting more accessible funding by being publicly listed) may fade. Hence our deceleration scenario.

Finally, the company's properties are specially developed and designed for the cultivation of cannabis. In other REIT sub-sectors, it is common for companies to adjust their portfolios by buying and selling properties (e.g., to achieve location diversification). The same may not be possible for IIPR, as its properties are too niche to attract widespread buying interest.

Conclusion

Innovative Industrial Properties is a unique REIT. Not only is it the only publicly-listed one in its category, but it's also one of the fastest-growing in the world. We believe that the company is poised to grow significantly over the next few years even if it undergoes significant revenue deceleration. As we showed, even under such a scenario, the company is set to deliver exceptional shareholder returns, including a potential compression is its valuation. The REIT's current growth is not only exceptional but also consistent as well.

However, the sector is new and has not matured yet, which means that the company could face significant risks, which are currently unknown. Still, we believe that the stock remains the best way to be invested in the sector. Instead of buying one of the producers, risking on its future success, one can buy what every single winning producer will eventually need: real estate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.