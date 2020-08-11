I recommend OXY as an excellent tool for trading only.

The company was forced to write down $6.47 billion on the value of its oil and gas assets.

Occidental Petroleum's 2Q '20 total revenues and others were $2.976 billion, down 33.6% from a year ago, and down 53.8% sequentially.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Occidental Petroleum (OXY) released its second-quarter 2020 results on August 10, 2020. It was a brutal wake-up call after the company was forced to write down $6.47 billion on the value of its oil and gas assets partially covered by a $1.47 billion in an income tax benefit.

The company is also enhancing its monthly cash flow by about $106 million when Brent is below $45 per barrel (three-way collars).

The investment thesis is still tricky with OXY, and I do not think it is judicious to invest long term in the company. Too many skeletons in the closet. The debt issue is a massive negative for shareholders, and commodity prices are not helping.

Hence, the best answer is to trade short term the stock and take advantage of the oil related volatility. Oil prices will probably hover within a tight range for the next few years with low demand.

Occidental Petroleum - 2Q '20 Quarterly Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Occidental Petroleum 2Q '19 3Q '19 4Q '19 1Q '20 2Q '20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 4.48 5.87 6.80 6.45 2.98 Net Income in $ Million 632 -912 -1,339 -2,232 -8.35 EBITDA $ Million 2,028 1,466 1,715 499 -5.87 estimated by Fun trading EPS diluted in $/share 0.84 -1.08 -1.50 -2.49 -9.12 Operating cash flow in $ Million 2,013 2,405 2,009 1,339 360 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1,268 1,766 2,293 1,728 689 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 745 639 -284 -389 -329 estimated by Fun Trading Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 1.75 4.84 3.03 2,021 1,213 Long-term debt in $ Billion 10.27 47.61 38.24 38.52 38.49 Dividend per share in $ 0.79 0.79 0.79 0.79 0.01 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 749.5 847.7 894.7 896.7 915.5 Oil Production 2Q '19 3Q '19 4Q '19 1Q '20 2Q '20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 741 1,155 1,402 1,416 1,406 Global liquid price (world) ($/b) 58.91 56.26 56.21 47.08 23.17 Global Natural gas price (world) ($/Mbtu) 0.23 1.25 1.63 1.18 1.10

Source: Occidental Petroleum and Morningstar

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net debt and Oil & Gas Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and others were down to $2.98 billion in 2Q '20

Occidental Petroleum's 2Q '20 total revenues and others were $2.976 billion, down 33.6% from a year ago, and down 53.8% sequentially.

Note: Occidental Petroleum completed the acquisition of Anadarko on August 8, 2019. A comparison with preceding quarters should be taken with this consideration in mind.

The company's loss was $8,353 million, or $9.12 per share, in 2Q '20, compared to a gain of $632 million, or $0.84 per share, a year earlier. The loss was due to non-cash impairment charges due to the fall of energy prices, which negatively affected the value of the company's assets. Occidental Petroleum is not the only oil company forced to write down its oil and gas assets due to lower commodity prices.

The adjusted loss attributable to common stockholders is $1.76 per diluted share.

Note: Net sales revenues were $2,928 million in Q2 '20.

The results were slightly below analysts' expectations.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $329 million in 2Q '20

Free cash flow was a loss of $329 million in 2Q '20, compared to a profit of $745 million in 2Q '19. The yearly free cash flow ("TTM") is a loss of $363 million.

The free cash flow is obtained by subtracting CapEx to cash from operating activities. Occidental Petroleum changed quickly from generating free cash flow last year to now posting a regular loss.

3 - Quarterly Production was 1,406K Boep/d in 2Q '20

The total output was 1,406K Boep/d in 2Q '20. The US operations accounted for about 72.3% of the company's total production. OXY's production was up sequentially or 21.4%. Below are presented the details:

Oil NGL NG Gulf of Mexico 118 10 14 US Onshore Permian Resources 258 108 99 Permian EOR 105 27 9 DJ Basin 107 78 127 Other domestic 15 7 34 International 157 38 95 TOTAL in K Boep/d 760 268 378

Not including Ghana production.

From Presentation data

Note: Production in 2Q '20 excludes Ghana discontinued production.

Realized oil prices in 2Q '20 were $22.17 per barrel compared to $58.91 per barrel in 2Q '19. Natural gas was $1.10 per Mcf, down sequentially from $0.23 per Mcf.

Oil and Gas price history:

Total production in the Permian Basin includes the Permian Resources and the Permian EOR.

Note: The total production in the USA is 1,176k Boep/d. It includes South Texas and now the Gulf of Mexico, the DJ Basin in Colorado, and others (please see table).

1 - Permian Resources output increased to 465k Boep/d

2 - Permian EOR output was stable at 141K Boep/d.

Note: OXY is the first producer in the Permian basin but will probably be supplanted by Chevron (NYSE:CVX) after it acquires Noble (NASDAQ:NBL). The total production is now 606K Boep/d in 2Q '20, which represents 43.1% of the total output for the second quarter of 2020.

Details for the domestic production segment below:

Guidance 3Q 2020 and Full-year 2020

Source: Presentation

Occidental Petroleum expects to spend $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion in 2020, well below the $6.36 billion it spent in 2019. The CapEx of $2.5 billion is below the minimum CapEx of $2.9 billion needed to maintain production going forward. The first consequence is that Q3 production will be down to 1,225K Boep/d or 12.9% sequentially.

In the US onshore, Occidental expects to operate one rig in the Permian Basin this year and no rig in the Rocky Mountains.

4 - Net debt is $37.3 billion at the end of June 2020

The debt is a problematic matter for Occidental Petroleum, especially with lower oil prices that reduced the asset's values considerably for sale.

Below are the near-term debt maturities and the financial strategy to address the short-term maturities.

From the Presentation.

The big issue is that the company has about $9 billion of notes maturing between 2021 and 2022. So far, OXY managed to refinance the 2021 debt and expects selling about $2 billion in assets.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short term)

The Houston-based Occidental Petroleum surprised the market with massive writedowns of its assets, wiping out over 40% of their value in response to oil prices collapse.

The issue is that the enormity of the debt has been amplified many folds by this necessary move. A majority of the impairment was applied to the company's domestic onshore acreage and the Gulf of Mexico.

Another dilutive element is that Buffett received dividend in shares, and the outstanding share count is climbing.

The main issue is still the debt load. The problem is both its size relative to the assets and the amount maturing over the next three years.

As I said in my preceding article, the debts maturing in 2021 and 2022, plus an almost $1 billion in bonds maturing in 2036 that could be a repurchase in October, is still putting pressure on the company, even if the total debt has been refinanced recently.

The issue is that Occidental Petroleum needs oil prices in the $40s to be able to take care of the debt, and any weakness would put the company in a difficult situation. Thus, increasing the risk from a long-term investor's perspective.

Technical Analysis (short term)

OXY is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern with resistance around $16.50 and support around $15.50. The short-term strategy is to sell about 40% of your position at or above $16.50 and eventually buy back slowly below $15.50.

Longer term, I see strong lower support around $12.25, assuming a bearish oil price, but it is not likely now. I recommend adding on any weakness below $15.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term OXY.