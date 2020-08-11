Investment thesis

Ebro Foods (OTC:EBRPF) (OTCPK:EBRPY) is a defensive stock that has shown impressive growth in recent years. Still, the price has found it difficult to reach new highs since 2016 as a consequence of declining margins.

A poor performance in the United States as a result of a bad harvest season; the droughts that occurred across Thailand; Myanmar and Cambodia tariffs, and an increase in salinity in Spain that negatively impacted rice harvests in ~21-28% have hindered the company's growth since 2018, which reduced profit margins that already were showing a solid recovery since 2016, as commodity prices increased, but sales have achieved high growth figures throughout this period of time.

The company is in growth mode, maintaining a fixed dividend of €0.57 as the company is focused on acquisitions and marketing, which indeed is about ~€90M per year, as they execute its premiumization strategy to increase profit margins in the long term.

A brief overview of the company

Based in Madrid, Ebro Foods is the largest food company in Spain and a leading pasta and rice company worldwide, with a market cap of ~$3 billion. It was founded in 2000 as a result of the merger of Azucarera Ebro Agrícolas (a Spanish sugar company) and Puleva (a Spanish dairy company). The company resulting from the merger made a series of acquisitions related to rice and pasta, becoming the leader of pasta and rice we know today, getting to the point where they divested its sugar division in 2008 to Associated British Foods (OTCPK:OTCPK:ASBFY) and its dairy division to Lactalis in 2010, as they were not in line with the company's focus to become a leader in the rice and pasta market.

Source: Ebro Foods website

Today, the company is composed of 27 major subsidiaries, among which we find the US The New World Pasta Company or the famous French Panzani, among many others. These subsidiaries operate in line with its core business of pasta and rice. It has a strong presence in Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia. Even so, it is a company that has not made much noise, working quietly until becoming the world leader in the rice market and second in the pasta market.

Source: MarketWatch

Currently, the share price is trading at $21.20, which is near all-time highs of $24.94 in April 2018. This means that despite seeing an astounding sales increase over the years, the price is waiting until seeing profit margins stabilization.

Recent acquisitions and divestitures

In July 2019, Ebro Foods announced it would sell its subsidiary Alimentation Santé, which included three main brands: Celnat, Vegetalia y Satoki, to Midsona AB for €57,5 million with the aim of making a capital restructuration towards its premium business. Soon after, in August 2019, the company announced the acquisition of Tilda, a premium rice brand from The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) for $342M. Given the size of the buyout, this acquisition represents a major one. Tilda is a leading basmati rice company that packages all kinds of blends in its various formats, including steamed rice, dry wholegrain, basmati and quinoa mixes, etc. It also produces and sells rice bran oil. This capital restructuration will likely help Ebro Foods improve its operating margins over the long run, as Tilda represents a premium player in the basmati rice market in the UK, while globalization and the curiosity of the new generations for exotic food will play a very important role in the growth of Tilda's operations in the medium to long term throughout Europe and internationally. The purchase was mostly covered by debt. In the first semester of 2020, Tilda shown an astounding ~50% growth to €89,1M, which already represents approximately 10% of the company's sales.

A dividend waiting for margins to improve

The dividend has been stagnant at €0.57 for 4 consecutive years, and I believe that has scared off many investors who once bought shares in the company in the hope that it would increase them each year. A frozen dividend is not something that investors easily take as a positive measure for a company that was expected to increase them.

Data by YCharts

Anyway, I am going to try to decipher the strategy behind this €0.57 fixed dividend. Currently, the company offers a ~3% dividend yield. Since we are talking about a young, growing company, such yield seems appealing to me. If we add to this equation the fact that the company is a leader in two segments of the consumer market as basic, necessary and stable as rice and pasta, I could sleep peacefully at night having such a company as long as its balance sheet remains healthy and management employs a conservative approach in its growth strategies.

Taking the 2019 results as a reference, the company has a total dividend expense of €87.70M a year and €11.29M in interest expenses, totaling €98.99M. With a free cash flow of €252.07M, it doesn't look like the company is going to have big trouble continuing to pay the dividend. They even have room to increase it. That being said, we can conclude the dividend is safe. Recently, the company has seen its profit margins reduced due to increasing commodity prices. Nevertheless, its solid fundamentals remain intact, while sales have been increasing as the company has been making some acquisitions in the premium segment.

Data by YCharts

As a result of the recent acquisition of Tilda and CAPEX increases, the company significantly increased its debt exposure. As 2018 ended, the company held €704.62M in net debt, while it currently holds €949.68M, a 34.75% increase (although a little lower than the outstanding net debt that had at the beginning of 2020). Still, the leverage level is quite manageable, though it is increasingly becoming a priority for the management to reduce it. Considering the company's sales skyrocketed, I believe the company will be able to continue paying it down during the second semester of the year while maintaining an increased CAPEX. In this sense, I think investors should expect a large acquisition over the period.

Data by YCharts

When comparing to its peers, Ebro Foods maintains a very conservative position regarding debt. In the graph, we can see how the recent acquisition of Tilda has increased the ratio of debt used to finance the company's assets, but still at a very safe level. Even so, the company has already started a deleveraging process since the beginning of 2020, a process boosted by increased sales throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Sales

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Sales (in thousands) 2.120.722 2.461.916 2.459.246 2.473.381 2.613.947 2.813.298 Change +8.29% +16.09% -0.11% +0.57% +5.68% +7.63%

Source: Presentation of annual results

Sales have been increasing on a year-over-year basis at a CAGR 5.81%, which is a very generous figure considering that the business behind it is as basic as rice and pasta, making Ebro Foods a growth yet defensive stock, a mix that I love.

Also, even though the company is Spanish, only 6.16% of net income comes from Spain, while 50.99% comes from Europe. Countries outside Europe thus accounts for 42.84% of net income. This makes Ebro Foods a perfect option to diversify our dividend growth portfolio, without relying on a company that is too focused on the country where it is based.

Data by YCharts

Since 2013, EBIT margins have been declining, from ~14% to ~8-9% today. This has been the biggest burden that has made it difficult for the company to increase dividends and find new highs in share prices. In July 2019, the management announced they would stop producing for private labels in order to focus their manufacturing capacity in the most profitable brands. So far, the company has shown a new boost in EBIT margins from below 8% at the end of 2019 to 8.79% today. I believe that Tilda and the latest acquisitions, along with the strategy of focusing on its core brands, should help the company maintain over 10% EBIT margins in the medium term.

No share buybacks in sight

Data by YCharts

Since 2014, outstanding shares have been flat. Since Ebro Foods is still a very young company, it is not yet desirable to see the management committed to reducing the number of shares outstanding. What will most benefit shareholders at the moment are wise acquisitions in growth and premium segments, to see increasing sales, revenues, and a stable and healthy operating margin. Therefore, our shares will not provide us an increasing stake in the company, unless we reinvest the dividends.

H1 2020 results and what to expect

The current coronavirus pandemic crisis has increased demand for Ebro Foods products as people stockpiled food products with long expiration dates. Rice is a product that, if stored in ideal conditions, does not (practically) expire. Dried pasta, on the other hand, remains in good condition for 1 to 2 years. To cook these products, ingredients with long expiration dates are used: fried tomato, pasta sauces, grated cheeses, eggs, garlic, frozen prawns, and any other ingredient that can fit with pasta and rice, so Ebro Foods sells products that are perfect to store and combine with any ingredient.

During the first half-year, the company reported €1,669.41M in sales, a 23.04% increase year over year from €1,356.80M. That astounding increase in sales come followed by a 42.77% increase in EBITDA to €123.47M, boosted by increased margins.

Fortunately for Ebro Foods, the company has very little exposure to the foodservice market, which has reduced the impact that restaurant shutdowns worldwide has had on the company. However, commodity prices have increased along with the increase in demand, although slightly thanks to the fact that in the United States an improvement of around 20% is expected in harvests compared to last year. On the other hand, the company doesn't enjoy this tailwind from Europe, where harvests have been poor again.

As the company enjoys an increase in sales and profits resulting from this tailwind, its debt has been reduced by 5.02% to €949.68M during the last 6 months, and 14.18% on a year-over-year basis. This has been accomplished without touching its cash on hands of €458.37M. From here, the management has clarified that during the second semester they are planning a remarkable increase in CAPEX to promote organic growth.

Risks worth considering

Ebro Foods is a company that packages and distributes all kinds of rice and pasta through premium brands. This makes it highly dependent on commodity prices. These prices are highly dependent on supply-demand, so poor harvests can temporarily hurt the company's margins. The currently high prices of commodities make this an opportunity before they stabilize. If we buy Ebro Foods today, we would be buying it with the consequences of this risk priced in.

Private label competition is another risk to consider while we are invested in consumer packaged goods companies like Ebro Foods. Traditionally, the company has manufactured products for private labels across Europe, but in 2019, Antonio Hernández Callejas, CEO of Ebro Foods, announced they would stop supplying them with the aim of increasing the profitability of the company through higher profit margins.

Source: Statista

In Europe, private label accounts for a high percentage of populations, a trend that has been increasing since the financial crisis of 2007-2008 took place.

Another risk to be aware of is the fact that a widespread second wave of coronavirus could temporarily depress the share price while the company's long-term prospects improve as a result of another temporary increase in sales by people who stores your products. The risk here is a potential lost opportunity, but is a risk we will face no matter what stock we buy today since it is a macroeconomic risk beyond our reach.

Conclusions

Ebro Foods is a Spanish leading rice and pasta company that deserves a place in any investor looking for stable dividends. For the past three years, the company has maintained a fixed dividend of €0.57 per year and refused to increase it. The reasons behind this frozen dividend are decreasing margins as a consequence of increasing commodity prices. To compensate for declining margins, the company has been steadily increasing sales through acquisitions of premium brands. The recent crisis of the coronavirus pandemic together with the fact that the company has stopped producing for store brands has slightly increased margins while sales have soared. This fact will allow the company to continue with its strategy while reducing its debt to digest the Tilda purchase. This strategy should ultimately help stabilize profit margins while sales keep increasing. Once commodity prices return to normal, the company could see a very significant increase in its net income and start to increase dividends.

In addition to a strategy that I believe will be successful, we must not forget that we are talking about a leader in the rice and pasta business, two businesses highly necessary to feed the world's population. So in my case I would be very happy with a ~ 3% dividend yield while the company executes its plan.

New mandatory lockdowns may boost sales and margins in the short term as it happened during the first wave, meaning that the company is a coronavirus-friendly one. Could a new wave take place and more governments were forced to confine their populations, Ebro Foods will see its sales increase, improving its room for maneuver during its premiumization plan to stabilize margins and make the increase in sales that have taken place during the few last years profitable.

For these reasons, I consider that Ebro Foods deserves a space in our dividend growth portfolios. I think the strategy will help the company to keep a ~10% EBIT margin and even get over it. This would enable the company to increase dividends on a yearly basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.