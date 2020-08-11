8 Upcoming Dividend Increases

Eight increases for next week (up from five last week).

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. Any company can increase its dividend, but these companies have a history of annual increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 0 Contender 5 Challenger 3

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 7 1.21 10-Aug-20 13.64% Challenger J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 23 3.24 13-Aug-20 2.27% Contender Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 18 2.87 13-Aug-20 4.00% Contender Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company) (DUK) 16 4.62 13-Aug-20 2.12% Contender Kroger Company (KR) 15 2.05 13-Aug-20 12.50% Contender Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 11 0.51 13-Aug-20 3.33% Contender Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 7 2.19 13-Aug-20 9.09% Challenger MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 7 0.75 13-Aug-20 14.71% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent SWKS 0.44 0.5 13.64% SJM 0.88 0.9 2.27% ODC 0.25 0.26 4.00% DUK 0.945 0.965 2.12% KR 0.16 0.18 12.50% LAD 0.3 0.31 3.33% GCBC 0.11 0.12 9.09% MSCI 0.68 0.78 14.71%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High P/E Ratio % Off Low % Off High SWKS 145.34 67.9 149.49 32.35 111% Off Low 2% Off High SJM 111.14 91.88 125.62 16.24 21% Off Low 10% Off High ODC 36.23 27.51 38.8 17.02 27% Off Low 7% Off High DUK 83.51 62.13 103.79 16.53 34% Off Low 18% Off High KR 35.09 21.7 36.84 13.32 61% Off Low 4% Off High LAD 242.2 55.74 243.41 19.77 322% Off Low New High GCBC 21.94 15.01 30.25 9.94 44% Off Low 28% Off High MSCI 364.42 206.82 398.49 60.64 74% Off Low 8% Off High

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule DUK 4.62 3 3.7 3.5 2.9 8.1 SJM 3.24 6.1 6.8 7.2 9.7 10.4 ODC 2.87 4.3 4.5 4.7 5.4 7.6 GCBC 2.19 6.3 3.8 3.4 2.1 5.6 KR 2.05 13.2 10.1 12 12.6 14 SWKS 1.21 17.1 14.9 36.2 37.4 MSCI 0.75 31.3 36.1 69.5 70.3 LAD 0.51 4.4 7.8 14.3 14.8

Comments

I put all of the companies on the list along with the S&P 500 into my stock return calculator to see a hypothetical investment result. The original data went back to August of 2010. The slight problem was that Lithia Motors so violently beat everything else that it completely skewed the numbers. I'll include the screenshots in case you wanted to see the longer results for the other companies. What's funny is that MSCI itself returned over 1000% which was a monster investment.

So win goes to Lithia - and let's jump back to this time in 2015 to try to get a little bit of a better picture.

With the narrower time frame, MSCI was the strongest performer still averaging over a 40% return per year. Lithia Motors slowed down though still returned over 16% annually. GCBC and SWKS were in the next tranche around the 12% annual mark. Duke Energy offered the most dividends in the $2,600 range or 26% of your investment back through dividends.

MSCI still clearly pulled away from everybody else which makes it harder to see some of the other results. Kroger was the big loser over the past five years with both showing virtually no growth at all (less than 1% annual returns).

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.