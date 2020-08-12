This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Fortune Brands’ (FBHS) stock price has increased ~25% since my previous article significantly outperforming S&P 500 (SPY). The company recently reported better than expected results with both its revenues and EPS beating estimates. The company reported revenues of $1.38 bn (down 8.6% yoy) beating sell-side estimates by $90 mn while its adjusted EPS came in at $0.94 easily beating the consensus of $0.59.

The company did an excellent job in terms of managing its costs and decremental margins for the quarter came in around just 12%. Even if we remove some of the temporary cost reductions and one-time items like healthcare benefits, decremental margins came around at ~20% which is at the lower end of the 20% to 30% guidance management provided last quarter, and is a very good performance considering the sudden nature of this shutdown.

Segmentwise, plumbing was flat year over year with a strong performance in the U.S. retail business and China. This is much better than what other competitors reported. For example, Masco (MAS) reported a 13% decline in its plumbing segment sales last quarter. This outperformance versus peers can be attributed to the company’s geographic exposure as well as a relatively resilient product portfolio. In terms of international exposure, Europe is a big part of Masco’s plumbing sales while China is the biggest international market for Fortune Brands. While most of Europe saw a shutdown at least for a part of the second quarter, China was open after taking steps to control coronavirus in the Q1 2020. Masco’s Spas business was greatly impacted by production shutdowns last quarter while Fortune Brands Plumbing Group doesn’t have Spas in its portfolio and didn’t see any disruptions from large scale closures and subsequent ramp-ups.

The segment margin performance was very impressive and segment operating income increased ~8% despite flat revenues. Adjusted segment margins increased 180 bps to an all-time high of 24.5%. There were some one-time items like lower promotional activity, reduced advertising/marketing spend, and lower input (brass, resins) and freight costs which helped the company’s margins last quarter. Some of these costs may come back but I believe the company can still post operating margins in 22% plus range going forward given some of the structural cost management has taken out of the business. This is above management’s long term goal of ~21% where the company has been over the last five years.

In doors and security segment, sales decreased ~9% in the quarter as the company’s door business experienced an abrupt slowdown in the first half of the quarter as homebuilders stopped work and the wholesaler channel de-stocked. In the second half of the quarter, business accelerated rapidly as markets reopened and new construction demand returned. Despite this demand volatility, the segment operating margins increased by 70 bps to 14.4% as the business operated at a high level of efficiency and the management’s performance on continuous improvement initiative was ahead of expectations.

There were a lot of worries surrounding the demand decline and pace of recovery in the company’s cabinet business as cabinets are a big-ticket item and usually take longer to recover coming out of the cycle. However, those concerns were proved misplaced, and even the company’s custom and semi-custom cabinets business (which has the highest price points in the segment) has returned to flat year over year growth in the month of July and its value cabinet business was up in high single-digit/ low double-digit range.

For Q2, the company’s cabinet business posted a 15% sales decline. However, the actual demand was down only 10% if we ignore disruptions from short-term shutdowns and coronavirus related absenteeism which increased the lead time. Operating margins for the cabinet segment was 8.2% which is respectable given the amount of volume losses and the impact of short term lockdowns.

Looking forward, management expects revenues in each of its three segments to increase year over year in the third quarter. The combined business has recovered from down 20% in April to flat in June and the momentum has continued in July. Even the company’s highest price point items – custom and semi-custom cabinets – have returned to flat year over year sales in July. So, this third-quarter target of a year over year growth in all segments looks easily achievable.

Further, around one-third of the company’s sales come from the new construction end market. Housing starts in April, May and June were down year over year. So, this part of the business was lagging behind. But I expect a significant uptick in housing starts in July and beyond as home builders have been reporting over 50% increase in net new orders in June and July in their recent earnings call. If the company’s sales returned to flat year over year in June despite a decline in the new housing starts in the month; growth will significantly improve July onwards with new-housing related sales coming back.

I believe new housing starts will jump in a big way in the back half of this year. Even if we assume the recent 50% increase in net new orders home builders are seeing is not sustainable (I believe it will sustain, but just being conservative) and will cool down a bit from here, a 25% to 30% increase in housing starts is easily possible. A 25% to 30% growth in the company’s new construction business can add between 8.25% to 9.90% growth to the company’s total sales [Calculation: New construction business is ~33% of total sales. It increasing by 25% adds 33%*0.25=8.25% to the total sales while it increasing by 30% adds 33%*0.30=9.90% of the total sales]. Sales were already flat in June. So, I am expecting high single-digit sales in the back half of this year from new housing strength alone.

The company’s total sales were down ~2% in the first half. If we assume even an 8% yoy growth in the back half, we have ~3% yoy sales growth for the whole year. While management hasn’t given guidance for this year, they have laid down a scenario analysis for this year where a 3% growth in topline could result in 14% margins for this year. This gives us $5,938 mn in revenues (3% growth over last year’s $5,765mn) and $831mn in operating profit (14% operating margins). Over the last five years, the company’s CAGR has been in mid to high single digits. As macros return to normal, I believe the company can see high single-digit revenue growth for the next year helped by easier comparisons in the first half. I have assumed 8% yoy sales growth for the next year.

Management has talked about 40% incremental margins on additional revenues in the back half of this year helped by recent cost cuts. I believe the company can see incremental margin in the similar range during the first half of the next year. For the back half of the next year incremental margins can be in the 20% range in line with historical range. This gives us ~30% incremental margins for the full year FY2021. According to my assumptions, the company will post $475 mn [=$6,413-$5,938] in incremental revenues for FY 2021. At 30% incremental margins this equates to $143 mn in incremental profit or $974 mn [= $831mn + $143mn] in total operating profits for FY2021.

Annualizing $22.2 mn interest expense from last quarter, we have ~$89 mn in annual interest cost. Assuming 25.20% tax rate (FY2019 rate) and the average share count at 138.8 mn (share count as per the last 10-Q), we get $4.06 and $4.77 as FY2020 and FY2021 EPS. (See table below).

My EPS estimates are much higher than the current sell-side estimates as my growth as well as incremental margin assumptions are higher than consensus. I believe there is a good chance that the company will continue to positively surprise the sell-side analysts. Before COVID-19, the stock was trading at a P/E of more than 20x. I believe the stock can trade at a P/E of ~20x in a normal macro environment. Applying a P/E of 20x to our FY2021 EPS estimate of $4.77, we get a target price of $95.4, which gives us ~18% upside from the current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.