I believe buying today will result in a yield-on-cost of 8%+ within a year and 9%+ in a decade.

Management continues to lean toward industrial (i.e. warehouse and distribution), discount retail, and quick service restaurant properties for future acquisitions, while wanting to decrease exposure to office and casual restaurants.

The market has punished Vereit for its ~21% allocation to restaurants, but rent collection has actually held up reasonably well, with 85% of contractual rent paid in Q2.

Investment Thesis

Vereit Inc. (VER) is a net lease real estate investment trust that owns a large and diversified portfolio of mostly single-tenant properties across the United States. Its $14.7 billion portfolio is mostly made up of retail properties (2,068 total) and restaurants (1,536), with smaller industrial (147 properties) and office (75 properties) segments.

The following article is a follow-up to May 22nd's "The High Yield Comeback Kid," which detailed VER's past as American Realty Capital and how it has transformed itself by strengthening its balance sheet and distilling its portfolio. Over the past five years, VER has been a net seller while deleveraging from 6.9x net debt to EBITDA to 5.8x (normalized).

The company's basic business model is to use a combination of low-cost debt, retained cash flow, and proceeds from dispositions to continually reposition and revivify its portfolio. It sells either vacant properties with zero rental income or high-quality properties leased to investment grade tenants with flat leases and little to no remaining upside in order to recycle the proceeds into higher-yielding assets. With interest rates on newly issued debt below 3.5% and the ability to sell fully valued properties at cap rates between 5-6%, the company appears to have the capacity to generate AFFO growth without much equity issuance at all.

Combining this business model with strong rent collection stats and conservative financial management, VER appears to be positioned for low single-digit AFFO growth in the years ahead. As I'll show below, that bodes well for the company's dividend.

Mid-Year Update

As a quick refresher, VER has a highly diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, industrial, and office properties. Here's the breakdown:

Source: VER Q2 Presentation

Among the top 24 tenants by rent are some familiar names. In fact, almost all of them are national, highly recognizable corporate brands and businesses:

Source: VER Q2 Presentation

CEO Glenn Rufrano explained on the Q2 conference call that the company expects its office exposure to decline over time (from the current 17% to between 10% and 15%), while management will be paying close attention to its casual dining and entertainment properties to assess whether the current downturn is secular or merely cyclical in nature. Based on comments made during the call, it seems that the company will lean increasingly toward industrial as well as discount retail and quick service restaurants (fast food) when it comes to shaping its future portfolio.

VER collected 85% of contractual Q2 rents, with 3.2% deferred and 4% combining rent deferrals and/or abatements in exchange for lease extensions.

Source: VER Q2 Presentation

Rent collection was even stronger in July, at 91% of contractual rent. Deferral periods range between 2 and 4 months, with repayment due by the end of 2021. And for the agreements with lease extensions, the weighted average lease term ("WALT") rose by around five years, which brought the WALT for the overall portfolio from 8.3 to 8.5 years.

Source: VER Q2 Presentation

Notice also that rent collection for restaurants jumped up 12 points from June to July, which seems to suggest that recovery for restaurants is in process. This recovery can also be seen in VER's percentage of open restaurants. On May 15th, only 57% of restaurants were fully open and operating. As of July 27th, 87% were.

Source: VER Q2 Presentation

Moreover, between retail and restaurants, the weighted average rent coverage ratio is adequate at 2.5x.

Occupancy stood at 98.8% at the end of the quarter. Also, VER recaptured 94% of prior rents on renewal leases, adding contractual rent escalations to many formerly flat leases. A rent recapture rate of 94% isn't bad, but it isn't great either. Net lease peer, Realty Income (O), regularly recaptures 98-102% of rent on lease rollovers. But then again, O has a much higher percentage of leases that already have rent escalations built into leases. Perhaps VER had to give up some rent in the short term in order to add regular rent bumps down the road.

Another piece of good news is that management believes rent collected from restaurant tenants that received Paycheck Protection Program loans to be very small. That is, most of that rent collected from the restaurants was not paid merely out of funds from PPP, which bodes well for continued collections after those funds run out. What's more, despite 6.3% of leases (by rent) expiring next year, only 0.8% of total rent is from restaurants with leases expiring in 2021.

The bulk of expiring leases come from office and industrial tenants, and Chief Operating Officer Paul McDowell commented on the conference call that the company is not experiencing much pressure on leasing spreads due to COVID-19 thus far. In other words, it shouldn't take significantly lower rent in order to get lease renewals for those properties, although that could change.

The company also issued $600 million of senior level debt at an interest rate of 3.4%, mostly in order to repay $321 million of 3.75% convertible notes due in December of this year. Most of the remainder of the proceeds were used to partially redeem preferred stock that yielded 6.7%. The issuance of these notes also increased the weighted average duration of VER's debt from 4.4 to 4.8 years.

The company's fixed charge coverage ratio remains strong (though not particularly notable) at 3.1x, while net debt to real estate assets (somewhat like a "loan to value" ratio) sits at 39%. Net debt to EBITDA is somewhat elevated at 6.1x, but that is mostly because of the rent deferrals and abatements. Assuming all contractual rent had been collected, net debt to EBITDA would have ended the quarter at 5.8x.

This will also leave VER with substantial liquidity of well over $1 billion when all financial transactions are completed. The company is financially well-positioned to repay the $78 million of debt (all mortgages) yet to mature in 2020, which will lower VER's weighted average interest rate since these notes bear interest at around 5%.

No corporate-level debt is due until 2024. VER's weighted average interest rate on debt is 4.19%, and that average should fall over time as the company refinances bonds.

The Dividend

Management and the Board remain uncertain (as we all are) about the future course of the pandemic and the economy, which is why they decided to keep the dividend steady at its (reduced) Q1 amount of $0.077 per share. This represents a payout ratio of 51% of AFFO. It is clear, however, that the dividend payout will return to a higher level once management gains more certainty about the future.

How much higher? Well, management stated on the conference call that it would expect to keep its dividend in a range of 70-80% of AFFO during normal times. Once VER returns to near-100% rent collection, this will bring AFFO per share up to about $0.19 per quarter. Assuming a payout ratio of 75%, the dividend would then bump up to $0.1425 per share per quarter, or $0.57 per share annually. Based on Monday's closing price of $6.58 per share, that annual dividend payout would represent a yield of 8.66%.

So let's assume that VER's yield on cost (YoC) will reach 8.66% by sometime in 2021. That would already be a phenomenal yield in today's 0% interest rate environment. But let's assume that VER is able to grow its AFFO by 1% annually thereafter. Even that anemic growth would render a 9.5% YoC after ten years.

That would be an incredible yield in such a yield-hungry world.

Bottom Line

As I write this, VER is trading at 10.1x my estimate for 2020 AFFO per share of $0.65. Compare that to Realty Income's 18.9x, W.P. Carey's (WPC) 15.7x, National Retail Properties' (NNN) 13.7x, and Spirit Realty's (SRC) 12.4x. There isn't a single internally managed, publicly traded net lease REIT cheaper than VER right now. That is almost certainly because of VER's restaurant exposure, but I would argue that this punishment by the market is unwarranted. The company's diversification makes up for weakness in restaurants and certain retail segments with resilience elsewhere.

While I prefer net lease REIT business models that use accretive equity issuance for acquisitions, VER's capital recycling strategy can work as well, with the right management team in place. I believe the current management team, led by Rufrano, is capable of executing this somewhat trickier strategy. They have proven their ability to strengthen both the portfolio while deleveraging and holding the dividend payout steady over the past five years. Soon — finally — they should be in a position to begin growth again.

I am accumulating shares in anticipation of this growth, as well as the inevitable reinstatement of its full dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VER, O, WPC, NNN, SRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.