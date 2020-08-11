Gold: A Giant Awakens

Since 2013, central banks have been able to sell short on the paper markets to depress the price of gold and silver, while helping retain the value of the US.

With the fundamentals of the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic and the political failure in the United States to control it, gold is rising fast. Since 2013, central banks have been able to sell short on the paper markets to depress the price of gold and silver, while helping retain the value of the US dollar. That ability collapsed in March 2020 with the pandemic. Now, gold and silver are rising to find their true value as determined by supply and demand.

History in the Making

As we move into the $2,000 handle in gold and close in on $2,100, it has moved upward rather quickly when you look at the period of time since the March 16 low of $1,450.90. We are currently at $2,081, making new highs. This is a spectacular historic move that has begun to adjust to the intrinsic value of the mean price of gold, which has been completely suppressed and manipulated since 2013. In 2011, we saw a high of $1,900. The market began a downtrend counterintuitive to the economic situation at the time, and since 2013, we began to see what has been categorized as predator selling.

In September 2012, they eliminated the uptick rule for futures contracts in the financial markets and it opened the door to manipulation by algorithms to aggressively short the market. If you go back and do a little research into the open interest of the shorts since then, central banks and big institutions were able to control the price of gold by shorting paper futures contracts that did not exist. One of the things that futures contracts allow you to do is to speculate, usually, when you do not have the actual product to deliver to the market. You enter into an obligation when you enter into a futures contract by committing to deliver a certain amount of that commodity supply upon the contract's expiration if you get called in. Since 2013, the metals markets were manipulated particularly by commercial and central bank selling with no intentions to deliver the product but to simply manipulate the price lower to their benefit. The price of gold and precious metals was manipulated and price discovery was distorted.

In 2013, central banks began a bearish campaign to scare investors out of the gold market, suppress the price of gold, and keep the US dollar strong. There is no one bigger than the central banks in terms of cash leverage, so they were able to sell ten to one in the paper market against actual supplies without ever having to consider delivering that supply, which was lucky for them because the gold underlying those contracts didn't exist.

In a recent interview, Terry Lynch, CEO of Chilean Metals Inc., stated the following:

Patrick MontesDeOca, CEO Equity Management Academy asked about the manipulation in the metals markets since 2008. He asked Lynch how he has survived during this time of price suppression. "We have a lot of great assets in the company, but we haven't done a lot to move them forward," given the prices, Lynch said. He was about ready to leave the business in March last year. He started a campaign called Save Canadian Mining. It is very difficult for individual investors to make money. Most traders are overseas, selling short, and in many cases, thousands of trades every day via artificial intelligence. They look for weak positions, which is easy to do in mining and hammer down mining company stocks. Lynch hired a gold mine research authority to look into the structure of trading for mining shares. A tick test was that until 2012 if you wanted to short a stock, it had to be going up, day over day. Therefore, people could not pile onto deals and push companies into oblivion. It then became a hole in the system. Lynch paid for some research on the Toronto mining stocks. If you looked at day 1 of October 2012, the market index was 100 and the currency index was 100. Now, in late February 2020, the commodity index is off about 7%. The stock index was off 65%. Historically, the stock price is usually somewhat over the commodity index. Now, you have to triple every mining stock on average to get back to where it was. Lynch asked how any company could raise money with such a situation. "I am just a pissed off investor," Lynch said.

Lynch spoke with Eric Sprott and other significant players and institutions, such as TXX, Ontario Prospectors, and mining associations wanting to reform the market.

The manipulators were able to bring the price of gold from the $1,900 high in September 2011 to a low of about $1,050. A low of about $1,167 which was made on August 13, 2018, and we're now trading at $2,081.20. If you are any kind of technical analyst, you can see this rounding saucer bottom that's being built in the market long term. You can see that the market is breaking out of resistance levels, with this acceleration from about $1,789 to the high today of $2,081.80.

Trading Suggestions

We have three main trends that we look at using the VC PMI, the daily, weekly, and monthly. We try to see the relationship of the price between the daily, weekly, and monthly charts.

The blue levels are $2,030 and $2,007, which are indicating the daily levels of support. The weekly average price right underneath this number is $1,973, so by incorporating the daily data into the weekly data, we see where the market is in relation to the daily and weekly numbers. What we see is that the first target for the monthly is $2,071, which has been completed, so this signal has gone neutral.

We are using the VC PMI's artificial intelligence to identify the signals. The monthly signal is telling us that the first target was met and that the second target of $2,148 has been activated, unless it closes below $2,071, which would negate this bullish signal. The AI suggests that you do not buy the high. The probabilities are turning against buying the high even though gold is now trading above the monthly level of $2,071, which has been activated as support. This activates the Sell 2 target of $2,148, which is highly possible. The VC PMI tells you that buying at the Sell 1 to the Sell 2 level has just a 10% to 5% probability of success. Those are the levels to sell if you are long or go short.

We've taken profits here on the monthly and we're waiting for a short trigger to be activated on the monthly. A close below $2,073 is going to activate a daily short trigger. The VCPMI is a systematic methodology that uses mean reversion trading to identify the extreme levels of the supply and demand for each trading session. It gives you a five-level structure that identifies the average price and two extremes above that average and two extreme levels below that average price. Those levels then guide your trading.

We are trading off the Sell 1 daily level of $2,073. This is a pretty hefty price especially when we're looking at gold just a couple of months ago trading at $1,450. This has been an amazing rally and beginning to reflect the fundamental picture that probably is the most bullish that we have seen in the history of the financial markets. We are dealing with a completely new situation that we've never dealt with before economically, politically, and scientifically; it's a big challenge to deal with the pandemic.

The market has reached a level where it's extremely overbought and although much higher prices are in the cards I hope that we're able to maybe get a little bit of a correction so that we can relieve some of that upward pressure. It would also give us another opportunity to go net long again. I'm trading the markets up and down in the short term, but I'm building a long-term position.

How to apply the VC PMI to identify trigger points

We day trade the futures contract using the VC PMI and we position ourselves for a swing or position trade using instruments like NUGT and JNUG, as well as other ETFs and indices. We use the futures contracts to give a directional signal of where the trend momentum will unfold. We use the VCPMI to extrapolate the extreme levels above and below the mean.

