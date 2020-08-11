With no end in site to the pandemic-induced economic slump, there's a very real risk that an increasing number of dividend payers will be forced to cut their dividends.

Jonathan Liss [JL]: A bit of housekeeping here before we start this episode, I'll be moving to an every other week schedule in August with Let's Talk ETFs. I tried to take a bit of vacation. The next episode will be on August 20. That's a Thursday with Nancy Davis of the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF ticker symbol IVOL. It’s another etf.com Award winner coming on the show.

Two weeks after that, I think it'll be on August 31. The release date a Monday, I'll be having Larry Swedroe back on the show to discuss his rerelease of the Incredible Shrinking Alpha, how to be a successful investor without picking winners. We'll get into this specific ETF portfolio that he discusses in that book, as well as his overall approach to investing which I know is very resonating with a lot of listeners.

These are both episodes you will not want to miss. Then after Labor Day, we will get back to a weekly schedule. I wanted to wish all of our listeners a safe and healthy rest of their summer.

For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

My guest today is Eric Ervin. Eric is the Co-Founder and CEO of Block Force Capital, the parent company of Reality Shares, an award winning ETF issuer and Index Provider.

For the last seven years, Eric has guided the company from being exclusively focused on dividend growth strategies to include unique multi factor investing and further to being a pioneer and innovator in the blockchain technology investment space.

With research as the basis for reality shares product suite, Eric's vision is to extend the company's thought leadership and focus on delivering innovative products and applications for advisors and their clients. He is a frequent commentator on CNBC Fox Business CNN and The Street, and he is regularly featured as a thought leader in Barron's, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and U.S. News and World Report. He also appeared on this podcast previously, in a show titled Blockchain in an ETF Wrapper, sometime around September of last year, highly recommend everybody give that a listen.

That focused on a topic which is going to be quite different to what we focus on today. For leisure, Eric enjoys travelling the country, hitting the mountain slopes alongside his son who competes in downhill biking at the semi pro level.

Anyway, welcome back to the show, Eric. It's great to have you.

Eric Ervin [EE]: Thanks. Thanks again. It's always weird to hear your bio read. I'm not all that much impressive, but thank you again. Good to be here.

JL: Yeah, it's good to give the listeners a little bit of context, but I'm sure what you have to say will be a lot more interesting than what you've done previously. So yeah, definitely. So I've been starting out lately by asking guests to spend a bit of time talking about how their work lives have changed as a result of COVID-19.

And also because guests have been are pretty geographically diverse group, to speak a bit about the economic situation locally where you are to help listeners get a sense of what the reality on the ground is in various places. So how's the situation in San Diego economically, socially? And how has your life changed due to COVID-19?

EE: So San Diego is well, I guess maybe I'll start with how has it changed in the investment world. We have all of the regulations way in advance to where we constantly have to do the testing of disaster recovery scenarios and off site locations.

And so from that perspective, we were pretty much like ready to rock and roll and everyone was like, every quarter we have to work from home just to test out all the systems so from that perspective, most of the investment industry has just clicked on without a glitch. From a life perspective, it's surreal as everyone I’m sure agrees, just driving on the freeways and having hardly anyone around.

It's just totally, totally surreal. That's probably the best term. San Diego as a whole is not as concentrated as like New York was so when, when things were getting really bad there in New York, that was a good eye opener, I think for the San Diegans just like when things were getting so difficult in France and in Italy. It was a big eye opener for the Americans.

I think the same thing was true for San Diego. So it's almost like we had these precursors that we're able to warn ourselves that hey, this is the real deal. This is serious. Take it seriously and San Diegans have fortunately.

JL: Yeah, I guess not so necessarily in all of California.

EE: No, and there's plenty of San Diegans too that are casual and fighting it. I saw on the news a ticker, I haven't even dug into it yet that we just crossed New York in terms of total cases. I don't know if that's on the day, or if that's total-total cases.

JL: I think that's total-total actually, although California does have a much larger population than New York, but still, I guess not a record you want to overtake?

EE: Yeah, exactly. So this is going to be some trying times. The governor recently shut us back down. But I noticed that the freeways are just about as congested as they were prior to him shutting us back down. It's not like it was previously when they shut us down.

Certainly the restaurants and all the businesses are hurting significantly. But, we're getting through it. We're good. San Diego is a pretty neat community of just good people and everybody's helping their neighbors and it's a neat place to live. I'm lucky to be here.

JL: Nice. It's good to hear. And of course the economic carnage has not necessarily translated into stock market carnage. So that's something we probably will get into at some point. So, last time you were here, we had a really great discussion about blockchain technology and an ETF wrapper. I do recommend listeners go back and listen to that. That's going to be a totally different conversation than we're about to have here.

We're going to focus this conversation on some of the dividend products that your firm has released reality shares. I'm referring specifically to the DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD), and the DIVCON Dividend Defenders ETF (DFND), great ticker symbols of course, I'd expect nothing less from you guys.

EE: Thank you.

JL: How does the methodology work for these funds? I know there are two different approaches to a single underlying ranking methodology. So how does the DIVCON methodology work?

EE: Yeah, I think that's the best place to start really is in that DIVCON system. And the spirit of where DIVCON came from is a better way to identify who is going to grow their dividends in the future, as opposed to most of the dividend growth methodologies, which are centered around who did grow their dividends in the past, which I think is a massive problem in the dividend growth space is that that's clever and catchy from a marketing perspective that dividend aristocrats.

For example, these are the companies that grew their dividends for 25 years in a row. Well, so what if they cut their dividends tomorrow, right? That's kind of the key and there really wasn't a good system out there to forecast future dividend growth. We looked at dividend estimates, we looked at credit scores, we looked at all sorts of different factors.

And we finally came down to around seven different characteristics of businesses that are pretty highly correlated to future dividend growth. And no one factor of characteristic was perfect in like all environments, but when you put the seven factors together into a model, it comes out with a really predictive algorithm to score these companies based on their future dividend growth. So in the DIVCON, if you're familiar in the U.S. we have this DIVCON rating system, which is defense condition.

It's kind of five is good and healthy and then all the way down to DIVCON 1, which is get ready for all out nuclear war.

JL: Yeah, yeah.

EE: The thing is what we did there for DIVCON 5 is hey, this is a really healthy business with a really high probability of growing its dividends in the next 12 months. In fact, if you're in that DIVCON 5 bucket, your average dividend growth rate is almost double that of the S&P 500. And, I think there's really been three or four dividend cuts over the past 20 years in that system, so really, really strong.

And then on the flip side, DIVCON 1 is a high-high probability of dividend cuts in the future. This is based on the S&P 500 companies. So these are already pretty healthy businesses to make it into the S&P 500 by almost 30% to 40% of the companies in that DIVCON 1 bucket end up cutting their dividends in the next 12 months.

So it's a really strong system. And then that becomes the ranking classification for these two ETFs or these two indexes. LEAD is just by those high quality DIVCON 5 companies hold them and then rebalance the portfolio once a year. DFND is a more defensive approach. So by those high quality companies will also take a little short position in those worst companies, such as DIVCON 1 companies, just in case the ship hits the sand and the market start to sell off. And that's going to be a more defensive portfolio to kind of protect you in those big sell offs.

JL: Sure. And before we get into the specific strategies in each of the funds there, I'd love to discuss the methodology a bit more. So you discuss those dividend aristocrats those companies that have raised dividends for 25 or more years and of course, that's really a backward looking sort of thing.

In the DIVCON methodology, you're identifying companies likely to cut. In terms of companies likely to grow their dividends, is there any requirement for them to have already been doing that? Or are you really just looking at every single company out there with a blank slate saying, okay, they've been paying a dividend for 5 years at this point, and they've grown it a little but we think that there's the basis here for them eventually becoming a dividend aristocrat.

In other words, everybody talks about the aristocrats, but it would be really great if you could get in on those companies in year one or year five of the 25 years of growth, and not only once they've already kind of plateaued at that high level there.

EE: Really, yeah and that's kind of the point is, it's funny because the aristocrats dividend growth rate on average is if you just take the companies that are that dividend aristocrat status, they grow their dividends, on average, less than the S&P 500 in terms of growth. So, and it makes sense intuitively, these are companies that are tired, Apple isn't going to make it to that list for another 12 or 13 years. None of the banks are going to be in that list for a very long time because they cut their dividends back in 2009.

JL: ’08 or ’09 yeah sure.

EE: Yet, those are the companies that that generally have the highest growth rates, which is really what you're looking for if you it's not necessarily digit growing dividends, it's how much did you grow your dividends and how much more you continue to grow your dividends?

So you mentioned like, are there any particular factors that have a characteristic? And again, we're quants by nature. So it's got to be math base rule base, systematically basically anybody could take this methodology and go build it and replicate it exactly to a tee without, we don't want to put any human emotion nor express secret sauce on top of things. We just want to be very transparent and build systems that we can trust because that's in my investing lifetime, every mistake I've ever made has been based on human emotion. Not that necessarily as the rules.

The things that drive this and anyone can find these on our website, we list all the factors. But dividend history does play a part. So the last five years of dividend growth is generally predictive of whether or not the company is going to continue to grow its dividends. So that's one of these seven factors. Incidentally, that has very little correlation to future dividend growth when markets get tough. So that's, I mean, it helps, but it's definitely not the primary factor, like a third of the dividend aristocrats cut their dividends during the financial crisis.

But a third, you know a third of the nobility ended up cutting their dividends. So it doesn't really help if you're just driving down the road looking in the rearview mirror, you got to look forward. So dividend estimates is also one of the predictors. And dividend estimates, actually, ironically is a really bad predictor when things get rough that it's pretty good in good times because analysts are just saying what was the previous dividend growth rate and then driving that forward.

But analysts often miss those big crises like we had recently. Free cash flow to dividend so, looking at how much free cash flow the business generates, instead of how much earnings the business generates, because a lot of those earnings might not necessarily be real cash and then relative to its current dividend payout.

So that's another thing to note is a lot of these companies with that high dividend discount score, they don't necessarily have high dividend yield, its high dividend growth potential. And we feel like that's one of the primary drivers of total return is the ability to grow those dividends a lot in the future. So it might not be all yield based. It could be a low yield with a high growth potential. That's just a recipe for a high quality business that I might want to…

So free cash flow, the earnings per share growth over the last five years. So it's kind of this trend of momentum. How has the business been doing lately? How is it continuing to grow going forward? Share buybacks also is a nice driver. So, a company with a lot of share buybacks and a small dividend has a much higher probability of growing the dividend in the future because they could just cut the buyback.

The buyback is not as sacred as the dividends for most shareholders. And so that's, it's almost like two bullets in the chamber. And if one fails, you've got a backup. That's how we see the buybacks. And then, Bloomberg has its own dividend health rating system. So we also incorporate that into the system.

And finally, and this one is the most important factor when times are tough. It's not very helpful other times but when times get tough, it's the Altman Z score. Ed Altman was, he's really kind of the father of distressed investing back in the junk bond days, in the 80s. He came up with this system and I think of it almost like a FICO score for stocks. So, it's really like a credit score and the ability of the company to repay its debt in the future.

And so the Altman Z score are also filters into this. And it's kind of like I say, a credit rating for a company. And when you put all those seven ingredients together, you end up with a cake, that's a lot more palatable than any one ingredient in particular. And so that's really what makes up this DIVCON score to rank companies and their ability to kind of really be healthy. And so, obviously, from a stock investor’s perspective, those are the companies that either want to avoid on the bad side, or vice versa on the good side.

JL: Yeah, no really interesting and interesting how the different items go together there. So, let's say something like buybacks that you'd maybe think would come at the price of raising dividends actually turns out to be the reverse that that's another safety valve a company has in tough times and again, they're going to be more likely to cut that than a dividend just based on what their shareholders are likely to be more upset about insurance.

In terms of how these all come together, is this kind of an equally weighted situation? Can any one of these scores if they show up too low? Knock something out of the list of DIVCON contenders? How does that work exactly in terms of how the seven different factors come together?

EE: They all go into a final score that adds up to a 100 so there are being seven factors, a couple of the factors have a little bit higher weight than the others, but it's adding so that's a historical dividend growth, historical earnings growth, and then the other five factors are each equally weighted. So, if you look at that system, you'll get a score of essentially a 100 when you add them all up if you were a perfect company in every single category.

Now, and they’re relative to so if I take the 500 company, let's just say we had one fact, I take the 500 companies and I rank them based on expectations for dividend growth, then there's going to be a company at the top and a company at the bottom. But maybe it's a 2008. And the market is really expecting dividend cuts across the board even at the highest levels.

And so these are the best companies in a weakened market versus say 2014, where the 500th company has almost as good of a score as the first company in 2008. So, it's kind of relative to time, and again you’re ranking companies, so you have to rank them against each other. And so that's what we're doing, is we're ranking every single company based on those factors and then selecting only those companies with the highest scores.

JL: Interesting. Yeah, that makes a lot of sense. It would have to be relative because different markets obviously produce very different conditions. So in terms of just getting a snapshot of what things look like right now overall, I think listeners will be very interested in this. How did the current rankings break down in terms of sector and market cap size basis?

EE: Yeah. So, overweight industrials healthcare, tech, financials, and then underweights in consumer, discretionary, staples, utilities, energy, big underweights across there. That's actually the areas where that some of the short positions that are in the other ETF, in short.

But interestingly too is it's not and we don't put any sector constraints on the front. And yeah, it ends up being pretty diverse. So we end up with about eight or so of the and this is over time, eight or so of the different sectors are represented on the long side and the DIVCON 5 bucket. And then usually, it's at least three, sometimes as many as I think right now there's almost eight different sectors represented in the DIVCON 1 bucket in short side of things.

So it's kind of interesting. It's almost like and we put quite a few cool tools on one of our websites on the reality shows advisors website. It's we can leave it in the show notes later but really sure that advisors that count what we show all of the DIVCON scores for all of the companies in the S&P 500 but then we do it on a sector basis and you can kind of drill down to see over time how that has changed, like, say in 2008. A lot of the financials had DIVCON 1s and right now a lot of the energy stocks, the cyclicals, the discretionary stocks are all floating down into that DIVCON 1 bucket because I think that they're going to suffer.

JL: Yeah, they're hoping to stay solvent. So paying a dividend is almost the least of their concern to some extent, yeah.

EE: And also important to note too is a system is only as good as what it knows. And so, no system really that I've ever developed takes into account fed actions or government interventions. So that's always like a risk is that it may be predicting dividend cuts across all the energy stocks. And then, there's a huge fed intervention or government intervention, where they save all of the energy companies and just offer massive bailouts. So there's always risk to any strategy in that…

JL: Sure. Although to be fair, that also happened in ’08 ’09 and those kinds of bailouts almost always involve the kinds of strings that say, okay, we're going to give you money, but you're not paying a dividend or buying your own stock back while you have public money propping your company?

EE: Yeah, yeah, that's exactly right. But it is interesting, and it's been, I'm pretty proud of it. We -- there’s narrative behind why we even did this is we manage another fund that's based on a market called the dividend swap market where you have to actually make a bet on where the dividends of the S&P 500 will be.

And again, we just couldn't find any good research on what the dividends would be, because none of the models were very predictive. So that's why we built DIVCON. We weren't trying to pick better stocks. We weren't trying to create a strategy to identify companies. We were just trying to predict better dividend growth rates.

And then, we started to say, you know, let's look at these stocks, I bet you that there's some good stocks in here. And that's when we really turned it into a system for selecting stocks and vice versa, just avoiding stocks.

JL: Sure. And then, before we move on to the specific funds and some of the holdings and how things actually play out inside of the ETF wrapper, what is turnover like in the ranking? So how often are you rerunning the rankings? And then, how often are the underlying indexes being reconstituted as a result?

EE: I'll answer it in two ways for the Seeking Alpha folks that are interested in kind of following the models and building their own portfolios and kind of tweaking it, that we update on our website every quarter. So we update the models every month, personally, but we post them and publish the updated rankings every quarter.

And the indexes and the funds and the strategies that we run for public money, those, we only update once a year. And it doesn't matter too much. If you were to build the portfolio of DIVCON 5 companies and rebalance every single quarter versus the DIVCON 5 companies rebalanced once a year, it would have been different holdings and whatnot but you would have ended up with maybe 50 to 100 basis points of kind of annualized alpha over the annual rebalance.

And depending on your taxes, might have been offset, we get to do some magic in the ETF where we could take advantage of that. But just the same, we just felt like an annual rebalance made sense for the indexes for the underlying funds. So, turnover wise percentage, it's pretty high. It's around 70% or so in an even on an annual basis. On a quarterly basis, I'd say it's more like 5% to 7% per quarter, that gets turned over. So that'd be and it'd be on the bubble too.

It would be like a DIVCON 5 company who kind of float down into the DIVCON four or vice versa, forward float up into DIVCON 5. Incidentally, if you just ranked the S&P 500 by DIVCON, and owned all 500 companies, you'd still outperform the S&P 500 by a fair margin. It's almost like 200 basis points per year, just owning all 500 companies. So it's not like, you have to rank every single stock in the DIVCON 5 category and then that's where the magic happens, it's just, that's where more of the magic happens.

JL: Yeah, totally, makes a lot of sense.

Alright, so I'd love to move over to the specific funds here and I will first tout the performance you are probably not allowed to do that for compliance reasons, but I can say whatever I want about them. So can you just hold out both the year-to-date and then the one in three year performance also?

So your fund LEAD is up 8% year-to-date. I pulled these just a couple days ago so, they still should be relatively accurate and that's versus a flat return on fund like (SPY) or a loss of 6.4% on a fund like (DIA) which tracks the DAU30. And then DFND is up more than 10.6% year-to-date. So again, really just terrific performance here, when you pull back a little further and look out one year and three year LEAD has actually done better over those periods of time and again, just absolutely crushed the broad benchmark.

So if you're looking at a three year performance on LEAD, it’s over 46% versus 31% for SPY or 23.3% for DIA and then DFND is over 38% over that same period. So, really phenomenal returns here. Congratulations on that.

EE: Thank you. That's, it gives me goosebumps too because it's so hard obviously to outperform the market, especially using kind of the market stocks, right. If you limit yourself to the markets universe, and yet you still are able to outperform it, it's nice to see that the results come out. And DFND actually did that with about half of the volatility of the S&P 500. So…

JL: Okay, yeah, that's, so that's significant also for people that don't want those draw downs to be as big. Obviously, that's a big characteristic also lets you sleep easy at night and not do something stupid on the behavioral side, like we were discussing earlier and panic sell at the worst possible time, lock in losses that are just on paper, that that sort of thing.

So I'd love to get into the current holdings of these funds. In terms of first of those DIVCON 5 category stocks, what are some of the key standouts in that group right now that have been driving this year-to-date performance and then I guess the longer term performance also?

EE: Yeah so, I mentioned some of the holdings that are in the fund today and then also some that have been kind of long term DIVCON 5 scores, that just bounced back and forth and in and out of those categories that most people would likely know. And then some that, maybe people maybe never even heard of, because I think it's, this is, there's an entertainment aspect to investing to and really like finding new companies and finding new methods and methodologies, I think is really appealing to a lot of people.

So West Pharmaceuticals (WST), Eli Lilly (LLY), those are two of the names that are in the top DIVCON companies right now. And it's also interesting to note that they're moving quite a bit obviously on the COVID research and every…

JL: Yeah.

EE: And Activision Blizzard (ATVI), which is the gaming company so this is also…

JL: Lord knows, they've done well as a result of COVID also I mean video games...

EE: And it's funny too, obviously the DFND has no idea that COVID was coming. These companies were selected back in December of last year, because that's when the indexes rebalance. It’s really a testament to these businesses and their strong cash flows, their strong earnings growth rates, their credit rate ratings, the buybacks, it's just like all of those things go into selecting really good businesses that just so happened to be well positioned for future growth.

On the negative side of the Long's, this is where DIVCON again, doesn't have visibility into a virus, the pandemic is Ross Stores, so that was one that was one of the first, Ross Stores and TJ Maxx and Estee Lauder actually were the three companies that cut dividends this year, that are the only three companies to have ever cut dividends since we've been running the research going back to all the way in 2000.

So they're the only DIVCON 5 companies that have ever cut dividends when they were really in DIVCON 5 which is kind of interesting. But like you pointed out, you can still have a fail and have some dramatic outperformance because there's other models that you're competing against so that whether they be the S&P 500 or the dividend aristocrats, they just have more fails. And that's kind of testament to that.

Microsoft (MSFT) has been in this DIVCON 5 bucket for quite some time now. It's just like amazing. I’ve started doing the business in the mid 90s. And watched kind of Microsoft grow and become too big and bloated and not really know where they were and who they were. And then they just made this absolute turnaround from the .com blow up till now, embracing open source technology, embracing in box and like all of the things that I think are going to be huge in the future and Microsoft has really done well.

So continues to be one of the top DIVCON rated companies over time. On the negative side is, as you might imagine, so Williams Conagra, which was kind of interesting to me because I always thought of Conagra isn’t really kind of a core business that isn't going to be shaken up. And they've experienced quite a bit of weakness lately.

Kraft Heinz, who also cut their dividends, incidentally, there's about 15 companies in the DIVCON 1 bucket in the portfolios, and over half of them have cut their dividend or half of them exactly have cut their dividends already this year versus…

JL: Since December you said.

EE: Right. So, versus 3 out of 55 or so on the long side. And then, in the S&P 500, I think we're up to about 10% to 15% so the LEAD portfolio obviously has a much healthier ranking in terms of dividend growth and then vice versa on the downside of the DIVCON 1 bucket has significantly experienced the weakness that we might have expected in that category.

JL: Sure, and I do wonder if maybe on the once COVID-19 passes, and hopefully it'll be sooner rather than later, if there would be some kind of a logic and maybe revisiting the once a year rebalance when special circumstances happen, so not to re-rank things per se. But if a company actually goes ahead and cuts the dividend, maybe it's time to remove it sooner from the five category than to leave it in the fund for the time...

EE: Yeah, right. That actually is one of the reasons why we really open sourced the entire model to the world, so people could kind of innovate off of it. Like there's -- we're a small firm so we only have so many people, but I have so many different angles that I would love to pursue, for example, like a high yield high DIVCON strategy or vice versa.

Maybe after the company cuts, maybe that's actually when you want to start looking at them as a… because now the company is actually being responsible. It's those irresponsible companies that fight the dividend cut for so long and just burn cash when they should be saving cash. And some of those, you might want to reward those companies after the cut, right? It's, if they're going to cut is when I want to sell the stock once they’ve cut maybe or at least within a couple of years, maybe the turnaround is a period. So I'd love to do.

JL: I was going to say yeah, it depends how much they cut also, right because it's not uncommon to see a company cut but only cut their dividend by 20% or 30%. And then that wasn't enough and they cut again and again, over the next six months or a year so it's not always the dividend, it’s just cut entirely overnight.

Sometimes it's a gradual process to get to what the final resting place of the dividend has been before. They’re able to start turning things around, so I'm not sure just seeing one cut would necessarily be enough to know that they are turning things around.

EE: Yeah, you're absolutely right. Because one of the factors obviously is historical dividend growth and so if you've cut once, then that's painful. But we did the research and I remember it was over half of the companies that cut once, cut again because they just -- they're humans and they didn't -- they felt like oh, if we just do a little, and they are always too optimistic, and so ended up having to cut again and again and again until finally… yeah, like you say.

JL: Totally natural human behavior to do that but yeah, so totally. So to move over to DFND because I think this is probably more interest in terms of the overall strategy here. And I think also its listeners may have some particular concerns about a long short fund that they would not have about a long only fund which is obviously more common and something that people are used to putting in their portfolio.

So, in terms of the overall risk, and I don't know how you're measuring that, is it standard deviation? Is it data? Is it max drawdown? Is a fund like DFND riskier than a long only fund like LEAD? Or does it actually involve less risk by being both long and short at the same time?

EE: Yeah. So if I take off my SEC fear hat then I'll just answer this as plainly as possible and then I'll try to put some disclosures after that.

JL: Yeah, sure.

EE: I designed this, I was a financial advisor for many years at Morgan Stanley before watching the reinsurance business and I had, I mean, we are all financial advisors had those clients that just said, we call right at the bottom and say, Get me out, get me absolutely out of the market. And, we would even kind of tease and say, oh, Harry calls, he wants to get out of the market, it's probably time to buy those clients.

I always wish that there was a fund that I could just have as a defensive kind of halfway house where either they already owned it, because it was an all weather type of strategy. Or I could say, you know, Harry, instead of let's get out of the market how about we just get into something that's slightly more defensive?

So just in case the market recovers, it's got some exposure, but it's kind of like a parachute. It's got some risk controls too associated with it. And that was some of the inspiration behind why we built DFND the way we did. So DFND has 75% of its assets in the long position. So these are high quality businesses. Generally outperform the S&P 500 over time. And generally actually do so with a little bit less risk.

So even just leave as a whole, that strategy has what we say, 80% downside capture and a 100% of the upside capture. So it captures about a 100% of the market in good times, and about 80% of the downside in bad times. Not perfect, but just statistically speaking, kind of going back over time. And that makes sense to these are higher quality companies, they're less likely to be sold when markets sell off. And they're more likely to keep pace with the market when markets are really ready.

DFND takes a 75% long position in those. So those are all ready, yes, somewhat defensive. And then a 25% position short in the worst companies. Now, so really, you only have half of your money in any kind of data or net market exposure. So, if you give me a dollar, I buy $0.75 of the good companies, I short $0.25 of what we consider the bad companies, hoping that the bad companies will go down more and go up less and vice versa the good companies will go up as much and go down less.

And so you really only have $0.50 invested in the market from if just everything goes up 1% when the market goes up 1% and vice versa down 1% 1%. So from that perspective, it's a quite a bit safer. And you would think and expect it to underperform by about 50% when markets are good, and outperform by about 50% when markets are bad.

But as you see and as you pointed out, here we are kind of outperforming the market by a lot and yet the market is pretty much flat. And we've been able to do it actually in up markets and in down markets and the primary reason for that is, just because the short positions go down more generally when markets go bad and they go up less when markets are good, and vice versa on the upside. So that's a really long answer to that question.

Now putting the SEC hat back on, nothing is ever guaranteed and past performance has nothing to do with future results. But actually where it goes wrong is, when those short positions really rally. And that's why I consider these dashboard trash type markets when there's a bailout or there's some scenario where those are short positions because they're volatile positions, and they've already most likely been beaten down, and so they can have significant rallies.

And that's why we only put a 25% position into those holdings, because they can significantly rally. 2016 actually was a year where everybody wanted yield. There was a ton of money chasing with these kind of lower quality utility companies with high yields. And so those low quality companies with high yields outperformed and the high quality companies in the LEAD basket did well, they’re just kind of trapped in the market.

But those short positions really outperform. So if you wanted to find kind of a bummer year for DFND, you could look back at 2016. And even that wasn't necessarily a bad year. I can't remember what we were up, but we just -- we didn't keep pace with that 50% of the market exposure.

JL: And why are the expenses so high on this fund? I assume it has something to do with short borrowing costs, but just curious to hear from you. So you've got a gross expense ratio of 1.38% on DFND versus just about a quarter of that on LEAD.

EE: Yeah, the actual expense ratio or the fees that we get paid are 0.85, so that's the fee. But the SEC has a way of report for forcing mutual funds to report the dividends and all the short borrowing expenses of funds.

If you're short with actual stocks versus a swap or other things, you have to show all of the dividends that you pay because when I borrow a stock and sell it to someone else, that person that I borrowed it from still wants the dividends that they were entitled to and even know that I borrowed it most of the time. So I have to pay those dividends.

And as we know or as hopefully, some of your listeners know when a stock goes X dividend, the price goes down by that dividend. So if I'm short that stock I get the benefit of the stock dropping, but I received the dividends or in this case, I have to pay the dividend. So really, it's a wash for the investors.

However, and I'm not going to fight City Hall on this, the SEC still wants us to show that as an expense to the fund, so we have to show all of those dividends that we’re paying on the shorts, even though again, like I say we're getting them back in performance because the stocks are dropping by that dividend. But that's just a function of reporting purposes.

So there's an 85 basis point fee to manage the fund. And then the rest of it is short sale expenses. It is more expensive, but again, net-net-net. I mean, this is the way we designed this fund was really this is like an award winning hedge fund type return from a risk and return perspective. And, it doesn't certainly doesn't have the 2% and 20% managed.

JL: I was going to say you're not taking 2 and 20.

EE: Right, right.

JL: Quite the opposite.

EE: There’s always a balance. It's difficult in the ETF. We really if I make my whole thesis on why I left Morgan Stanley was, I was able to offer my clients, these ultra wealthy clients, these hedge funds and these great returns, but I wasn't able to offer them to my neighbor. Heck, I wasn't even allowed to buy it or invest in some and yet I was recommending them to clients.

And, it just irked me. And so that was why we really built DFND to enable investors to get some of those same exposures that the kind of ultra wealthy already have access to.

JL: Yeah, no, that makes sense. It's, you hear that from a lot of people that ended up in the ETF space that they're trying to democratize markets, make these kinds of high end strategies affordable to people that just want to maybe put a small amount in them and aren’t already wealthy.

So yeah, it's definitely appreciated by regular investors that’s for sure. So I'd like to take things back to the macro level a bit here before we wrap things up. We're obviously in a historically low rate environment right now, I believe and I think the market believes also we will be there for a very long time.

All of this stimulus and all of the quote unquote printing that the Fed has been doing, obviously, they're not actually printing money that shows up on the balance sheet of the Treasury. And they have to replace those all of their debt that they're rolling out. And they have to keep borrowing costs or debt servicing costs are reasonably low so that the U.S. government still has money to pay for things other than servicing debt.

And so, we're likely to see rates low for a very long time. We're also likely to see some companies still cut dividends that haven't yet as second wave closures happen and companies that have been able to hold out but have been seeing their cash piles dwindle over time forced to cut. What's your expectation in terms of what investors can expect here from dividend paying stocks and from rates and in general as we continue to weather this COVID storm?

EE: Yeah. So I think that you’re spot on, I think that rates are going to stay low for a really long time that productivity is going to continue to struggle, just the economy as a whole in real terms is going to, growth is just going to struggle for a very long time.

And so cash flows at these businesses are going to be constrained. And the easy answer of, for example, I'm just looking for higher yielding stocks and so I'm just going to filter by yield. But that is not going to be a good strategy, because you're going to end up with a bunch of yield traps that just you can get by with in a great economy, because the company will earn each way out of its own problem. But in a poor economy, all of those things, you really learn it's almost like when the tide goes out, you learn he’s not wearing a bathing suit.

And this is this is that time so…

JL: Totally, I mean if anything those companies, the yields and may look artificially high because the market is anticipating potential insolvency or issues have already punished those stocks in terms of the share price. And so when you run a screen, the yields look really high. And the reality is that the company's cutting off the dividend just hasn't caught up to what the market has already figured out in terms of the share price there. So really, really could be a potentially very dangerous strategy in this kind of environment.

EE: Yeah. And then even when you go down the let's just say, because this call is primarily focused on dividend growth, so let's take it down a notch and say, Okay, well, I only want to buy the highest quality companies. And I'm going to view that as any company who grew their dividend for 25 years in a row, not in the case of the aristocrats.

Well, that is a heavily flawed strategy potentially to because, yeah, these are good businesses that have been around for a long time, but that does not mean that they're going to be able to grow their earnings and cash flows and all of the things that you really want as an investor in order to maintain that dividend growth rate.

Look at Chevron (CVX) and Exxon (XOM), and those are great businesses, yes, because they've been around and they're stable, and they're not going anywhere. But what price do you want to pay for these stocks? So you really have to be careful that if you're going to say blindly just invest in a company, because of its history, at least pay the right price for it.

So, DIVCON I just always viewed as this way of, well, I want to identify the best businesses, the companies with the best potential to grow in an economy regardless of the economy. And that way, I can at least be a little bit less sensitive to the price that I'm paying for those companies because the growth will be there to support that over time.

And again, you can't just look at say the growth index or the you have to look for the underlying fundamentals are they there in order to support that growth and then just diversify and like all of the other tenants that don't put all your eggs in one basket, and don't load up on the market just because it went up in the past six months. For example, that doesn't mean it's going to go up in the next six months. We could be ready for another dip here. That's, I think everybody needs to be really prepared for that.

JL: Yes, certainly. And of course, part of the problem with these dividend aristocrats is that because they've raised dividends so many years in a row, investors develop personal relationship with the companies, with the stock and they just can't see their portfolio without that position inside of it, because of how long the company's been successful for.

And the bottom line is that you really do need, especially at times like this, but really at all times, a strategy which is dispassionate, which takes the personal biases out of the equation. And which just looks at the numbers and judges all companies on an equal basis and takes away that emotional connection, investor soften half or that that history which is great, but doesn't necessarily say anything about where the stock is going to go from here.

EE: Yeah, that's absolutely right. It's just, again, kind of coming up with your strategy. And the beauty is, again for the do it yourself investors, it's just such a cool time to be an investor where there's no commissions in most of the ETFs selling.

And there's so many ETFs out there, so let's just say you loved everything we talked about today. And you really are anti-fi, just go on the website, open up the ETF, look at the holdings and go buy each one of those. If you wanted to and you wouldn't even have to pay a single commission. It's a pretty cool time to be an investor where you can just -- you can come up with your own strategy, something that fits for you and, if you do buy ETFs, great. You can buy them for a commission but it's just a neat, neat type of investment.

JL: Yeah, absolutely I mean, I would caution people against let's say, if you're going to go out and rebuild this basket exactly, you're going to be -- you may not be paying a fee on the trades, but you will be paying a spread on every one of those trades. And so, it should be tight for S&P 500 companies but it still may be much more profitable strategy in the long run for many Do It Yourself Investors to go out and buy a fund and just pay that that bid ask spread once as opposed to having to get in and out of positions 50 or 100 times.

EE: Yeah and thank you for saying that.

JL: Worth keeping in mind.

EE: Exactly. We are here for a reason. There's I feel like the fees that we charge are pretty fair, and the amount of work that goes into every day from corporate actions to even just the tax benefits of ETFs where I don't know, a lot of people don't know this, but if we turn over our portfolio 70% per year, if an individual investor had to do that, that individual investor is going to pay all of the capital gains taxes on all the companies that they sell, and then for gains and then vice versa.

And they’ll do it again next year and next year, next year. In a mutual fund, the same thing would be true. In an ETF, what we do is we have in kind creations and redemptions. So we ship out all of the stocks that we don't want. And then we receive in all the stocks that we do want. And the cost basis, it's as if there was no transaction from a tax perspective.

So that's incredibly valuable to end-investors, because they're not getting kicked out these capital gains every year. So you can have fun with pretty high turnover, and yet not have any of the underlying taxes. It's not a guarantee. The fund manager doesn't have to do what I just described. But most ETF managers they care, would and do. So it's a real big benefit for end-investors that a lot of people don't even know is happening.

JL: Sure, yeah, you have those authorized participants coming in, of course, when me or any other retail investor goes and buys an ETF on your broker, that's actually a secondary market transaction. So, it's again, you get that benefit of all of that financial engineering and magic of course not in all cases, it's not always possible to avoid paying out some kind of a taxable event at the end of the year on exchange traded funds. But certainly very minimized compared to mutual funds or doing it yourself outside of a tax deferred portfolio.

So yeah, it's no question about that. Anyway, Eric, I want to thank you for being so generous with your time here. What's the best way for investors to continue researching everything we've been discussing here today?

EE: For starters, it’s the websites. We have the two websites, one is kind of the exchange traded fund website that's realityshares.com; Reality, not realtyshares.com. And then a ton of good information on there, if you want to just learn generally about the DIVCON fund or the DIVCON methodology or the DIVCON funds you can play around there.

If you want more of the open source stuff that I was talking about where lots of tools, about the DIVCON system, and underlying holdings and the scores, then go to realitysharesadvisors.com I think that's really helpful. And anyone can of course follow me on Twitter at @eervin. And then yeah, LinkedIn, like all of the normal places as well, but those are probably the best places.

JL: Sure. And I can tell listeners from following Eric that you've got some great stuff on Twitter, you're definitely active there. You're not one of these people that, just kind of has the account but never checks it, so worthwhile if you do the social media thing to follow Eric there.

EE: Thanks, Jon.

JL: Anyway, I want to wish you health and sanity and all of the craziness going on here and continued success with these really unique funds that you've put out there that, have really just done a great job crushing the market. And I guess if things go as you would want them to will continue to on a forward basis. Caveat them…

EE: Thank you so much. Yeah, I really appreciate the time and again, just a great conversation as well.

JL: For disclosures, Eric Ervin is long LEAD and DFND. Jonathan Liss doesn't have positions in any of the stocks or funds discussed in today's show.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEAD, DFND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Eric Ervin is long LEAD and DFND.



Jonathan Liss doesn't have positions in any of the funds or stocks discussed in today's show.