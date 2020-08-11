At 23x forward earnings the company looks fairly priced. With tough comps ahead, we believe there is not enough margin of safety.

With so much growth in their pockets this year, the company now has the challenge to retain those new and recurring customers in their channels.

Tractor Supply's (TSCO) impressive first-quarter results were dwarfed by an amazing second quarter. The company grew net sales by 35% with comparable store sales of 30.5%, compared to their prior-year period, exceeding the outlook given during their first-quarter conference call which called for sales growth of 24% to 29%, and comparable sales growth of 20% to 25%.

To keep up with increasing customer volume, the company had to hire 5,000 new team members and open a new mixing center in Florida to increase its distribution capacity. We believe the executive team is also doing the right thing by sharing the profits with their frontline employees. The company increased wages across all stores and distribution centers by $1 for all hourly workers, offering health care and benefits to part-time team members, and making 2,000 frontline managers at stores and distribution centers eligible to receive annual restricted stock units. These actions are definitely a boost to morale and work culture that could pay dividends down the line. Shareholders in TSCO are also benefitting from strong results via a dividend increase of 14% to $0.40 per quarter, from $0.35 not including any gains in the share price.

The company also started rolling out curbside pickup, same-day and next-day delivery options, relaunched its website, and launched its new mobile app starting in July. They also started offering the option to shoppers of buying online and pick-up in store. The growth in e-commerce for the quarter ended was in the "triple-digits" (management didn't disclose a concrete number).

With so much growth in their pockets this year, the company now has the challenge to retain those new and recurring customers in their channels. In order to do that, the company is focusing on efforts to increase productivity at stores, so team members can spend the majority of their working hours helping customers.

TSCO is guiding for net sales growth of 16% to 22% and comp sales growth of 12% to 18% for their third-quarter, lower than recent trends but still at impressive rates. However, management still feels uncertain about the long-term outlook thus is not giving full-year guidance.

We believe TSCO is an excellent business and deserves to trade at a premium. From a valuation perspective, the company is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 23x, which is not exuberant considering their growth rate. We believe the company is going to have a tough comp to beat in 2021 and any slow-down in growth could deflate expectations, which could cause their earnings multiple to contract. We are keeping our neutral view on the company and would wait for a better entry point.

Results were favorably impacted by increased volume and wallet share

Strong top-line performance in their third quarter was driven by a comparable transaction count increase of 14.6% and a comparable average ticket increase of 15.8%. The increase in average ticket size was the result of strong outdoor seasonal sales such as in big-ticket items like lawnmowers, pressure washers, and trailers. The company believes the increase in transaction count was due to trip consolidation, better omnichannel adoption, and strong product offerings.

Gross profit margins saw an increase of 155 basis points in their third quarter to 36.4% compared to their prior year. The increase in gross profit margins was due to strong demand across all products while lowering the amount of promotional and discount items. As a result of strong demand, the company saw a decline of 8.4% in average inventory per store, clearing the path to a less promotional environment in the second half:

As you just heard Seth mention, our inventory is in its cleanest shape. And so we anticipate some less offseason transition or clearance. The key drivers of product mix and promotional may not have as strong of a benefit in the second half, but we do continue to think that there's benefit from both of those and the opportunity we have with good, solid, clean inventory going into it. - Q2 call

Management was very optimistic about its customer acquisition strategy, which included a shift in marketing spend from print media to more digital and national TV. The company did 5 new commercials in a span of 4 months. The transition to TV advertising is a good signal that the company is already at the point of enough scale to achieve a good return on investment from a national advertising campaign.

The company stressed the point in their conference call that new customers (for which they gained 3.3M during the quarter) are becoming repeat customers; and they are gaining market share as these customers start consolidating their shopping trips into TSCO, due to their strong product selection which ranges from pet food to apparel:

We think that we are benefiting from trip consolidation there. Instead of customers going to a stand-alone apparel or retailer and they get about that 1 or 2 items and do they really want to kind of take on that kind of safety kind of element, they're coming into Tractor Supply. And then you go around on pet feed. There, we think we're taking share from some of our farm and ranch competitors, who maybe are having more difficulty getting access to product right now. - Q2 call

The company is betting on improved efficiencies to grow its bottom line

Asked specifically about the possibility for TSCO to positively comp in 2021 during their conference call, management answered the question by pointing to their store efficiency strategy moving forward. We believe it's the right answer, as expecting double-digit growth for the next year might be pushing the envelope too much. The company now needs to focus on customer retention and drive better efficiencies, both actions under their control, which can help boost EPS even in a flat revenue environment.

In that regard, TSCO announces a new initiative to improve merchandising efficiency at their stores which they named FAST (Field Activity Support Team), consisting of 1,500 team members focusing on improving store-specific measures:

And as you know, right now, we use existing labor in our stores to execute that. It's again, tried and true across retail. When you could aggregate a team and have them focused solely on those executions and those tasks, they are efficient, you get more efficient because they're putting together -- they're doing the same reset across 15, 20 stores at a time. - Q2 call

TSCO also believes it could increase their side lot productivity, which management estimates is below the chain average. Better use of their side lot can increase higher sales per square foot and they are currently piloting the idea in 75 stores. The company is also initiating a new interior space productivity program called Project Fusion, which aims to increase the customer experience in their mature stores.

The Bottom Line

With new stimulus aid coming, TSCO might enjoy another short-term tailwind that could benefit third-quarter sales. With so many activities restricted due to COVID-19 and social distancing rules, management believes that consumer spending that was tied to travel and entertainment is now shifting to DIY projects and self-reliant lifestyle improvements. Management also noticed an uptick in pet adoptions during the pandemic.

The company clearly states that strong revenue growth can be divided (in broad terms) between transitory factors, such as stimulus checks and COVID-19 lifestyle changes; and more permanent factors, such as trip consolidation, new and re-engaged customers and rural revitalization trends. That said, management roughly estimates that half of their growth can be attributed to the latter camp and therefore is sustainable:

We believe that nearly half of the Q2 comparable store sales growth can be attributed to structural tailwinds, giving us a sustainable opportunity for growth. - Q2 call

Looking at the glass half empty, we believe that TSCO can see some growth headwinds in the future, as they already collected the low hanging fruit. To restart growth at double-digit rates would now depend on store openings, increasing their retail footprint and addressable market.

At 23x forward earnings the company looks fairly priced. That said, with so much growth already in their pockets, and tough comps ahead, we believe there is not enough margin of safety to feel bullish on TSCO. We maintain our neutral position in the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.