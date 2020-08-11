Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ASPCF) CEO Ed Gudaitis on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (OTCQB:ASPCF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Bob Motz - CFO

Ed Gudaitis - President and CEO

Bob Motz

Thank you very much, operator. Good morning to everyone and welcome to the Acerus’ 2020 second quarter conference call. I’m pleased to be joined today virtually by several members of our senior management team, Ed Gudaitis, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Gavin Damstra, our Senior Vice President, International Commercial; Phil Savard, our Vice President and General Counsel; and Aura Balboa, our Director of Finance.

Before we begin, I would like to comment on forward-looking statements in this call. On behalf of the speakers who follow, investors are cautioned that the presentations and responses to questions on this call may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements are given as of the date of this call, and may involve risk and uncertainty and may include, but are not limited to, the company’s goals, targets, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, estimates, expectations, outlook and other statements, which contain language such as believe, anticipate, expect, intend, plan, will, may and other similar expressions.

Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in the formulation of forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For additional information about the statements, the material factors or assumptions underlying such statements and about the material factors or assumptions that may cause actual results to vary from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please consult the press release issued today and the company’s other filings, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

I would like to now turn the call over to Mr. Ed Gudaitis, President and Chief Executive Officer for his remarks. Ed?

Ed Gudaitis

Thanks, Bob and welcome everyone to our second quarter conference call. Today I’ll review our strategic progress this past quarter, after which Bob will provide a detailed overview of the financial results.

I'm pleased to report that in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic, Acerus accomplished a great deal in Q2, setting the stage for accelerated growth in the second half of 2020. As I said on our last call, we’ve been operating primarily in a virtual manner, adhering to local and regional guidelines and restrictions. I'm glad to say that everyone in our company remains safe and well and they are working hard to move Acerus’ forward.

I'm sure our listeners are aware that due to the pandemic, we seem to see progress followed by caution or worse certain troubling signs. It's like the old saying, two steps forward one step back. However, we are pleased that in most of North America, the partners we rely upon and the healthcare providers that we service remain largely open, allowing our strategic plans to slowly but surely take hold.

Over the past quarter, we took decisive steps to ensure our future success, including the following. We put the final pieces in place to transform Acerus into a more streamlined organization with resources to support the U.S. market and actively drive the growth of NATESTO. After much planning, hiring and strategizing, in July after the end of the quarter, we launched our specialty salesforce in the United States.

Starting with a staff of 22 that, will target high prescribing medical practitioners leading docile six to 10 urologists and endocrinologists who treat men with hypogonadism. In partnership with Syneos Health, we've equipped this team with a suite of digital technologies that will allow the reps to conduct virtual meetings and customer engagements. Meanwhile and keeping with our revised agreement with Aytu BioScience.

Aytu will focus their own U.S. sales team currently comprising some 33 representatives on the promotion of NATESTO to high prescribing primary care physicians who treat men with hypogonadism. This means that we're approaching the U.S. market in a coordinated, disciplined approach that does not overlap or duplicate resources. Our sales staff are dedicated to certain defined segments of the market and we are already pleased with the reception they've been given. We are seeing increased awareness, interest and demand, all of which bodes well for sales going forward.

At the same time, also July we announced the restart of the production of NATESTO, with shipments already underway to several key markets, including the United States. In addition to the U.S. or licensee in South Asia Orient EuroPharma OEP will officially introduce NATESTO to Taiwan at the Taiwanese Urology Associations Annual Meeting later this August. This represents the second commercial launch of NATESTO outside of North America.

OEP is also preparing entry strategies for nearby markets including Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam. We are finalizing plans with respect to NATESTO resupply in Canada and South Korea, and we anticipate product distribution in these markets before the end of 2020. In addition on July 1, the company announced a significant improvement in commercial insurance coverage for NATESTO in the United States.

Express Scripts Inc, a leading national Pharmacy Benefits Manager or PBM added the drug to its preferred drug list as a preferred brand. This is noteworthy because NATESTO was one of only two branded non-generic testosterone therapies included on the preferred drug list. Express Scripts serves more than 3,000 clients covering 70 million lives, including approximately 9 million lives managed by Cigna HealthCare.

In addition to this news from ESI, NATESTO has also been added in an advantageous position to the formularies of two other regional PBMs effective July 1, which an aggregate cover more than 7 million sorry 5 million commercial lives in the U.S. combined. So this is fantastic news regarding the availability and affordability of our drug across the nation.

Now, let me review the status of our other key products and ongoing market strategies starting with ESTRACE. As our listeners may know, we continue to work with a new contract manufacturer to return ESTRACE to the Canadian market with the expectation that all doses will be ready for distribution by the end of 2020. We are optimistic about this timing, and are doing everything possible, even given the pandemic to make it a reality.

We announced on June 18 that the company has commenced litigation against this former contract manufacturer Recipharm As we believe the firm's loss of its manufacturing license in August of 2018, was a violation of its contractual obligations. We continue to believe this led to a shortage of ESTRACE in Canada. In 2018, ESTRACE generated revenue of CAD4.2 million but due to the Recipharm cause shortage, ESTRACE revenue and our market share both declined substantially.

Consequently, we're suing Recipharm for among other things, the loss of profits and market share caused by the contractual violations. At this point, Recipharm statement of defense is due to be filed in late August.

Regarding avanafil in April, we announced that we received a notice of deficiency or NOD from Health Canada related to the new drug submission. Health Canada requested additional information relate to the International Council for Harmonization or ICH technical guidance and until this is provided the avanafil review process has been halted. Acerus had 90 calendar days to respond fully to the NOD, but this date was extended upon discussions with Health Canada until October 13, 2020.

If Acerus is successful in providing the required information, the new drug submission review process will restart and may take up to 360 days to complete. We are working closely with Metuchen Pharmaceuticals, the license or the product to assess a viable pathway to address the deficiency noted.

As an aside, I wanted to mention that on July 7, VIVUS which is the licensor of avanfil to Metuchen, announced that it completed the solicitation of an in-court prepackaged plan of – reorganization, under which IEH Biopharma will take 100% ownership of the company.

We’ve been in communicated with Metuchen and received assurances that the Chapter 11 filing will not impact the supply chain or the intellectual property we’ve licensed. Obviously, we’ll keep investors appraised of events as they unfold going forward. As you can see, it's been a very busy period of period for us, that's for sure.

Before turning the call over to Bob, let me also take a few moments to formally welcome our new Chief Medical Officer who was announced in early August. Dr. Christopher Sorli is now member of Acerus’ senior leadership team and will play a very important role in our growth trajectory going forward. Chris has an outstanding background in medical affairs, product development and clinical practice, which will be critical for our future success in growing NATESTO in the United States and in bringing new products to market.

He was previously the Vice President of U.S. Medical Affairs and Head of Cardio-metabolic disease for Sanofi, where he was responsible for all U.S. medical affairs activities for diabetes, cardiovascular issues and metabolic diseases across a diverse portfolio of products at various stages in the product lifecycle.

We look forward to leveraging Chris' scientific knowledge and clinical skills across our medical activities and business development initiatives and he's already proven to be a great addition to the team.

Overall, given the progress we've made improving patient access, expanding insurance coverage, building points a differentiation and driving heightened awareness with healthcare providers across North America, I believe the future looks bright for Acerus. Launch of our specialty sales team in the United States is a significant milestone, which combined with the work being done by [indiscernible] sets the stage for success in 2020 and beyond.

Our production is back up and running. We have plans in place to accelerate growth abroad, and we bolstered our staff with new sales personnel, as well as the addition of our new Chief Medical Officer. It's now a matter of sound business execution and a focus on the fundamentals. Growing the business, working capital management, and following a path to profitability.

It's time for us to turn the corner on commercializing our products and on bringing our advanced medicines to meet market demand. That's what makes some exciting time to be here. We can all feel the energy and potential of what the future holds. I want to thank our staff for their continued passion and hard work, our partners for their competence in our products and in our investors for their patience and support. As we turn Acerus into the growth organization we always knew it would be.

That concludes the review of the key operational highlights for the quarter. I'd now like to turn the call over to Bob for the financial review. Bob?

In the comments that follow please note that all dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. The results are reported under both standard IFRS and certain non-IFRS measures. Such non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

These measures are provided as additional information to supplement those IFRS measures set out in the financial statements. They provide further understanding of the company's results of operations from management's perspective.

Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the company's financial information reported under IFRS. Management believes that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use these non-IFRS metrics to value issuers.

We use non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period-to-period to prepare annual operating budgets and to assess our ability to service any current and future debt obligations, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements.

Now moving on to the results. We recorded revenue of approximately $176,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared with $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Revenue was completely product related during both the current and prior year periods as no milestone or other licensing revenues were received. The revenue decline year-over-year was due to the following.

First, the voluntary recall of Natesto in the Canadian market in the second half of 2019. And second, the decision to return the licensing rights for your remarks for the Canadian market to the license in Q2 of 2019.

As I mentioned, we expect Natesto revenue in the U.S. to increase going forward now that the organizational structure and sales staff are in place. We are cautiously optimistic that revenue growth will accelerate as the year progresses, and we're encouraged by early feedback from our specialty sales staff.

Cost of goods sold for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately 224,000 versus $1.3 million for the same prior year period. Second quarter cost of sales as a percentage of revenue was higher than normal due to fixed costs most notably, the amortization of ESTRACE intangibles against a smaller revenue base.

Research and development costs were approximately 400,000 versus 647,000 in the comparative quarter a year ago. As noted earlier this year, we've reduced salaries and benefits as well as clinical trials expenses to reflect lower business volume. We expect R&D expense to increase in future quarters as upcoming clinical trials for Natesto are launched in both the USA and the EU.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $4.6 million in the year second quarter, compared to $2.2 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to expenses taken to launch the specialty sales group in the United States as Ed has already discussed.

We incurred a net loss of $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million for the same period in 2019. Basic and diluted per share - loss per share for the second quarter was $0.01 the same as in the second quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA a key metric we use to assess our business performance for the second quarter of 2020 was a loss of $4.7 million, compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Calculations of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are in the Q2 2020 MD&A and in the press release issued earlier today. At June 30, 2020, the company had cash of $12.0 million, compared to cash of $5.9 million on December 31, 2019, reflecting the proceeds of an $18 million private placement completed on February 21, 2020, offset by cash used in operations primarily to launch the U.S. sales and distribution organization as previously discussed.

Our long-term debt is approximately $8.3 million versus $20.0 million at the beginning of 2020, reflecting our refinancing activities earlier this year.

In closing, please note that the financial information provided on today's call, and in the press release issued this morning or in summary form. Interested parties are encouraged to review the company's quarterly and year-end SEDAR filings as they will include the financial statements, the accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis, as well as the annual information form dated March 03, 2020. You can also find these documents posted on the investor page of our corporate website, as well as on SEDAR. This concludes my prepared remarks.

We'd now like to turn it over to the operator and open it up for questions. Melanie, can we open it up for Q&A please?

