In the 101 days since I published my cautious piece about CSX Corp. (CSX), the shares have returned just under 15% against a gain on the S&P 500 of about 19.4%. I thought I'd look in on the name again and try to determine whether now's a good time to add to my position or not. I'll try to answer that question by looking at traffic data, the financial history here, and by looking at the stock itself. I'll also update the option trade that I recommended previously because I love taking any opportunity to brag.

For those who missed the title of this article and who didn't bother to read the bullet points above, I'll come right to the thesis statement. I think these shares are now wildly overpriced and I'll sell my shares now as a result. I think there's something strange about a world where a stock trades at a significant premium to normal during a global economic crisis. While I'm selling my shares, I'm going to maintain my short put position. I can afford to do this because I've generated significant premia from selling puts on this name. If they are "put" to me, the net price will be very attractive, so I'll be quite happy with that situation. That's not the case for people coming to this company for the first time, unfortunately. For that reason, I'll not recommend a specific short put here. Try to contain your shock.

Business Update

In order to put the company's current valuation in context, I thought it would be interesting to look at the most recent traffic figures and compare them to the same time last year. These figures are delivered raw by the AAR via CSX, but just like I did for yesterday's Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) article, I've compiled them into categories that I think make sense. You're welcome.

As one might expect, different parts of the business did... differently. I'd say there were no parts of the business that were "good", but there, certainly, were parts that were "bad" and "ugly." In my estimation, farm and food-related products, primary forest, and "various" were merely "bad." These dropped just under 4.5% and 2.39%, and 4.23% respectively. Unfortunately, in this case, if it isn't "bad", it's "ugly." Specifically, both energy and motor vehicles were down 26% and 36% respectively. "Metals and related" was also somewhat ugly in that it was down just over 12%.

Blending all of this together resulted in a drop of just under 15% as of the 32nd week of the year relative to the same time in 2019. This obviously makes sense in light of what's going on with the wider world, and none of this slowdown in demand can be blamed on management in my view. Most interesting now is whether the stock price reflects this reduction in demand.

Source

Financial Snapshot

Given the drop in business over the past year, it shouldn't come as a shock that the first six months of 2020 were weaker than the same period a year ago. The problem is that the drop in revenue outpaced the drop in carload traffic slightly, suggesting that the reduced traffic was higher margin business. Also, worth noting is the fact that profits declined at a faster pace year over year than did revenue. I'm usually impressed with the railroad's ability to contain costs, but this didn't happen in this instance.

As people who read my previous work on CSX know, I think the dividend is very well protected here, and there's very little risk of a dividend cut or suspension. I think the dividend will inevitably act as price support at some level. In spite of the slowdown in business, I'd certainly be happy to buy more of these shares at the right price. It's now time to look at the stock as a thing distinct from this business...

Source: Company filings

The Stock

It's that time again, dear reader, where I reveal that I'm actually not that full of fresh ideas and insightful turns of phrase. I'll give you time to recover from that revelation. It's challenging to express this idea differently because it's a very old and very simple one. Over the long term, an investor's return is largely a function of the price paid for a given asset. For that reason, I need to spend some time writing about the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. As I suggested above, I will only buy stocks that I deem to be "cheap" relative to the cash flows that they'll produce over time. I'm certainly comfortable with CSX's drop in business over the past year, but I'll demand to be compensated for that drop with a more attractive valuation. Here's a graph of the recent PE history for this firm.

Source: YCharts

In my view, this is alarming because the shares are about 29% more expensive on a PE basis now than they were prior to the economic body blow the world is currently suffering. I understand that stocks are very long-dated assets, but any undergraduate student of finance can tell you that the "near years" have a significant impact on valuations. In my view, this relative shift in valuations makes no sense. The stock may move higher in the short term, but I think an investor with a long-time horizon would be wise to avoid these shares at these levels.

Options Update

In my two previous articles on CSX, I recommended selling the January 2021 puts with a strike of $62.50. I sold the first batch of these for $2.30 and the second batch for ~$6.35 each. In spite of the loss of significant time value, these are currently bid-asked at $2.29-$2.63. I am still willing to buy these shares at a net price in the high $50s, so I'll do nothing at this point. My inaction is related to the fact that I consider these win-win trades. If the shares drop about 16%, and they're put to me at a net price in the high $50s, that'll be a win for me. If the puts expire worthlessly, that'll bring my total put premia received on this name to about $23 and I'll call that a win also. Since I consider the shares to be overpriced at the moment, I think there's a better than average chance that the shares will be "put" to me.

Usually, I offer a short put trade for companies that I'd be willing to buy at lower prices. Given that I think the stock will likely drop between now and next January, I can't recommend selling puts at strike prices that generate significant premia. For that reason, I would recommend staying on the sidelines at the moment. If and when the shares drop, I'll certainly offer an opinion about which puts make sense to sell.

Conclusion

To repeat, I think this is a fine business and it'll be around for decades if not centuries. I think the dividend is very well covered, and I think there's a chance that it'll grow over time. The problem is the stock. I think the case of CSX is an interesting example of investor optimism run rampant. It's very reasonable to assume that we'll get a vaccine, and that life will normalise beginning next year. That said, there have been profound economic damage and, in my view, it'll take some time for "main street" to recover. We should all remember that we depend on the main street for profits. To suggest that 2021 will be some magical time that will wipe away all of the damage wrought by this virus is magical thinking in my view. Investing is first and foremost about protecting capital by mitigating risk where possible. As far as CSX stock is concerned, at the moment, investors are paying too many units of risk for the likely future returns here. For that reason, I don't think it's prudent to remain long at this point and I'll be taking my gains on CSX stock. As I stated earlier, I'm going to keep my short puts. I would recommend other investors do the same because a loss of X is a great deal more emotionally painful than a gain of X is pleasurable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm technically long, but I won't be for long. I'm neither adding to nor reducing the size of my short put position here.