Despite the resounding benefits of the Allergan merger in full view now, AbbVie (ABBV) has fallen back to $92 providing another dip-buying opportunity. My investment thesis has long supported the misunderstood huge earnings boost from the merger. Even at these levels, the stock trades for a pittance of the potential based on 2021/2022 earnings levels.

Image Source: AbbVie website

Pre-COVID Levels

Going into the merger completion in May, investors knew that the Allergan side of the business would take a hit from COVID-19. In total, the biopharma estimates that $900 million in revenues were impacted during the quarter. The good news is that the new AbbVie is already back to business close to previous targets:

Overall, COVID had a substantial impact on second quarter reported revenues with an estimated net unfavorable impact of more than $900 million. However, by the end of June the total business had recovered to more than 90% of pre-COVID levels.

In total, the company reported Q2 revenues of $10.43 billion. Revenues beat analyst estimates by $290 million, but the inclusion of Allergan at the start of the merger on May 8 made the numbers difficult to analyze.

In reality, investors needs to review this table showing the actual historical quarterly trend analysis. The combined revenues peaked in Q4'19 at $12.9 billion with the Immunology category actually growing about $150 million by Q2'20. Aesthetics, Eye Care and other categories have seen revenues down substantially.

Source: AbbVie Q2'20 earnings release

As the beaten-down categories catch up to more normalized sales levels, the analyst community appears comfortable with AbbVie topping last Q4 sales estimates by up to $800 million. The stock will rise as these sales growth numbers are hit.

With business already normalizing as Q2 ended, investors can easily play a very attractive investment story here. The stock has sold off once topping $100 providing the opportunity to get into AbbVie after the merger close with Allergan.

Due to some of the market hiccups for the Aesthetics business, the market has probably already forgotten about the $2 billion in synergies from the market. With a new share count of 1.8 billion, the company automatically drops $1 into EPS just from synergies alone by 2023.

In addition, the company sees an immediate $0.70 accretion from closing the deal with a large portion of the deal value via cheap debt. These benefits have 2020 EPS jumping to $10.46 and 2022 estimates up to $13.72. Several analysts have EPS estimates topping $14 for the year.

Data by YCharts

The loss of exclusivity on Humira in 2023 remains a big issue, but the biopharma has a strong drug pipeline to offset those lost sales. Sales for Humira were at 46% of Q2 sales and the rebound of Allergan sales will place the drug at below 4x% of total sales in 2H similar to the Q4'19 levels.

Sustainable Dividend

The biggest issue with the biopharma is the mountain of debt now on the balance sheet to complete the Allergan deal. The new entity ended the quarter with $81 billion in net debt and the large dividend does restrict the amount of annual debt repayments.

AbbVie has already repaid $7 billion worth of debt with plans to end 2021 with a total repayment of $15 billion to $18 billion. As the company achieves debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage levels of 2.5x, the stock should continue to rally and place any debt concerns in the rear-view mirror.

While the dividend yield has sat at far higher levels in the last couple of years, the 5.1% yield is still very attractive. The yield was consistently lower pre-2019.

Data by YCharts

Even with Humira LOE issues, analysts still have AbbVie replacing enough of those revenues for steady rate EPS in the $12+ range. Revenues are expected to stabilize at current levels as new and growing drugs such as Skyrizi, Rinvoq, Imbruvica, Venclexta, Vraylar and Ubrelvy grow enough to replace lost Humira sales.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the recent dip in AbbVie provides another solid entry point. The COVID-19 impact to the Allergan business will pass and allow the combined company to grow sales in 2H. The stock remains on pace to generate a 2022 EPS approaching $14 while the stock only trades at $92, or only 6.6x EPS estimates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.